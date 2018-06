FreePablo (#LiberenAPablo)

#FreePablo

Release sought for pizza delivery man detained by ICE

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Every day, they pose the same question.

Her daughters keep asking Sandra Chica, “Why is Daddy not with us?”

“Every day I have to answer them why he’s not at home,” said Chica. “And now, I don’t even know what to tell them.”

On Mon., June 18th, Chica stood with her daughters Luciana and Antonia outside the New York headquarters of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at 26 Federal Plaza to call for her husband Pablo Villavicencio’s immediate release. She said his detainment was taking a toll on their children.

Elder daughter Luciana, whose fourth birthday is just days after Father’s Day – on Wednesday, June 20th – addressed her father directly: “I miss you, Daddy. We are waiting for you at home.”

Lawyers have submitted a release request to ICE to demand the agency free Villavicencio, who was detained when he attempted to deliver a pizza to the Fort Hamilton army base in Brooklyn.

An undocumented immigrant from Ecuador, the 35-year-old Villavicencio was arrested on June 1 as he attempted to deliver pizza to the base. He submitted to a routine background check there, revealing an active ICE warrant for him.

Chica has enlisted help from Legal Aid Society attorneys to stop his deportation.

In a June 9 ruling, a federal court judge issued a temporary stay on Villavicencio’s deportation. He is currently being held at a detention facility in New Jersey.

On Monday, Legal Aid attorneys filed a release request on Chica’s behalf.

“Yesterday was Father’s Day, and these children were robbed of this holiday because of ICE’s cruel, inhumane, unjust decision to detain him,” said Jennifer Williams, Deputy Attorney-In-Charge of the Immigration Law Unit at The Legal Aid Society. “This detention is causing immense pain, heartache, punishment for this family. His prolonged detention is unwarranted under these circumstances.”

The release request outlines that Villavicencio is not a flight risk, has no criminal record, and is not a danger to the community or national security, Williams said. It argues that his continued detention “is not in the public interest,” she added.

“Furthermore, his removal from the United States is not proper until there’s resolution of the legal challenges and investigation into the circumstances that led to his arrest and detention by ICE at the Fort Hamilton army installation.”

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said he was “outraged” that Villavicencio’s children were suffering due to the federal government’s policies.

“He poses no threat. He was delivering pizza, for god’s sake,” Johnson stated. “These immigration policies are destroying families all across the country.”

City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, Chair of the Council’s Immigration Committee, criticized the Trump administration’s actions “to remove children from their families.”

“It’s not just happening at the border, it’s happening in our own neighborhood,” Menchaca said.

Williams said that Villavicencio was in the process of applying for a green card at the time of his arrest. She said he is scheduled for another hearing in his deportation case on July 24.

“We won’t give up until Pablo is again with us, at home,” said Chica. “I demand ICE to do the right thing and let Pablo free. We are only one of thousands of families in the same situation.”

An online petition calling for the release of Pablo Villavicencio can be found at p2a.co/xVWDH2n .