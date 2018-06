FORUM ON ELECTION ADMINISTRATION, VOTING PARTICIPATION AND VOTING ACCESS

The City’s Charter Revision Commission will hold an issue forum on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018. The issue forum will feature experts to discuss Election Administration, Voter Participation, and Voting Access. The meeting will be held at 125 Worth Street, 2nd floor Auditorium. This meeting is open to the public. Because this is a public meeting and not a public hearing, the public will have the opportunity to observe the Commission’s discussions, but not testify before it.

WHO: The Charter Revision Commission

WHAT: Issue Forum

WHEN: Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 1PM

WHERE: 125 Worth Street, 2nd floor Auditorium New York, NY 10013

LIVE STREAM: NYC.gov/charter

This location is accessible to individuals using wheelchairs or other mobility devices. Induction loop systems, ASL interpreters, and Spanish interpreters will be available. In addition, with advance notice, members of the public may request language interpreters.

Please make language interpretation requests or additional accessibility requests by 5 p.m. no later than June 8, 2018 by emailing the Commission at requests@charter.nyc.gov or calling 212.386.5350.