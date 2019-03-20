- English
Frontline Fight
By Sherry Mazzocchi
They’re suited up to strike.
More than 10,000 nurses will strike April 2 unless demands for better hospital staffing ratios are met. Hundreds of nurses rallied in front of Mount Sinai on 99th Street and Madison Avenue on Mon., Mar. 18, as Robin S. Krinsky of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) delivered a 10-day notice of intent to strike to hospital management.
Nurses have negotiated in good faith with hospital administrators for the past six months without any significant agreements, said Krinsky, Director at Large for NYSNA.
A resounding 97 percent – about 10,000 nurses – from Mount Sinai, St. Luke’s-Mount Sinai West and New York-Presbyterian hospitals authorized a strike last week. “So now after giving the management every opportunity in almost 30 bargaining sessions, we must unleash our power,” she said.
Another 5,000 nurses in Brooklyn will vote on a strike this week.
Nurses argue staffing ratios force them to make difficult and often life-threatening choices. NYSNA Vice President Julia Symborski told The Manhattan Times, “Hospitals claim that staffing models are fine, but it is nurses that call out sick too often.”
“We recognize as nurses it is not fine when you have to hand off seven patients to your neighbor who must care for 14 patients, if only to take a break for yourself,” said Symborski. “Break times may not be calculated into their business model on how to staff a floor. That’s a problem.”
Symborski said current staffing ratios translate into a neo-natal intensive care nurse choosing whether or not to feed an infant, hang blood for a baby or allow a mother to hold a newborn for the first time, all while admissions come in. “These issues abound. It can be our worst nightmare,” she said.
Symborski added that research shows better staffing ratios improve patient care and ultimately save hospitals money. “They are very reticent to admit that,” she said of hospital management.
Retired nurse Marva Wade worked at Mount Sinai for 30 years and is a member of NYSNA’s Board of Directors. “I came out today to support my colleagues who are still struggling, still trying to deliver excellent care.”
She said hospital administrators focus on the bottom line and not necessarily on patient care. “A strike is the worst thing ever. It is something that we don’t want to do. We’ve had 30 sessions with them. We’ve gotten nowhere. Now I think it’s time to say, put up or shut up.”
Arlene Travis, a Mount Sinai nurse, said the nurses on the executive committee are dedicated professionals who work very hard to support staff. “They are not being compensated and we owe them a debt of gratitude.” She added, “This is about justice more than anything. It’s about distribution of resources fairly, [about] not overworking nurses, and justice for patients and the community. It’s not like this is just a bunch of angry, crazy people who are fighting about trivial things. This is about economic and social justice.”
Deborah Taylor, a surgical care assistant and an 1199 SEIU union member, was also present. She said 1199 supports the nurses. “At Mount Sinai, they do care for the patients, but they have got to care for the nursing staff,” she said. “A lot of them are doing 10, 15, 20 hours. They are hardworking nurses. They support us and we will support them.”
Also present was City Council Speaker Corey Johnson.
“I know that nurses do not want to strike. Striking is a measure of last resort,” said Johnson. “But when you are put in a position every single day of whether or not you have to sit with an incubated child or run to the emergency room, we are in a moment of crisis.”
After the rally, Krinsky thanked the nurses for their solidarity, adding, “I hope they listen to us, because we can get louder than this.”
Lucha en la primera línea
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Están preparadas para irse a huelga.
Más de 10,000 enfermeras se irán a huelga el 2 de abril, a menos que la demanda por mejores índices de personal hospitalario mejore. Cientos de enfermeras se manifestaron frente al Mount Sinai en la calle 99 y la avenida Madison el lunes 18 de marzo, mientras Robin S. Krinsky de la Asociación de Enfermeras del Estado de Nueva York (NYSNA, por sus siglas en inglés) emitió un aviso de 10 días de intención de huelga a la administración del hospital.
Las enfermeras han negociado de buena fe con los administradores del hospital durante los últimos seis meses sin ningún acuerdo significativo, dijo Krinsky, directora general de NYSNA.
Un 97 por ciento, aproximadamente 10,000 enfermeras, de los hospitales Mount Sinai, St. Luke’s-Mount Sinai West y New York-Presbyterian autorizaron una huelga la semana pasada. “Así que ahora, después de brindar a la administración todas las oportunidades en casi 30 sesiones de negociación, debemos liberar nuestro poder”, dijo.
Otras 5,000 enfermeras en Brooklyn votarán por una huelga esta semana.
Las enfermeras argumentan que las proporciones de personal las obligan a hacer decisiones difíciles y, a menudo, potencialmente mortales. La vicepresidenta de NYSNA, Julia Symborski, dijo a The Manhattan Times, “los hospitales afirman que los modelos de personal están bien, pero son las enfermeras las que atienden enfermos con demasiada frecuencia”.
“Reconocemos, como enfermeras, que no está bien cuando tienes que entregar siete pacientes a tu compañera, quien debe atender a 14 pacientes, aunque solo sea para tomarte un descanso”, dijo Symborski. “Los tiempos de descanso no se pueden calcular en su modelo de negocio sobre cómo dotar de personal un piso. Eso es un problema”.
Symborski dijo que las tasas actuales de personal se traducen en una enfermera de cuidados intensivos neonatales que elige si alimentar o no a un bebé, colgarle la sangre a un bebé o permitir que una madre cargue a un recién nacido por primera vez, todo esto mientras llegan los nuevos ingresos. “Estas cuestiones abundan. Puede ser nuestra peor pesadilla”, dijo.
Symborski añadió que la investigación muestra que mejores proporciones de personal mejoran la atención al paciente y en última instancia ahorra dinero a los hospitales. “Son muy reticentes a admitir eso”, dijo sobre la administración del hospital.
Marva Wade, enfermera retirada, trabajó en Mount Sinai por 30 años y es miembro de la Junta Directiva de NYSNA. “Salí hoy para apoyar a mis colegas quienes todavía están luchando, aun tratando de brindar una excelente atención”. Dijo que los administradores del hospital se centran en los resultados y no necesariamente en la atención al paciente. “Una huelga es lo peor. Es algo que no queremos hacer. Hemos tenido 30 sesiones con ellos. No hemos llegado a ninguna parte. Ahora creo que es momento de decir: aporten o callen”.
Arlene Travis, una enfermera de Mount Sinai, dijo que las enfermeras del comité ejecutivo son profesionales dedicados que trabajan muy duro para apoyar al personal. “No están siendo compensados y les debemos una deuda de gratitud”. Agregó: “esto se trata de la justicia más que nada, de la distribución equitativa de los recursos, de que las enfermeras no trabajen en exceso y de justicia para los pacientes y la comunidad. No es que esto sea solo un grupo de personas enojadas y locas que luchan por cosas triviales. Esto es sobre justicia económica y justicia social”.
Deborah Taylor, asistente de atención quirúrgica y miembro de Union 1199 de SEIU, también estuvo presente. Ella dijo que 1199 apoya a las enfermeras. “En Mount Sinai, cuidan a los pacientes, pero tienen que cuidar al personal de enfermería”, dijo. “Muchas de ellas están haciendo 10, 15, 20 horas. Son enfermeras trabajadoras. Nos apoyan y nosotros las apoyaremos”.
También estuvo presente el presidente del Concejo Municipal Corey Johnson.
“Sé que las enfermeras no quieren irse a huelga. La huelga es una medida de último recurso”, dijo. “Pero cuando te ponen en una posición todos los días sobre si debes o no sentarte con un niño incubado o correr a la sala de emergencias, estamos en un momento de crisis”.
Después del mitin, Krinsky agradeció a las enfermeras por su solidaridad, y agregó: “Espero que nos escuchen, porque podemos ser más fuertes que esto”.
