From Another Era

Parks hosts special gallery viewing

Photos: NYC Parks Photo Archive, 1978

It’s throwback time.

The new exhibit at the NYC Parks’ Arsenal Gallery, “1978: The NYC Parks/New York Times Photo Project,” is hosting a special viewing on Sat., June 9th.

The exhibition will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with Parks’ Director of Art and Antiquities and exhibit curator Jonathan Kuhn on hand.

The exhibit features 65 of the nearly 3,000 images captured by New York Times photographers in parks citywide between August and November of 1978, during that year’s press corps labor strike.

“Parks are where memories are created and this magnificent exhibit will overwhelm you with an emotional glimpse of the past. Whether it’s 1978 or 2018, New Yorkers treasure their parks,” promised Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “Parks are for people and the way they bring people together is just as evident now as it was forty years ago. It is an honor to work with the New York Times on such an immense collaboration.”

On August 10, 1978, members of the city’s press corps went out on strike in a labor dispute. During the strike, the Parks Department hired eight temporarily unemployed Times photographers, among them the legendary Neal Boenzi and Joyce Dopkeen—the first female staff photographer hired by the Times—who were put to work by Davis and dispatched to document the parks system, “warts and all.”

The images in this exhibit are the result. They reveal a cross section of New Yorkers of all ages and ethnicities engaging with their parks in scenes ranging from tender intimacy to raucous communal experience.

Program admission is free but space is limited. To register, please email artandantiquities@parks.nyc.gov.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. For more information on the Arsenal Gallery, please call 212.360.8163 or visit nyc.gov/parks.