Furry Facts
National Pet Day is celebrated on April 11.
In honor of the occasion, Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, has put together a list of some of the most interesting facts about man’s furry friends.
In the vein of The Late Show with David Letterman, here’s Best Friends’ top 10 list of random facts about dogs and cats.
10. Dogs’ ears have approximately 18 muscles which help them to change the direction of their ears slightly to hear better.
9. A cat’s whiskers are as long as their body is wide. Their whiskers let them know if they can pass through narrow spaces.
8. Screen time might be good for puppies. If you show 3-5-week-old puppies videos of “scary” things like loud noises, they are less likely to develop fears of new things later in life.
Kittens learn to meow solely to communicate with humans. Cats never meow to each other (although they do chirp to each other).
6. Puppies don’t find yawns contagious, but older dogs do! Contagious yawning is usually attributed to social mirroring. Baby humans don’t start social mirroring until they’re a few months old, so it makes sense that puppies wouldn’t either!
5. One way a dog perceives time is by the changing smells throughout the day.
Cats share 95.6% of their DNA with tigers.
- Because cats can pause their labor, one litter of kittens can have multiple due dates.
- If given the choice, dogs prefer to poop facing the North-South magnetic axis.
1. Cats perceive humans as big, hairless cats.
Datos peludos
El 11 de abril se celebra el Día Nacional de las Mascotas.
Para celebrarlo, la Best Friends Animal Society, una organización protectora de animales que trabaja para acabar en 2025 con la matanza de perros y gatos en los refugios de Estados Unidos, ha elaborado una lista de algunos de los datos más interesantes sobre los peludos amigos del hombre.
En consonancia con The Late Show with David Letterman, esta es la lista de los 10 datos más curiosos de Best Friends sobre los perros y gatos.
10. Las orejas de los perros tienen aproximadamente 18 músculos que les ayudan a cambiar ligeramente la dirección de las orejas para oír mejor.
9. Los bigotes de un gato son tan largos como ancho es su cuerpo. Sus bigotes les permiten saber si pueden pasar por espacios estrechos.
8. El tiempo frente a una pantalla puede ser bueno para los cachorros. Si a los cachorros de 3 a 5 semanas se les muestran vídeos de cosas “aterradoras”, como ruidos fuertes, es menos probable que desarrollen miedos a cosas nuevas en el futuro.
- Los gatitos aprenden a maullar sólo para comunicarse con los humanos. Los gatos nunca maúllan entre ellos (aunque sí pían entre sí).
Los bostezos no son contagiosos para los cachorros, pero sí para los perros de más edad. Los bostezos contagiosos suelen atribuirse al reflejo social. Los bebés humanos no empiezan a reflejarse socialmente hasta que tienen unos meses, así que tiene sentido que los cachorros tampoco lo hagan.
5. Una de las formas en que un perro percibe el tiempo es por los olores cambiantes a lo largo del día.
- Los gatos comparten el 95.6% de su ADN con los tigres.
Dado que las gatas pueden pausar el parto, una camada de gatitos puede tener varias fechas de parto.
- Si pueden elegir, los perros prefieren hacer caca mirando hacia el eje magnético Norte-Sur.
- Los gatos perciben a los humanos como grandes felinos sin pelo.