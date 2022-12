From doubt to debt

Cancer survivors face high rate of medical debt: report

As of January 1, 2022, there were an estimated 18 million cancer survivors in the United States.

It’s a costly proposition.

The financial costs of cancer treatment last long after the diagnosis and initial treatment, putting cancer survivors at increased risk for lifelong financial hardship, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).

The report, The Costs of Cancer Survivorship, examined several of the long-term expenses cancer survivors face in the years after they complete their initial treatment.

The report’s data was compiled from a 2022 national survey conducted by ACS CAN.

According to the report, more than 50 percent of cancer survivors report carrying medical debt from their cancer-related treatments.

Of those reporting debt, 53 percent said they ended up in collections, while 46 percent said it negatively impacted their credit.

Nearly a quarter of respondents said they carried medical debt of more than $10,000, the report said.

Cancer survivors also reported having higher annual out-of-pocket medical costs than individuals with no history of cancer. In addition, nearly 60 percent of cancer survivors age 18 to 64 report feeling “very worried” about paying their medical bills.

Other findings from the survey: women (57 percent) were far more likely to report medical debt than men (36 percent), while African American patients were more likely to fall into medical debt (62 percent) than White cancer survivors (52 percent).

Among the factors contributing to medical debt are costs of hormone therapy or other maintenance treatments, late and long-term effects of cancer, tests to monitor for recurrence, and costs of mental health treatment related to cancer, the report said.

The American Cancer Society’s advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN is pressing for the enactment of state legislation in New York to protect patients from medical debt and enhance access to cancer care. The group has noted two bills currently awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature:

A2085-A/S906-B would require that every state-regulated health plan cover 100 percent of the cost of colorectal cancer screening beginning at age 45 and remove cost-sharing for individuals who require a follow-up colonoscopy after a positive stool-based test.

A1741/S5299 would stop insurers’ ability to employ a discriminatory practice wherein carriers refrain from applying payments made from a copayment assistance program to a patient’s deductible.

“New York has the opportunity to address financial barriers to lifesaving care, a health equity issue which disproportionately burdens medically under-resourced areas, people of color and the LGBTQ+ communities,” said Michael Davoli, Government Relations Director for ACS CAN in New York. “For example, African Americans are about 20 percent more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer and around 40 percent more likely to die from the disease than most other groups. With A2085-A/S906-B, Governor Hochul could eliminate a critical barrier to screening, prevent later-stage diagnoses and send a message to cancer patients and survivors that their physical and financial health are a priority.”

To read the full report, please visit www.fightcancer.org.