“Frustratingly slow”

Public Advocate report examines mental health response systems

By Gregg McQueen

Going backwards.

A new report examining the city’s progress in improving mental health crisis response and support finds that systems for mental health support have stagnated.

In the new analysis by the New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, which serves as an update to a similar report issued by his office in 2019, Williams suggested that systems for mental health support are stalled – or worse.

“Progress on this issue has been frustratingly slow,” said Williams. “Sadly, in some ways, we have actually gone backwards.”

He noted that the number of respite centers – city-run spaces for people experiencing mental health crises – have been cut in half since 2019, while Mobile Crisis Teams have also been reduced.

Williams acknowledged that the city expanded the number of drop-in centers and opened two urgent care centers in recent years, but he said more resources are needed.

“That’s still not enough to serve 8 million New Yorkers,” he said.

Williams unveiled his latest report on November 18 at a press conference in a subway station near City Hall.

“The subway system has been the grounds for so much of the conversion between public safety and… mental health,” he said. “As was made starkly clear on election day, public safety has been a top concern for New Yorkers, and mental health is a critical component of public safety.”

The report makes a series of recommendations for an improved response system that reduces negative outcomes.

As he has for several years, Williams called on the city to stop using law enforcement to respond to mental health emergency calls.

“Far too often, police are still being dispatched as the default response,” said Williams.

“People have been killed by police responders,” said Ruth Lowenkron, Director of the Disability Justice Program of New York Lawyers for the Public Interest (NYLPI), who pointed out that 19 people have died during interactions with NYPD when experiencing a mental health crisis since 2015.

“I’m not here to condemn the police. I’m saying that the police are simply the wrong people to respond,” Lowenkron said.

Additional recommendations in the report include: expanding hours of operation for Mobile Crisis Teams, conducting annual mental health screenings for all public school students, training all public-facing NYPD officers in Crisis Intervention Training, and implementing a non-police number for individuals in crisis to call.

Williams said the crisis number should be shorter and more direct than the city’s 888-NYC-WELL line, which was set up in 2016 to connect New Yorkers with mental health counseling and referrals.

“There is a framework with NYC WELL. We should build that out much better than it is now,” Williams said. “It does take some funding and money. This is a place where the state can be very helpful by putting some funding in.”

Williams and advocates urged the federal government to resolve geolocation issues with its federal 988 crisis line, as people who call the line from a non-New York City area code are routed to a counselor located in an area associated with the area code where their cell phone number is based.

“The 988 system has the infrastructure to begin with to triage mental health crisis calls,” said Jordyn Rosenthal, advocacy coordinator at Community Access. “We need the federal government and New York State to step up to the plate and push the government to fix the geolocation problem.”

Rosenthal referenced New York City’s pilot program, known as B-HEARD, which was launched in 2021 to provide a health-centered response to 911 mental health calls.

The pilot is currently operating in Northern Manhattan, the South Bronx, and parts of Brooklyn and dispatches emergency medical technicians and mental health professionals from NYC Health + Hospitals as the default first responders to people experiencing a mental health emergency.

Current response times by B-HEARD teams are too long, clocking in at more than 18 minutes, Rosenthal said.

“That is the longest response time of any emergency response program in the city. This is unacceptable,” she said. “Our community members, people with mental health crises, deserve better.”

Williams opens his new report with an open letter to Mayor Eric Adams, explaining that the city made some progress implementing Williams’ past recommendations on mental health, but lamenting that the de Blasio administration “was unwilling to more fully embrace the kind of changes our city needs.”

“We didn’t get the full buy-in from the previous administration that we should have,” Williams said. “We’re hoping this administration will be different.”

To read the full report, please visit advocate.nyc.gov/reports.