Fresh and Light

Recipe: Chicken Piccata with Artichokes

This seasonal spin on the classic Italian dish makes use of spring’s fresh artichoke hearts, but any of your favorite green vegetables can be substituted.

Piccata refers to a dish where thin pieces of meat are coated in flour and sautéed in butter and oil. For extra vegetables, add a few handfuls of fresh spinach along with the capers.

Serve this dish over a plate of orzo for soaking up the delicious sauce.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

• 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, about 1 1/2 lb. total

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

• 3 Tbs. olive oil

• 2 Tbs. unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 2 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1 jar (6 oz.) artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained and quartered

• 1 cup (8 fl. oz.) dry white wine

• 1/2 cup (4 fl. oz.) low-sodium chicken broth

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 2 Tbs. capers, rinsed and drained

• 1 Tbs. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

• Butterfly the chicken breasts and cut them in half. Working with one chicken breast half at a time, place the chicken between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and, using a meat pounder or other heavy, flat object, gently pound to an even thickness of about 1/4 inch.

• Pour the flour onto a large plate and season it well with salt and pepper.

• Dredge the chicken in the seasoned flour, shaking off the excess. In a large fry pan over medium-high heat, warm 2 Tbs. of the olive oil until very hot but not smoking.

• Working in batches as needed to avoid crowding, add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides and opaque throughout, about 4 minutes per side.

• Transfer to a plate and set aside.

• Return the pan to medium-high heat; do not wipe the pan clean.

• Melt 1 Tbs. of the butter with the remaining 1 Tbs. olive oil.

• Add the garlic and artichoke hearts and sauté just until the garlic is soft, about 1 minute.

Stir in the wine, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan.

• Bring to a simmer and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, about 3 minutes.

• Stir in the broth, lemon juice and capers.

• Reduce the heat to medium, bring to a gentle simmer and whisk in the remaining 1 Tbs. butter.

• Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly, about 5 minutes more.

• Stir in the parsley. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

• Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat each piece with the sauce.

• Cook just until the chicken is warmed through, about 2 minutes.

• Serve immediately. Serves 6.

This recipe is adapted from the Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen. For more, please visit williams-sonoma.com.