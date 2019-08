Funding boosted to protect unaccompanied minors

The City Council has announced $3.9 million to provide free legal and social services to unaccompanied minors in immigration courts, an amount that is nearly twice what the Council allocated last year.

As the number of children facing deportation continues to rise, fewer than two-thirds of unaccompanied minors in New York have legal representation, officials said.

The funding includes $1.7 million to support the Immigrant Children Advocates’ Relief Effort (ICARE), a public-private partnership established by the City Council, Robin Hood Foundation, and New York Community Trust. It provides advice, direct legal representation, and social services to children and families in deportation proceedings in New York City.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at City Hall by Council Immigration Chair Carlos Menchaca, Council Speaker Corey Johnson and ICARE partners.

“It’s been said that you can measure the greatness of a society by how well it treats its most vulnerable. I’m proud this day to call myself a New Yorker, knowing that when it comes to children separated from their parents while fleeing violence or poverty, we see them as our own, and do not hesitate to protect and comfort them,” said Menchaca.

Since being formed in 2014, ICARE has provided comprehensive legal representation in 1,622 cases, with 487 concluding successfully and more than 1,000 still ongoing.

More than 80 percent of children supported through ICARE eventually received a green card permanent immigration status, officials said.

“Many people are surprised that infants and children don’t have a right to counsel in immigration court,” said Eve Stotland, Program Officer for Education and Human Justice at The New York Community Trust. “We applaud City Council’s $3.9 million commitment to children and families fleeing violence. Immigrants are welcome here.”

“ICARE fulfills the great promise of our country and city as a refuge for the most vulnerable among us,” said Anthony Enríquez, Director of the Unaccompanied Minors Program at Catholic Charities Community Services, in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the Council’s increased support this year, which has allowed us to expand Terra Firma, our medical-legal partnership for unaccompanied minors with Montefiore Hospital.”