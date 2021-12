Frosted Orange Cake

A light bite.

Nothing makes an occasion more festive than a beautiful cake. This recipe brings a delicious citrus confection to the table, and offers a light bite that can be enjoyed just as readily after dinner for dessert or with coffee in the morning.

Ingredients

Cake:

2¼ cups cake flour

2¼ tsp. baking powder

4 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

1¼ cups sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tbsp. grated orange peel

¾ cup skim milk

Icing:

3 oz. low-fat cream cheese

2 tbsp. skim milk

6 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

The cake draws on citrus notes.

For the cake:

To prepare cake, preheat oven to 325° F. Grease 10-inch round pan (at least 2½ inches high) with nonstick cooking oil spray. Powder pan with flour. Tap out excess flour.

Sift together flour and baking powder.

In a separate bowl, beat together butter and sugar until soft and creamy.

Beat in eggs, vanilla, and orange peel.

Gradually add flour mixture, alternating with milk, beginning and ending with flour. Pour mixture into prepared pan.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until done.

Let cake cool for 5 to 10 minutes before removing from pan. Let cool completely before icing.

For the icing:

To prepare icing, in a medium bowl combine the cream cheese and milk until smooth.

Add cocoa and blend well.

Slowly add confectioners’ sugar, stirring well until icing is smooth. Mix in vanilla. Smooth icing over top and sides of cooled cake.

This recipe makes 16 servings, and each serving contains about 250 calories, 5.5 g fat, 57 mg cholesterol, 110 mg sodium, and 48 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 31.5 g sugar, 4 g protein.

Source: MetroPlus GOOD4YOU Health Series