Free Fitness

Seniors don’t need a fancy gym to get fit.

Anyone over 60 can find free tennis lessons, yoga classes and fitness walking programs in parks all over the city.

The 2018 fall season of City Parks Foundation Seniors Fitness Programs runs through October 26. The morning and afternoon programs range from one to two hours and are offered in 17 parks throughout the five boroughs.

These programs are designed to keep seniors of all activity levels engaged in movement and exercise. Even small amounts of exercise can help people maintain or lose weight, reduce the possibility of heart disease or diabetes, lessen the pangs of arthritis and contribute to overall wellbeing.

The New York Road Runners is partnering with the program.

All equipment is provided.

For more information, please visit CityParksFoundation.org/seniors-fitness/ or call 718.760.6999.