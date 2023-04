From NAP to SNAP

Federal bill would give Puerto Rico access to SNAP benefits

Congressional lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow residents of Puerto Rico to fully participate in the federal nutrition assistance program, sometimes referred to as “food stamps.”

The Puerto Rico Nutrition Assistance Fairness Act is designed to address inequalities in food assistance by giving residents of the island full access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Puerto Rico was excluded from SNAP in 1981, which has resulted in the loss of billions of dollars in aid and reduced nutrition benefits.

The transition resulted in an immediate 25 percent reduction in nutrition aid for the island.

The new bill was spearheaded by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Majority Leader Charles Schumer, along with Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón and Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“When I was in Puerto Rico last year [during the Somos Legislative Conference], there was one issue I kept hearing about: Puerto Ricans are excluded from SNAP, leaving too many families without enough food on the table,” explained Gillibrand, who participated in food drives with community partners including Acacia Network and Ponce Bank while visiting the island in November 2022. “So today, I introduced a bill to end this unfair exclusion. No American family should go hungry.”

Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, made the announcement on March 22. She plans to include the bill in the 2023 Farm Bill, a federal legislative package that funds agriculture and food policy.

“For more than forty years, Puerto Rico has been unfairly excluded from SNAP, which has resulted in billions of dollars in lost aid and reduced nutrition benefits for more than one million Puerto Ricans,” said Gillibrand. “The bipartisan Puerto Rico Nutrition Assistance Fairness Act would correct this injustice and enable Puerto Ricans to participate in SNAP, as well as to receive Disaster SNAP in the wake of natural disasters or emergencies. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I am focused on including this critical legislation in this year’s Farm Bill and I’m optimistic that we’ll get this done.”

“Puerto Ricans are American citizens, not second-class citizens,” said Schumer. “Along with my colleagues, I’m committed to right past wrongs by enabling Puerto Rico to fully participate in SNAP and ensuring the people of Puerto Rico have the access to federal resources that they deserve.”

Currently, U.S. citizens living in Puerto Rico participate in the Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP), a capped block grant that is not needs-based. This has led to lower nutrition benefits for residents of Puerto Rico than for residents of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In addition, the NAP block grant has no equivalent to Disaster SNAP, meaning that disasters or emergencies in Puerto Rico require separate, new appropriations from Congress which can take months.

“Having to get Congress to approve supplemental dollars is not a reliable mechanism when you are experiencing an emergency in real time,” said González-Colón.

The Puerto Rico Nutrition Assistance Fairness Act would establish a process to transition Puerto Rico from NAP to SNAP.

“When Puerto Ricans advocate for the transition to SNAP, we’re not merely talking about being included under another federal program,” said Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration Executive Director Luis D. Dávila. “We’re talking about the opportunity for children to have food on their table and for families not to wonder where their next meal will come from. [This Act will] ensure every American citizen on the island receives the same level of support as their fellow American citizens on the mainland.”

For more information, please visit bit.ly/42NH8Ja for a more detailed report from Puerto Rican think tank CNE.