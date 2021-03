Free summer STEM program for high schoolers

Step up to STEM.

The City College of New York (CCNY) STEM Institute will offer a free, all-day program to high schoolers this summer.

Aimed at students interested in pursuing careers in the STEM fields, the program is also designed to ease the academic transition between high school and college.

The program offers an intensive six-week curriculum in college-level studies. Participants will receive high school elective credits as well as college credits for Calculus and Game Design courses.

Classes will be held virtually Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. between July 1 and August 12.

Students will need to take an admissions exam to gain acceptance to the program.

The application deadline is April 6.

While all public school students are eligible to apply for the summer, priority will be given to students who live or attend school in Northern Manhattan School District 6.

The STEM Institute at CCNY aims to provide educational opportunities for all students, especially those who come from underrepresented backgrounds.

Founded in 1992, the institute offers a variety of free summer, afterschool and weekend programs to help underserved students maximize their academic potential.

For more information, please visit steminstitutenyc.org/services/.