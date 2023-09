“Full and Fair”

D.A. issues first restitution from Stolen Wage Fund

In March 2021, construction workers at the midtown Virgin Hotel reported missing paychecks and wage theft. They were employees of Ampak Electrical Services and had been performing electrical work at the hotel.

Their charges prompted a joint investigation between the New York State Department of Labor (DOL), the New York City Department of Investigation (DOI), and the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s Office – prompting the now-shuttered electrical services company to plead guilty to the felony of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree. As part of the settlement, the company was required to pay $112,176 to 18 workers.

On Wed., Aug. 30, seven of the workers arrived at the Manhattan D.A.’s office to receive $50,000 promised to them for approximately 1,800 hours of work directly from D.A. Alvin Bragg.

It was the first-ever repayment of wages through the Manhattan D.A.’s Office’s Stolen Wage Fund.

“All workers deserve to be fairly compensated for the labor they provide. When Manhattan workers are taken advantage of by unscrupulous employers, we are fiercely committed to making them whole,” said D.A. Bragg in a statement. “I hope the return of these wages provides some closure to these hard-working individuals. I urge anyone who has been a victim of wage theft to call our Worker Protection Unit at 646-712-0298.”

The Stolen Wage Fund aids victims of wage theft who may not be made whole through the Office’s criminal prosecutions. Created in February 2023 in partnership with state’s DOL, the Fund helps victims of wage theft who come forward after a criminal case has concluded and case-related restitution has already been distributed. The Fund also assists victims of companies that declare bankruptcy or otherwise cannot repay stolen wages.

“We stand united in our resolve to hold accountable those who look to exploit workers,” said State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “The first-ever repayment of wages from the Stolen Wage Fund is a testament to our dedication to ensuring that hardworking individuals receive the compensation they rightfully earned.”

“Today we return wages to construction workers denied full and fair pay by their employer,” added NYC Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber. “DOI and its law enforcement partners will seek to hold accountable those who steal from the city’s workers, and also to repay those workers what they are owed.”

Claims must be for work performed in Manhattan, reported within one year of a criminal conviction for theft, and filed under penalty of perjury.

Residents can call the D.A.’s Office’s Worker Protection Unit at 646.712.0298. or visit manhattanda.org.