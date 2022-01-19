Free Citi Bike memberships for hospital workers

The Citi Bike Medical Workers Program will offer free 60-day memberships available to hospital workers.

Biking is back.

The Citi Bike Medical Workers Program, which made free 60-day memberships available to hospital workers across New York City, has been revived.

Public and private hospital employees, including custodial workers and other support staff, are eligible to sign up for the program through their place of employment until February 7, 2022.

The program was announced by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Lyft, which operates Citi Bike, during a press conference on Tues., Jan. 18 outside of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights.

“Cycling has played a critical role in keeping New York City moving during the pandemic. We thank Lyft and Citi for the Citi Bike Medical Workers Program, which will provide an equitable, safe, and enjoyable way to commute for our most essential workers,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez.

An earlier version of the Citi Bike Medical Workers Program was launched in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, and led to more than 33,000 first-responder, healthcare and transit workers registering for a discounted Citi Bike membership.

The enrollees accounted for more than 1.25 million rides, according to Citi Bike.

The Citi Bike program has set ridership records throughout the pandemic — in 2021, it became the 25th most utilized transit network in the United States, ahead of San Antonio and just behind the New Jersey PATH Train.

The bikeshare station at 68th Street and 1st Avenue – located near the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – rose from the 59th most used station in the year before the pandemic to the single most used station in the Citi Bike system in 2020.

“I know firsthand that riding a bike is good for physical and mental health,” noted Mayor Eric Adams, who is a biking fan.

Lyft and the DOT also coordinated to add bike stations outside of Harlem Hospital and Lincoln Hospital.

“Time and time again the Citi Bike system has proven to be an extremely resilient form of transit, whether it was providing critical rides during the first wave of the pandemic or breaking our daily ridership record the day after Hurricane Ida hit,” said Caroline Samponaro, Vice President of Micromobility and Transit Policy at Lyft. “Thanks to Citi, which has a history of supporting bikeshare in New York, we will be able to step up for our brave frontline healthcare workers, as they continue to take care of us during the latest wave of Covid cases caused by the omicron variant.”

The Medical Workers Program is open to medical professionals and support staff at select health/hospital systems in New York and New Jersey who are not current bikeshare members.

A free 60-day membership includes the same benefits as annual memberships, including unlimited 45-minute rides on classic bicycles and discounted per-minute fees if users choose to ride an e-bike.

Eligible employers will be given a specific link and offer the code to provide employees.

“We are so grateful to our team of health care heroes, who have been working tirelessly through nearly two years of the pandemic, and are so pleased to offer them this healthy and sustainable commuting option,” said Dr. Laureen Hill, Group Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Division. “Thank you to everyone involved for making this fantastic resource available.”

Participating institutions include: Center for Urban Community Services, Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, Inc., CityMD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Community Health Network, Hospital for Special Surgery, Interfaith Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Montefiore, Mount Sinai, NewYork-Presbyterian, Northwell Health, NYC Health + Hospitals, NYU Langone, Planned Parenthood of Greater NY, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, and Weill Cornell Medicine.

“Having access to reliable transportation to hospitals and medical centers is key to ensuring health care workers can continue providing life-saving care and support in the fight against Covid-19,” said Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris. “The Citi Bike Medical Workers Program is another way to make sure our frontline workers can get where they need to go sustainably and efficiently.”

For more information, visit citibikenyc.com.