Free Tax Prep

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) will offer free tax preparation services at 20 of its developments this year.

Services are not limited to those living in NYCHA but are are available and free to all city residents.

In partnership with the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) and the Food Bank for New York City, NYCHA will also host tax prep services at its community centers and Jobs-Plus sites through April 12. The Food Bank For New York City is partnering with NYCHA’s Office of Resident Economic Empowerment and Sustainability (REES) to offer the service.

“Last year, we expanded our free tax prep services to assist more than 1,900 individuals who received nearly $3 million dollars in tax refunds – making a real difference in the lives of NYCHA families and other low-income New Yorkers,” said NYCHA Interim Chair and CEO Stanley Brezenoff. “We are thrilled to continue this successful program in 2019 as we expect thousands of families in all five boroughs to benefit from this free service.”

Other partner organizations include Good Shepherd Services, Catholic Charities Community Services, Police Athletic League (PAL), SoBRO, Goodwill NYNJ, Brooklyn Community Services, Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation, CAMBA, Graham Windham, Henry Street Settlement and ResCare Workforce Services.

New Yorkers earning $55,000 per year or less can file state and federal taxes for free with IRS-certified tax preparers at the NYCHA-related sites.

Some locations require an appointment.

The process takes no more than 30 minutes, allowing the tax filer to leave the site and come back once the tax return is complete and ready to be submitted to the IRS.

“More than a million tax returns have been filed by New Yorkers for free with trusted professionals, ensuring they’re getting back every hard-earned dollar they deserve,” said DCA Commissioner Lorelei Salas. “I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of free tax prep and other free services we offer, including free financial counseling – both of which can help them pay their bills, get out of debt and save for their future.”

For a list of free tax prep locations, please visit www.OpportunityNYCHA.org/taxprep.