Furthering the familiar

New exhibit reimagines found and used objects

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Artists look at the world through their own lens. Felipe Galindo, better known as Feggo, the witty New Yorker cartoonist, often puts pen to paper for a wry commentary. But in his latest show at the Morris-Jumel Mansion, he takes what we discard and re-imagines it into a mirror of ourselves.

The show, titled “Portraits of My Community,” depicts everyday scenes in Northern Manhattan. The works are created with found objects; containers, wrappers, and other items that lend extra layers of meaning.

In one piece, people are seated at a diner where the counter is made of the iconic blue and white coffee cup, emblazoned with “It’s our pleasure to serve you.” An autumn leaf becomes a canvas for a pastoral scene where the Hudson River flows under George Washington Bridge. Sheet music provides the backdrop of a church service.

“Feggo’s work from his Used/Reused series embodies the life of New York City. The weaving and integration of portraits and scenes onto found materials creates snapshots reminiscent of living in New York City. There’s a beautiful balance of chaos and the mundane – much like moments spent in the city,” said Shiloh Holley, Morris-Jumel Mansion’s Executive Director.

Colors and even brand names are also used to clever effect. Bright Café Bustelo labels are a perfect background for colorfully dressed New Yorkers. A UPC barcode makes an excellent hair accessory. And a brown paper bag is the perfect surface for preserving advice shared by author Julia Álvarez with an audience at the Shabazz Center while Malcolm X appears to listen intently.

“A lot of this work embodies the spirit of the neighborhood, presenting vignettes of everyday people doing everything. Cans of Bustelo, McDonald’s bags, church programs, and takeout boxes become art that showcases the vibrant and dynamic neighborhoods and communities in Upper Manhattan,” Holley said.

Fans of Feggo might remember the “Used/Reused” 2015 show at the Mark Miller Gallery where he also showed work in this series. The Morris-Jumel Mansion show incorporates some of those earlier works along with newer pieces.

Feggo, originally from Mexico, moved to New York in the early 1980s. While the work reflects the ordinary lives of New Yorkers, over time it becomes almost a historical record.

“When I moved to New York, coffee shops were run by people from Greek heritage. At a certain point, they employed people from the Mexican community to work at the restaurant, or to deliver,” he said. “But now I see some coffee shops owned by Mexicans.” He commemorated that evolution in a series of works where a delivery boy ends up as the restaurant owner. “I don’t have that one any more, because I sold it,” he said.

Not only have circumstances changed, so have the materials. “One collector told me you are preserving in your art [the] things that we take for granted, but now disappear,” he said. “Including this [blue and white] coffee cup. They are basically extinct by now.” He had a series of people waiting for busses, drawn on bus transfers, which are now also obsolete.

Feggo has a lot of Metrocards, but hasn’t quite figured out what to do with them. “Objects strike me. Very colorful packagings are very attractive visually to me—the colors or the logos or the typeface—those are the ones that I collect.” Generic or technical things often don’t interest him. “They don’t tell me something,” he said.

But even the most commonplace item is a springboard. On recent trip to France, the wrapper from a baguette caught his eye. As he ate the bread in a park, he noticed others doing the same. “The wrapper became a long landscape—a lot of people having their meal, or enjoying the sun—in the shape of a baguette. That was inspiring for me.”

In addition to the exhibit, which is free with an online reservation, Feggo is also holding a workshop on November 6, called “Using and Reusing: Giving Artistic Life to Discarded Materials.”

Portraits of My Community is on view at the Morris-Jumel Mansion until January 3, 2022. For more information, please visit www.morrisjumel.org or felipegalindo.com.