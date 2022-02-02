Free antiviral meds for Covid-19

Free anti-viral pills are now available through same-day, at-home delivery.

City residents can now receive free oral antiviral pills to treat Covid-19.

The pills are available through same-day, at-home delivery to those who test positive for Covid-19.

At a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx on Sun., Jan 30th, Mayor Eric Adams said that oral antivirals and monoclonal antibody treatments were now available to New Yorkers to help them recover quickly. Both treatments have been proven to be effective at reducing severe outcomes from Covid-19, such as hospitalization and death.

The treatments have been proven to be effective at reducing severe outcomes.

Adams also announced that more than 75 percent of all city residents were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Not only is New York City winning in the fight against Covid-19, but we are bringing even more help right to New Yorkers’ front doors to continue beating this pandemic,” said Adams. “We’ve not only decreased the amount of cases by more than 80 percent since early January, but hit a new milestone with 75 percent of all New Yorkers fully vaccinated — way ahead of the national average. We’re also offering high-risk New Yorkers, free, at-home delivery of COVID-19 antiviral pills to prevent serious illness and keep people out of the hospital.

“This is about saving lives,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

“I urge all eligible New Yorkers to take advantage of this service, and for every New Yorker to stay up to date with their vaccines and boosters,” Adams said. “This is about saving lives and getting our city moving again.”

Due to limited supply of both monoclonal antibody treatments and antiviral pills, the treatments are prioritized for those who have tested positive and are at higher risk for severe illness from Covid-19. New Yorkers who test positive should contact their doctor or call 212-COVID19 to be connected to care and to discuss treatment options available to them, city health officials said.

Free home delivery of the oral antiviral pills will be provided through the Health Department’s pharmacy partner, Alto Pharmacy.

As treatment is most effective when started soon after symptoms appear, the Health Department recommends that New Yorkers get tested right away if they feel sick.

The oral antiviral pills can help to stop the virus from reproducing.

“Our city’s public health care system is seeing a decline in Covid-19 hospital admissions, but we are still very busy treating severely ill patients,” said NYC Health + Hospitals President and Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Katz, MD. “Free, at-home delivery of these antiviral pills will keep high-risk New Yorkers out of the hospital so we can immediately free up critical resources.”

When taken daily for five days, the oral antiviral pills help to stop the virus from reproducing, which reduces the amount of virus in the body and prevents symptoms from getting worse. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized two oral antiviral pills to treat Covid-19: Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.

NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz lauded the initiative.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are a one-time injection or intravenous treatment that offer antibody protection while the body works to produce its own antibodies. Monoclonal antibody treatments, including Sotrovimab, are effective against the Omicron variant and are for patients who have mild to moderate symptoms for 10 days or less but are at high-risk for severe illness.

“As a primary care doctor right here in the Bronx, for the past two years I’ve been fighting to help my patients with Covid, and dreaming of the day when I could give them a pill that could save their life,” said NYC Test and Trace Corps Executive Director Dr. Ted Long. “Today, that day is finally here — and we’ll even deliver that pill to your home to remove all barriers to New Yorkers getting this life-saving treatment.”

New Yorkers who have Covid-19 symptoms and test positive should contact their health care provider or call 311 to be connected to medical care, regardless of immigration status or ability to pay. You can also talk to a NYC Health + Hospitals doctor by visiting www.expresscare.nyc and clicking on “Talk to a Doctor Now,” or by calling 212.COVID19 (212.268.4319).