Free Flu Shots for Drivers

Make these for-hire vehicle drivers virus-free.

New York’s app-based and black car drivers can now receive free flu shots through the month of November.

The program is offered through the Independent Drivers Guild’s (IDG) Benefits Fund, which also provides health screenings, vision and telemedicine coverage for drivers.

Each day about half a million New Yorkers use app-based and black car services, and one driver carries more than a dozen passengers, according to Andrew Greenblatt, the Fund’s Executive Director. “A flu shot can help protect a driver from illness so they can continue working, and it also can protect their family, and their passengers.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends a flu shot for anyone over six months old. Last year, more than 48 million Americans had the flu, the highest number since 2009. That flu season also saw a high proportion of hospitalization rates and high numbers of pneumonia and influenza-associated deaths.

“One of the most important things we hear from drivers is that they can’t afford to get sick. Any illness, whether it’s themselves or taking care of their family members, means they can’t work and puts their household in jeopardy. Providing free flu shots is another way we can help support working drivers while also protecting our communities,” added Greenblatt.

For more information, call 855.979.1445 or visit driversbenefits.org/flu for a voucher redeemable for a flu shot at any Rite Aid.