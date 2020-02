From the Heart, For the Heart

Recipe: Vegan avocado ceviche

Make your Valentine’s a savory treat this year.



Your home cooking can be extra special this month by cooking from the heart for the heart.

Heart disease is the number one killer for all Americans and stroke is the fifth leading cause of death. Hispanics however, face even higher risks of cardiovascular disease as well as high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

The good news: education and a few simple lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk factors for these diseases; one of those changes can be as simple as eating more fresh avocados.

Eating vegetables and fruits, like healthy fresh avocados, is associated with a reduced risk of many chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease.

Fresh avocados can be a delicious part of a heart-healthy eating pattern because they contain naturally good fats and are sodium- and cholesterol- free. Make delicious heart-healthy home cooked meals for all your loved ones this month.

Here is a heart-healthy vegan avocado ceviche from the Hass Avocado Board.

Ingredients:

1 ripe, fresh avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

1 cup cauliflower, diced

2 tomatoes, diced

1/3 cup red onion, finely diced

1 Tbsp. jalapeño

1 garlic clove, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1/4 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine avocado, cauliflower, tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, garlic, cilantro, lime juice, salt and olive oil. Transfer to a serving bowl. Serve with homemade pita chips.

Serve as an appetizer or side dish.

Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados, adjust the quantity accordingly.

For more recipes, please visit saboreaunohoy.com.