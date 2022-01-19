- English
Free Citi Bike memberships for hospital workers
Biking is back.
The Citi Bike Medical Workers Program, which made free 60-day memberships available to hospital workers across New York City, has been revived.
Public and private hospital employees, including custodial workers and other support staff, are eligible to sign up for the program through their place of employment until February 7, 2022.
The program was announced by the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Lyft, which operates Citi Bike, during a press conference on Tues., Jan. 18 outside of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights.
“Cycling has played a critical role in keeping New York City moving during the pandemic. We thank Lyft and Citi for the Citi Bike Medical Workers Program, which will provide an equitable, safe, and enjoyable way to commute for our most essential workers,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez.An earlier version of the Citi Bike Medical Workers Program was launched in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, and led to more than 33,000 first-responder, healthcare and transit workers registering for a discounted Citi Bike membership.
The enrollees accounted for more than 1.25 million rides, according to Citi Bike.
The Citi Bike program has set ridership records throughout the pandemic — in 2021, it became the 25th most utilized transit network in the United States, ahead of San Antonio and just behind the New Jersey PATH Train.
The bikeshare station at 68th Street and 1st Avenue – located near the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medicine, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – rose from the 59th most used station in the year before the pandemic to the single most used station in the Citi Bike system in 2020.
Lyft and the DOT also coordinated to add bike stations outside of Harlem Hospital and Lincoln Hospital.
“Time and time again the Citi Bike system has proven to be an extremely resilient form of transit, whether it was providing critical rides during the first wave of the pandemic or breaking our daily ridership record the day after Hurricane Ida hit,” said Caroline Samponaro, Vice President of Micromobility and Transit Policy at Lyft. “Thanks to Citi, which has a history of supporting bikeshare in New York, we will be able to step up for our brave frontline healthcare workers, as they continue to take care of us during the latest wave of Covid cases caused by the omicron variant.”
The Medical Workers Program is open to medical professionals and support staff at select health/hospital systems in New York and New Jersey who are not current bikeshare members.
A free 60-day membership includes the same benefits as annual memberships, including unlimited 45-minute rides on classic bicycles and discounted per-minute fees if users choose to ride an e-bike.
Eligible employers will be given a specific link and offer the code to provide employees.
“We are so grateful to our team of health care heroes, who have been working tirelessly through nearly two years of the pandemic, and are so pleased to offer them this healthy and sustainable commuting option,” said Dr. Laureen Hill, Group Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Division. “Thank you to everyone involved for making this fantastic resource available.”Participating institutions include: Center for Urban Community Services, Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, Inc., CityMD, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Community Health Network, Hospital for Special Surgery, Interfaith Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Montefiore, Mount Sinai, NewYork-Presbyterian, Northwell Health, NYC Health + Hospitals, NYU Langone, Planned Parenthood of Greater NY, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, and Weill Cornell Medicine.
“Having access to reliable transportation to hospitals and medical centers is key to ensuring health care workers can continue providing life-saving care and support in the fight against Covid-19,” said Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris. “The Citi Bike Medical Workers Program is another way to make sure our frontline workers can get where they need to go sustainably and efficiently.”
For more information, visit citibikenyc.com.
Membresías gratuitas de Citi Bike para trabajadores de hospitales
Vuelve la bicicleta.
El Programa Citi Bike para trabajadores médicos, que puso a disposición de los trabajadores de hospitales de la ciudad de Nueva York membresías gratuitas de 60 días, ha sido reactivado.
Los empleados de hospitales públicos y privados, incluidos trabajadores de custodia y personal de apoyo, son elegibles para inscribirse en el programa a través de su lugar de trabajo hasta el 7 de febrero de 2022.
El programa fue anunciado por el Departamento de Transporte (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) y Lyft, que opera Citi Bike, durante una conferencia de prensa el martes 18 de enero en las afueras del Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian en Washington Heights.
“El ciclismo ha desempeñado un papel fundamental para mantener la ciudad de Nueva York en movimiento durante la pandemia. Agradecemos a Lyft y Citi por el Programa Citi Bike Medical Workers, que brindará una manera equitativa, segura y agradable de viajar para nuestros trabajadores más esenciales”, dijo el comisionado del DOT, Ydanis Rodríguez.Una versión anterior del Programa de Trabajadores Médicos de Citi Bike fue lanzada en 2020 durante el punto álgido de la pandemia, y llevó a más de 33,000 trabajadores de primeros auxilios, atención médica y tránsito a registrarse para obtener una membresía de Citi Bike con descuento.
Los inscritos representaron más de 1.25 millones de viajes, según Citi Bike.
El programa Citi Bike ha establecido récords de pasajeros durante la pandemia: en 2021, se convirtió en la red de tránsito número 25 más utilizada en los Estados Unidos, por delante de San Antonio y justo detrás del tren PATH de Nueva Jersey.
La estación de bicicletas compartidas en la calle 69 y la Primera avenida, ubicada cerca del Hospital para Cirugías Especiales, el New York-Presbyterian, Medicina Weill Cornell y el Centro para el Cáncer Memorial Sloan Kettering, pasó de la 59ª estación más utilizada en el año anterior a la pandemia a la más estación usada en el sistema Citi Bike en 2020.
Lyft y el DOT también se coordinaron para agregar estaciones de bicicletas afuera del Hospital Harlem y el Hospital Lincoln.
“Una y otra vez, el sistema Citi Bike ha demostrado ser una forma de transporte extremadamente resistente, ya sea proporcionando viajes críticos durante la primera ola de la pandemia o rompiendo nuestro récord diario de pasajeros el día después del paso del huracán Ida”, dijo Caroline Samponaro. , vicepresidenta de Política de Micromovilidad y Tránsito en Lyft. “Gracias a Citi, que tiene un historial de apoyo a las bicicletas compartidas en Nueva York, podremos ayudar a nuestros valientes trabajadores de atención médica de primera línea, ya que continúan cuidándonos durante la última ola de casos de covid causados por la variante ómicron”.
El Programa de Trabajadores Médicos está abierto a profesionales médicos y personal de apoyo en sistemas de salud/hospitalarios selectos en Nueva York y Nueva Jersey, que no son miembros actuales de bicicletas compartidas.
Una membresía gratuita de 60 días incluye los mismos beneficios que las membresías anuales, incluidos viajes ilimitados de 45 minutos en bicicletas clásicas y tarifas por minuto con descuento si los usuarios eligen andar en bicicleta eléctrica.
Los empleadores elegibles recibirán un enlace específico y un código de oferta para proporcionar a los empleados.
“Estamos muy agradecidos con nuestro equipo de héroes de la atención médica, que han estado trabajando incansablemente durante casi dos años de la pandemia, y estamos muy complacidos de ofrecerles esta opción de transporte saludable y sostenible”, dijo la Dra. Laureen Hill, vicepresidenta sénior del grupo y directora de operaciones, División NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. “Gracias a todos los involucrados por hacer que este fantástico recurso esté disponible”.Las instituciones participantes incluyen: Centro de Servicios Comunitarios Urbanos, Centro Comunitario de Salud Charles B. Wang, Inc., CityMD, Centro Médico Irving de la Universidad Columbia, Red Comunitaria de Salud, Hospital de Cirugías Especiales, Centro Médico Interfaith, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Montefiore, Mount Sinai , NewYork-Presbyterian, Northwell Health, NYC Health + Hospitals, NYU Langone, Planned Parenthood de la zona metropolitana de NY, Centro Hospitalario de Brooklyn, Centro Médico Wyckoff Heights y Medicina Weill Cornell.
“Tener acceso a transporte confiable a hospitales y centros médicos es clave para garantizar que los trabajadores de la salud puedan continuar brindando la atención y el apoyo vital en la lucha contra la covid-19”, dijo el director ejecutivo de Alternativas de Transporte, Danny Harris. “El Programa Citi Bike para Trabajadores Médicos es otra forma de garantizar que nuestros trabajadores de primera línea puedan llegar a donde necesitan ir de manera sostenible y eficiente”.
Para más información, visite citibikenyc.com.