Free internet services expanded for NYCHA residents

By Gregg McQueen

Optimum service, zero cost.

Mayor Eric Adams announces the Big Apple Connect expansion.

Free high-speed internet and basic cable TV will be made available to approximately 300,000 residents of New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments by the end of 2023, city officials have announced.

The “Big Apple Connect” program was initially piloted at eight NYCHA developments citywide and has now been expanded to 100 sites, Mayor Eric Adams said, making it the largest free municipal broadband program in the country.

At a press conference on September 19 at Langston Hughes Houses in Brooklyn, one of the pilot sites for Big Apple Connect, Adams remarked that public housing residents have suffered from lack of access to broadband internet.

“Internet isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity just like electricity and gas,” Adams said. “We saw during Covid, the absence of internet service, our young people were not able to do their remote learning. We saw our elders were unable to do telemedicine.”

“For far too long, NYCHA residents have been disconnected while the rest of the city has been connected,” he said.

The expanded program will provide NYCHA residents with a free bundle consisting of a high-speed internet connection with modem and router, basic cable TV service with a cable box and remote control, and wifi hotspots in common areas of their buildings.

By the end of 2023, more than 200 NYCHA developments will have access to free internet and cable, Adams said.

Those living in eligible NYCHA developments will be automatically enrolled in the program and only be billed for additional services they choose to purchase directly.

Chief Technology Officer Matt Fraser said the free internet program would enhance equality for city residents.

“What we’re talking about here today, it’s not just about free Wi-Fi. It’s about economic development, it’s about public health, it’s about safety, and it’s about having a fair shot like every other person that has money does,” said Fraser. “And in public housing, far too long, it’s been second fiddle to others just because it didn’t have access to the resources.”

In addition to the Langston Hughes Houses, other pilot sites included Mott Haven Houses and Patterson Houses in the Bronx, and Polo Grounds Towers in Harlem.

The city has entered into three-year agreements with Optimum and Spectrum to provide the service, officials said, and is negotiating with Verizon as a possible third provider.

Fraser said that the overall cost of the program will be dependent on the deployment footprint, but noted that the city will pay $30 per unit per month to supply the services to NYCHA residents for free.

Ciprian Noel, President of Langston Hughes Houses Tenant Association, said the free internet program helps him connect with his two children attending college outside of New York, and also reduces his expenses.

“I have two kids in college. I’m a single dad. I have one income coming in in my household,” Noel said.

“This is a bill, marked $0.00,” he remarked, brandishing his monthly internet bill at the press conference. “This program is so good.”

Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz referred to NYCHA as “largest and greatest affordable housing resource” in New York City.

“For decades, we’ve been letting it crumble. So, bit by bit, we’ve been working very hard to get stuff done for NYCHA and try to rebuild the trust with the NYCHA residents and rebuild physically the buildings themselves, as well as the connectivity between NYCHA residents and the rest of New York City,” she said. “Today’s a really important step forward towards that.”