Frontline Fight

By Sherry Mazzocchi

They’re suited up to strike.

More than 10,000 nurses will strike April 2 unless demands for better hospital staffing ratios are met. Hundreds of nurses rallied in front of Mount Sinai on 99th Street and Madison Avenue on Mon., Mar. 18, as Robin S. Krinsky of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) delivered a 10-day notice of intent to strike to hospital management.

Nurses have negotiated in good faith with hospital administrators for the past six months without any significant agreements, said Krinsky, Director at Large for NYSNA.

A resounding 97 percent – about 10,000 nurses – from Mount Sinai, St. Luke’s-Mount Sinai West and New York-Presbyterian hospitals authorized a strike last week. “So now after giving the management every opportunity in almost 30 bargaining sessions, we must unleash our power,” she said.

Another 5,000 nurses in Brooklyn will vote on a strike this week.

Nurses argue staffing ratios force them to make difficult and often life-threatening choices. NYSNA Vice President Julia Symborski told The Manhattan Times, “Hospitals claim that staffing models are fine, but it is nurses that call out sick too often.”

“We recognize as nurses it is not fine when you have to hand off seven patients to your neighbor who must care for 14 patients, if only to take a break for yourself,” said Symborski. “Break times may not be calculated into their business model on how to staff a floor. That’s a problem.”

Symborski said current staffing ratios translate into a neo-natal intensive care nurse choosing whether or not to feed an infant, hang blood for a baby or allow a mother to hold a newborn for the first time, all while admissions come in. “These issues abound. It can be our worst nightmare,” she said.

Symborski added that research shows better staffing ratios improve patient care and ultimately save hospitals money. “They are very reticent to admit that,” she said of hospital management.

Retired nurse Marva Wade worked at Mount Sinai for 30 years and is a member of NYSNA’s Board of Directors. “I came out today to support my colleagues who are still struggling, still trying to deliver excellent care.”

She said hospital administrators focus on the bottom line and not necessarily on patient care. “A strike is the worst thing ever. It is something that we don’t want to do. We’ve had 30 sessions with them. We’ve gotten nowhere. Now I think it’s time to say, put up or shut up.”

Arlene Travis, a Mount Sinai nurse, said the nurses on the executive committee are dedicated professionals who work very hard to support staff. “They are not being compensated and we owe them a debt of gratitude.” She added, “This is about justice more than anything. It’s about distribution of resources fairly, [about] not overworking nurses, and justice for patients and the community. It’s not like this is just a bunch of angry, crazy people who are fighting about trivial things. This is about economic and social justice.”

Deborah Taylor, a surgical care assistant and an 1199 SEIU union member, was also present. She said 1199 supports the nurses. “At Mount Sinai, they do care for the patients, but they have got to care for the nursing staff,” she said. “A lot of them are doing 10, 15, 20 hours. They are hardworking nurses. They support us and we will support them.”

Also present was City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

“I know that nurses do not want to strike. Striking is a measure of last resort,” said Johnson. “But when you are put in a position every single day of whether or not you have to sit with an incubated child or run to the emergency room, we are in a moment of crisis.”

After the rally, Krinsky thanked the nurses for their solidarity, adding, “I hope they listen to us, because we can get louder than this.”

For more information, please visit nysna.org.