From Another Era
Parks hosts special gallery viewing
De otra era
Photos: NYC Parks Photo Archive, 1978
It’s throwback time.
The new exhibit at the NYC Parks’ Arsenal Gallery, “1978: The NYC Parks/New York Times Photo Project,” is hosting a special viewing on Sat., June 9th.
The exhibition will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with Parks’ Director of Art and Antiquities and exhibit curator Jonathan Kuhn on hand.
The exhibit features 65 of the nearly 3,000 images captured by New York Times photographers in parks citywide between August and November of 1978, during that year’s press corps labor strike.
“Parks are where memories are created and this magnificent exhibit will overwhelm you with an emotional glimpse of the past. Whether it’s 1978 or 2018, New Yorkers treasure their parks,” promised Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “Parks are for people and the way they bring people together is just as evident now as it was forty years ago. It is an honor to work with the New York Times on such an immense collaboration.”
On August 10, 1978, members of the city’s press corps went out on strike in a labor dispute. During the strike, the Parks Department hired eight temporarily unemployed Times photographers, among them the legendary Neal Boenzi and Joyce Dopkeen—the first female staff photographer hired by the Times—who were put to work by Davis and dispatched to document the parks system, “warts and all.”
The images in this exhibit are the result. They reveal a cross section of New Yorkers of all ages and ethnicities engaging with their parks in scenes ranging from tender intimacy to raucous communal experience.
Program admission is free but space is limited. To register, please email artandantiquities@parks.nyc.gov.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. For more information on the Arsenal Gallery, please call 212.360.8163 or visit nyc.gov/parks.
Fotos: NYC Parks Photo Archive, 1978
Es hora de dar un salto atrás.
La nueva exhibición en la Galería Arsenal de NYC Parks, “1978: El Proyecto de Fotos de NYC Parks/New York Times”, está organizando una visita especial el sábado 9 de junio.
La exposición estará abierta de 10:00 a.m. a 4:00 p.m., con el director de Arte y Antigüedades de Parques y el comisionado de la exposición, Jonathan Kuhn, presentes.
La exhibición presenta 65 de las casi 3,000 imágenes capturadas por fotógrafos del New York Times en parques de toda la ciudad entre agosto y noviembre de 1978, durante la huelga de los corresponsales de prensa de ese año.
“Los parques son donde se crean los recuerdos y esta magnífica exhibición los abrumará con una visión emocional al pasado. Ya sea en 1978 o 2018, los neoyorquinos atesoran sus parques”, prometió el comisionado de Parques Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “Los parques son para las personas y la forma en que las une es tan evidente ahora como lo era hace cuarenta años. Es un honor trabajar con el New York Times en una colaboración tan inmensa”.
El 10 de agosto de 1978, miembros de la prensa de la ciudad se declararon en huelga en una disputa laboral. Durante la huelga, el Departamento de Parques contrató a ocho fotógrafos desempleados temporalmente del Times, entre ellos, los legendarios Neal Boenzi y Joyce Dopkeen, la primera fotógrafa contratada por el Times, quienes fueron puestos a trabajar por Davis y los envió a documentar el sistema de parques “con todos sus defectos”.
Las imágenes en esta exhibición son el resultado. Revelan una muestra representativa de neoyorquinos de todas las edades y etnias que interactúan con sus parques en escenas que van desde la tierna intimidad hasta estridentes experiencias comunales.
La admisión al programa es gratuita, pero el espacio es limitado. Para inscribirse, envíe un correo electrónico a artandantiquities@parks.nyc.gov.
El horario de la galería es de lunes a viernes de 9:00 a.m. hasta las 5:00 p.m. Para obtener más información sobre la Galería Arsenal, llame al 212.360.8163 o visite nyc.gov/parks.