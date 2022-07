Free summer meals program launched

Free meals will be distributed at more than 300 sites across the five boroughs.

The city has kicked off its annual summer meals program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to New Yorkers 18 and younger.

Meals will be distributed at more than 300 sites across the five boroughs, including public schools, community pool centers, parks, and food trucks until September 2.

New Yorkers can find a full list of 2022 sites on the Department of Education (DOE)’s website, by texting NYC Food to 304-304, or by calling 311.

“New York City children deserve to… not worry about where to get their next meal, and our free summer meals program helps them do just that,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “One of my top priorities as mayor is ensuring that our children have the necessary and nutritious meals they need to learn and grow into the great New Yorkers who will one day run our city.”

No registration, ID, or documentation is required to pick up a meal at participating summer meals locations.

In addition to hot meals, pre-packaged cold take-away meals will be offered.

Fresh fruit, whole grains, vegetables, salads, and plant-based meals will be available at all locations. Halal and kosher meals will be offered at select locations throughout the city.

Most school-based summer meal locations will distribute food five days a week, with many pool and park sites providing weekend hours.

Fresh fruit and vegetables will be available at all locations.

The start of the summer meal program coincided with the July 8 launch of Summer Rising, the city’s free program that combines academic support with typical summer recreational activities.

“It is essential that our youngest New Yorkers have access to healthy and nourishing meals, particularly while school is not in session during the summer months,” said DOE Chancellor David C. Banks. “I’m so proud that we are again able to offer free breakfast and lunch to all of New York City’s children throughout the summer. This would not be possible without the tireless work of all of our dedicated food service workers on the ground, making sure our children are fed and cared for.”

To find a summer meal location near you, go to bit.ly/3ytZ6C4.

You can also text “NYC Food” to 304-304, or call 311.