Free citywide doula services

By Gregg McQueen

“We are taking the steps necessary to begin to address the disparities in maternal deaths,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

Black women gave birth to 23 percent of New York City babies in 2017, yet accounted for 55 percent of maternal deaths.

Doulas, professional labor companions, can provide physical and emotional support during pregnancy and childbirth, helping to lower the risk of complications during childbirth for the parent and the infant.

To help reduce racial inequities in maternal healthcare, Mayor Eric Adams has announced an initiative to provide free doula services to pregnant women in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods.

The Citywide Doula Initiative will provide free access to doulas for birthing families and focus on 33 neighborhoods determined to have the greatest need.

It will offer doulas to 500 families over the next three months, Adams said.

As part of the effort, a midwifery program will be expanded to all 38 public and private birthing facilities citywide and bolster a maternal health care services program.

Doulas are professional labor companions.

“The root causes of racial disparities in maternal health are real, so it’s time we do right by every mother and every baby, no matter the color of their skin or the language they speak,” said Adams. “Today, we are announcing a multifaceted initiative to help reduce the inequities that have allowed children and mothers to die at the exact time when we should be welcoming a life. By expanding and investing in both doulas and midwives, we are taking the steps necessary to begin to address the disparities in maternal deaths, life-threatening complications from childbirth, and infant mortality.”

In New York City, Black women are eight times more likely than white women to die from a pregnancy-related cause and nearly three times more likely to experience severe birth-related health consequences than white women, according to data from the NYC Health Department.

Advocates and elected officials have pressed the city in recent months to take action to improve pregnancy outcomes and reduce maternal morbidity among women of color.

Families who enroll in the program will receive support at home.

Last November, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams issued a report spotlighting maternal health inequities in New York City.

Families who enroll in the program will receive doula support both at home and in the clinical setting, with three prenatal home visits, support during labor and delivery, and four postpartum visits. Clients who give birth at home will receive the same number of visits.

The program will also include screening and referrals for family needs and stressors, such as food insecurity.

Williams, who has proposed City Council legislation to strengthen maternal health outcomes and equity, including a maternal health bill of rights, lauded the new initiative.

“Birth equity is a social justice issue, and today’s announcement will help bring care to communities often underserved, and lower the economic barriers that have prevented some pregnant people from seeking critical care,” said Williams in a statement. “This initiative will also strengthen the ties between hospitals and community-based organizations, meeting people where they are.”

“Birth equity is a social justice issue,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Seven vendors have been chosen to partner in the program, including The Mothership and Northern Manhattan Perinatal Partnership, which will provide doula services in the Bronx and Northern Manhattan.

The expanded Midwifery Initiative will allow the city’s Health Department to gather data on births and care with midwives, create partnerships with midwife organizations, private practices, and community members, and develop a report on midwives in New York City.

Studies have shown that midwives help lower rates of cesarean births and unnecessary interventions during childbirth, and pregnant people cared for by midwives are less likely to report disrespectful care.

In addition, the city will expand the Maternity Hospital Quality Improvement Network (MHQIN) will be expanded across all 38 birthing facilities across the city in an effort to improve maternal care at local hospitals and birthing centers.

“Our colleagues at DOHMH work hand-in-hand with our doula and midwife partners to offer thoughtful care for every expectant person and family, providing support every step along the way,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom. “These expanded initiatives will strengthen supports for expectant people, advance expertise at DOHMH, and take tangible steps towards tackling health disparities.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/health.