Free antiviral meds for Covid-19
City residents can now receive free oral antiviral pills to treat Covid-19.
The pills are available through same-day, at-home delivery to those who test positive for Covid-19.
At a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on Sun., Jan 30th, Mayor Eric Adams said that oral antivirals and monoclonal antibody treatments were now available to New Yorkers to help them recover quickly. Both treatments have been proven to be effective at reducing severe outcomes from Covid-19, such as hospitalization and death.
Adams also announced that more than 75 percent of all city residents were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
“Not only is New York City winning in the fight against Covid-19, but we are bringing even more help right to New Yorkers’ front doors to continue beating this pandemic,” said Adams. “We’ve not only decreased the amount of cases by more than 80 percent since early January, but hit a new milestone with 75 percent of all New Yorkers fully vaccinated — way ahead of the national average. We’re also offering high-risk New Yorkers, free, at-home delivery of COVID-19 antiviral pills to prevent serious illness and keep people out of the hospital.
“I urge all eligible New Yorkers to take advantage of this service, and for every New Yorker to stay up to date with their vaccines and boosters,” Adams said. “This is about saving lives and getting our city moving again.”
Due to limited supply of both monoclonal antibody treatments and antiviral pills, the treatments are prioritized for those who have tested positive and are at higher risk for severe illness from Covid-19. New Yorkers who test positive should contact their doctor or call 212-COVID19 to be connected to care and to discuss treatment options available to them, city health officials said.
Free home delivery of the oral antiviral pills will be provided through the Health Department’s pharmacy partner, Alto Pharmacy.
As treatment is most effective when started soon after symptoms appear, the Health Department recommends that New Yorkers get tested right away if they feel sick.
“Our city’s public health care system is seeing a decline in Covid-19 hospital admissions, but we are still very busy treating severely ill patients,” said NYC Health + Hospitals President and Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Katz, MD. “Free, at-home delivery of these antiviral pills will keep high-risk New Yorkers out of the hospital so we can immediately free up critical resources.”
When taken daily for five days, the oral antiviral pills help to stop the virus from reproducing, which reduces the amount of virus in the body and prevents symptoms from getting worse. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized two oral antiviral pills to treat Covid-19: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.
Monoclonal antibody treatments are a one-time injection or intravenous treatment that offer antibody protection while the body works to produce its own antibodies. Monoclonal antibody treatments, including Sotrovimab, are effective against the Omicron variant and are for patients who have mild to moderate symptoms for 10 days or less but are at high-risk for severe illness.
“As a primary care doctor right here in the Bronx, for the past two years I’ve been fighting to help my patients with Covid, and dreaming of the day when I could give them a pill that could save their life,” said NYC Test and Trace Corps Executive Director Dr. Ted Long. “Today, that day is finally here — and we’ll even deliver that pill to your home to remove all barriers to New Yorkers getting this life-saving treatment.”
New Yorkers who have Covid-19 symptoms and test positive should contact their health care provider or call 311 to be connected to medical care, regardless of immigration status or ability to pay. You can also talk to a NYC Health + Hospitals doctor by visiting www.expresscare.nyc and clicking on “Talk to a Doctor Now,” or by calling 212.COVID19 (212.268.4319).
Medicamentos antivirales gratuitos para la Covid-19
Los residentes de la ciudad ahora pueden recibir pastillas antivirales orales gratuitas para tratar la Covid-19.
Las píldoras están disponibles a través de entrega a domicilio el mismo día para quienes den positivo por Covid-19.
En una conferencia de prensa en el Centro Médico Jacobi en el Bronx el domingo 30 de enero, el alcalde Eric Adams dijo que los tratamientos con antivirales orales y anticuerpos monoclonales ahora están disponibles para los neoyorquinos para ayudarles a recuperarse rápidamente. Se ha demostrado que ambos tratamientos son efectivos para reducir los resultados graves de Covid-19, como la hospitalización y la muerte.
Adams también anunció que más del 75 por ciento de todos los residentes de la ciudad ahora estaban completamente vacunados contra el covid-19.
“La ciudad de Nueva York no solo está ganando en la lucha contra la Covid-19, sino que estamos brindando aún más ayuda directamente a las puertas de los neoyorquinos para continuar venciendo esta pandemia”, dijo Adams. “No solo hemos disminuido la cantidad de casos en más del 80 por ciento desde principios de enero, sino que alcanzamos un nuevo hito con el 75 por ciento de todos los neoyorquinos completamente vacunados, muy por encima del promedio nacional. También estamos ofreciendo a los neoyorquinos de alto riesgo la entrega gratuita a domicilio de píldoras antivirales contra la COVID-19 para prevenir enfermedades graves y mantener a las personas fuera del hospital.
“Insto a todos los neoyorquinos elegibles a aprovechar este servicio y a mantenerse al día con sus vacunas y refuerzos”, dijo Adams. “Se trata de salvar vidas y hacer que nuestra ciudad vuelva a moverse”.
Debido al suministro limitado de tratamientos con anticuerpos monoclonales y píldoras antivirales, los tratamientos tienen prioridad para quienes dieron positivo y tienen un mayor riesgo de enfermarse gravemente por Covid-19. Los neoyorquinos que den positivo deben comunicarse con su médico o llamar al 212-COVID19 para conectarse con la atención y analizar las opciones de tratamiento disponibles para ellos, dijeron funcionarios de salud de la ciudad.
La entrega gratuita a domicilio de las píldoras antivirales orales se realizará a través de la farmacia socia del Departamento de Salud, Alto Pharmacy.
Como el tratamiento es más efectivo cuando se inicia poco después de que aparecen los síntomas, el Departamento de Salud recomienda que los neoyorquinos se hagan la prueba de inmediato si se sienten enfermos.
“El sistema de atención médica pública de nuestra ciudad está experimentando una disminución en las admisiones hospitalarias por covid-19, pero aún estamos muy ocupados tratando a pacientes gravemente enfermos”, dijo el presidente y director ejecutivo de NYC Health + Hospitals, Mitchell Katz, MD. “La entrega gratuita a domicilio de estas píldoras antivirales mantendrá a los neoyorquinos de alto riesgo fuera del hospital para que podamos liberar recursos críticos de inmediato”.
Cuando se toman diariamente durante cinco días, las píldoras antivirales orales ayudan a detener la reproducción del virus, lo que reduce la cantidad de virus en el cuerpo y evita que los síntomas empeoren. La Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los Estados Unidos (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés) autorizó dos píldoras antivirales orales para tratar el Covid-19: Paxlovid y Molnupiravir.
Los tratamientos con anticuerpos monoclonales son una inyección única o un tratamiento intravenoso que ofrece protección de anticuerpos mientras el cuerpo trabaja para producir sus propios anticuerpos. Los tratamientos con anticuerpos monoclonales, incluido el sotrovimab, son efectivos contra la variante Ómicron y son para pacientes que tienen síntomas leves a moderados durante 10 días o menos, pero que tienen un alto riesgo de enfermedad grave.
“Como médico de atención primaria aquí en el Bronx, durante los últimos dos años he estado luchando para ayudar a mis pacientes con Covid y soñando con el día en que pudiera darles una pastilla que podría salvarles la vida”, dijo el Dr. Ted Long, director ejecutivo del Cuerpo de Pruebas y Seguimiento de NYC. “Hoy, ese día finalmente llegó, e incluso entregaremos esa píldora a domicilio para eliminar todas las barreras para que los neoyorquinos reciban este tratamiento que salva vidas”.
Los neoyorquinos que tengan síntomas de Covid-19 y den positivo en la prueba deben comunicarse con su proveedor de atención médica o llamar al 311 para ser conectados con atención médica, independientemente de su estatus migratorio o capacidad de pago. También puede hablar con un médico de NYC Health + Hospitals visitando www.expresscare.nyc y haciendo clic en “Hable con un médico ahora”, o llamando al 212.COVID19 (212.268.4319).