From crime to corona

City taps former NYPD head as COVID-19 advisor

It’s O’Neill anew.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that former Police Commissioner James O’Neill will serve as the city’s COVID-19 Senior Advisor.

The former crimefighter-in-chief, who had relocated to San Francisco, CA, has now returned to New York, the U.S. epicenter of coronavirus, to do battle with the disease.

In the role, O’Neill will oversee the supply and distribution of personal protective and medical equipment within New York City hospitals as demand continues to surge due to the pandemic. He will also manage a supply inspection program to ensure new equipment is rapidly delivered to hospitals and received by frontline health care workers.

The announcement was made on Wed., April 1.

O’Neill will serve in the role on a volunteer basis while maintaining his role as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Security at Visa Inc.

“Jimmy is one of the finest public servants our city has ever known,” said de Blasio in a statement. “Jimmy will leverage his extensive management experience and knowledge of the city to ensure that our healthcare workers on the front lines have the supplies they need to save New Yorker’s lives. I’d also like to thank Visa CEO Al Kelly for allowing Jimmy to help his beloved hometown in our hour of need.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the city has so far distributed a total of 8,282,200 surgical face masks, 2,077,980 N95 masks, 105,880 gowns, and 1,956,940 surgical gloves to hospitals in the five boroughs.

O’Neill, who served in the NYPD for 36 years, stepped down as Police Commissioner in November 2019 after three years on the job. He was replaced by Dermot Shea.

“I want to thank Mayor de Blasio and Al Kelly for this opportunity to help serve this great city once again and support the heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic,” O’Neill said. “While the toughest days of this crisis lie ahead, New Yorkers are resilient and will get through this by coming together.”