Fresh and Light
Recipe: Chicken Piccata with Artichokes
This seasonal spin on the classic Italian dish makes use of spring’s fresh artichoke hearts, but any of your favorite green vegetables can be substituted.
Piccata refers to a dish where thin pieces of meat are coated in flour and sautéed in butter and oil. For extra vegetables, add a few handfuls of fresh spinach along with the capers.
Serve this dish over a plate of orzo for soaking up the delicious sauce.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
• 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, about 1 1/2 lb. total
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
• 3 Tbs. olive oil
• 2 Tbs. unsalted butter, at room temperature
• 2 garlic cloves, chopped
• 1 jar (6 oz.) artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained and quartered
• 1 cup (8 fl. oz.) dry white wine
• 1/2 cup (4 fl. oz.) low-sodium chicken broth
• Juice of 1 lemon
• 2 Tbs. capers, rinsed and drained
• 1 Tbs. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Directions:
• Butterfly the chicken breasts and cut them in half. Working with one chicken breast half at a time, place the chicken between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and, using a meat pounder or other heavy, flat object, gently pound to an even thickness of about 1/4 inch.
• Pour the flour onto a large plate and season it well with salt and pepper.
• Dredge the chicken in the seasoned flour, shaking off the excess. In a large fry pan over medium-high heat, warm 2 Tbs. of the olive oil until very hot but not smoking.
• Working in batches as needed to avoid crowding, add the chicken and cook, turning once, until golden brown on both sides and opaque throughout, about 4 minutes per side.
• Transfer to a plate and set aside.
• Return the pan to medium-high heat; do not wipe the pan clean.
• Melt 1 Tbs. of the butter with the remaining 1 Tbs. olive oil.
• Add the garlic and artichoke hearts and sauté just until the garlic is soft, about 1 minute.
Stir in the wine, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan.
• Bring to a simmer and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, about 3 minutes.
• Stir in the broth, lemon juice and capers.
• Reduce the heat to medium, bring to a gentle simmer and whisk in the remaining 1 Tbs. butter.
• Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens slightly, about 5 minutes more.
• Stir in the parsley. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
• Return the chicken to the pan and turn to coat each piece with the sauce.
• Cook just until the chicken is warmed through, about 2 minutes.
• Serve immediately. Serves 6.
This recipe is adapted from the Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen. For more, please visit williams-sonoma.com.
Fresco y ligero
Receta: Pollo piccata con alcachofas
Este giro de temporada del clásico plato italiano utiliza los corazones de alcachofa fresca de primavera, pero usted puede sustituirlos por cualquiera de sus verduras verdes favoritas.
Piccata se refiere a un plato en el que trozos delgados de carne son cubiertos con harina y son salteados en mantequilla y aceite. Para más verduras, agregue unos puñados de espinacas frescas junto con las alcaparras.
Sirva este platillo sobre un plato de orzo para absorber la deliciosa salsa.
Tiempo de preparación: 15 minutos
Tiempo de cocción: 25 minutos
Ingredientes:
• 3 pechugas de pollo deshuesadas y sin piel, aproximadamente 1 1/2 lb en total
• 1/2 taza de harina de trigo
• Sal kosher y pimienta recién molida
• 3 cucharadas de aceite de oliva
• 2 cucharadas de mantequilla sin sal, a temperatura ambiente
• 2 dientes de ajo picados
• 1 frasco (6 oz) de corazones de alcachofa, enjuagados, escurridos y cortados en cuartos
• 1 taza (8 onzas líquidas) de vino blanco seco
• 1/2 taza (4 onzas líquidas) de caldo de pollo bajo en sodio
• Jugo de 1 limón
• 2 cucharadas de alcaparras, enjuagadas y escurridas
• 1 cucharada de perejil fresco picado
Instrucciones:
• Corte en mariposa las pechugas de pollo y otra vez por la mitad. Trabajando con una media pechuga de pollo a la vez, coloque el pollo entre 2 piezas de envoltura de plástico y, utilizando un machacador de carne u otro objeto plano y pesado, golpee suavemente hasta obtener un grosor uniforme de aproximadamente 1/4 de pulgada.
• Vierta la harina en un plato grande y sazone bien con sal y pimienta.
• Enharine el pollo con la preparación y sacuda el exceso. En una sartén grande a fuego medio-alto, caliente 2 cucharadas del aceite de oliva hasta que esté muy caliente pero no humeante.
• Trabajando en tandas según sea necesario para evitar amontonamientos, agregue el pollo y cocine, volteándolo una vez, hasta que esté dorado por ambos lados y completamente opaco, aproximadamente 4 minutos por lado.
• Transfiera a un plato y reserve.
• Regrese la sartén a fuego medio-alto; no limpie la sartén con un trapo.
• Derrita 1 cucharada de la mantequilla con la cucharada restante del aceite de oliva.
• Agregue el ajo y los corazones de alcachofa y saltee hasta que el ajo esté suave, aproximadamente 1 minuto.
• Agregue el vino, raspando los trozos dorados en el fondo de la sartén.
• Deje hervir a fuego lento y cocine hasta que el líquido se reduzca a la mitad, aproximadamente 3 minutos.
• Agregue el caldo, el jugo de limón y las alcaparras.
• Reduzca el fuego, cocine a fuego lento y agregue la cucharada restante de mantequilla.
• Cocine, revolviendo ocasionalmente, hasta que la salsa espese un poco, unos 5 minutos más.
• Agregue el perejil. Pruebe y ajuste la sazón.
• Regrese el pollo a la sartén y mezcle para cubrir cada pieza con la salsa.
• Cocine hasta que el pollo esté bien caliente, aproximadamente 2 minutos.
• Sirva inmediatamente. Rinde 6 porciones.
Esta receta está adaptada de la Cocina de Prueba Williams-Sonoma. Para obtener más información, por favor visite williams-sonoma.com.