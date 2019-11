Fortune’s Fate

Landmark $1.1875 million settlement reached in civil rights suit

By Gregg McQueen

Fortune won.

A recent settlement is being touted as a landmark decision in challenging a discriminatory ban on the formerly incarcerated.

The Fortune Society, a Harlem-based nonprofit that assists formerly incarcerated individuals, has announced a record-setting settlement in a federal civil rights lawsuit against a landlord for refusing to rent to people with criminal records.

Former owners of The Sand Castle, a 917-unit apartment complex located in Far Rockaway, Queens, have agreed to pay $1.1875 million to settle the lawsuit, which accused the owners of enacting a blanket ban on the formerly incarcerated.

The settlement, reached before the case went to trial, is believed to be a landmark amount for a civil rights case of this nature. It is also one of the first cases in the nation to challenge a blanket ban on housing imposed by a private landlord as a civil rights violation, said JoAnne Page, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Fortune Society.

“This case proves that a federal housing violation can be brought against you as a private landlord,” Page told Manhattan Times. “What we are saying to landlords is, if you engage in discrimination, you are putting yourself at financial risk.”

“We are hoping this acts as a deterrent for landlords who might seek to discriminate,” said Page.

The Fortune Society brought legal action against Queens-based Sandcastle Towers Housing Development Fund Corp. and Sarasota Gold LLC in 2014, after the nonprofit attempted to sign a contract to house 20 or more formerly incarcerated individuals at the residential complex.

According to the lawsuit, when the landlords learned that Fortune Society serves formerly incarcerated individuals, they stated that they have a policy prohibiting anyone with a criminal record from renting at The Sand Castle.

Page said that Fortune Society rents about 200 scatter-site apartments to provide housing formerly incarcerated New Yorkers. The group targeted the Far Rockaway complex because of its amenities, affordable rents, and proximity to other scattered-site units, she said.

“We went to Sand Castle. [But] once they found out who we were and who are clients are, they said,

‘We’re not going to rent to you. We’re not interested in working with you,’” Page stated.

In the case, the Fortune Society argued that the landlord’s actions were a violation of the Fair Housing Act because such blanket bans disproportionately impact African-Americans and Hispanics.

“If you’re trying to prove discrimination, it’s harder to prove intent than it is to prove that it has a disproportionate impact on a particular group,” she stated. “We brought data to prove there was a disparate impact.”

“The way that we used data is what kept this case from being dismissed and kept it moving forward,” Page said.

Page said the court decision provides a “road map” for other advocacy groups to file suits against private landlords.

“Other advocacy groups have been contacting us, asking us how to go about fighting these situations in their own jurisdiction,” she said.

Fortune has developed relationships with more than 100 landlords to facilitate its scattered-site housing and regularly seeks out new locations for these programs. The group also operates two residences in West Harlem and provides an array of services for reentry including job training, counseling and mental health assistance.

Handling the case for Fortune Society was civil rights attorney John Relman.

“Bans on housing and employment for those reentering society from prison fall disproportionately and overwhelmingly on African-American and Hispanic men,” said Relman, founder of Relman, Dane & Colfax, a civil rights law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. “When housing providers deny basic rights to those who have been formerly incarcerated, they are imposing harsh limitations on where these individuals can live and work which perpetuate poverty and segregation, and dramatically increase the likelihood that they will return to prison.”

Page noted that when Fortune Society arranges for an apartment rental, it comes with a guarantee that the rent will get paid.

“Tenants are responsible for paying 30 percent of rent – we cover the rest,” she said. “You’d think the landlord would see them as desirable clients because their rent is guaranteed, which isn’t the case with other tenants.”

Page said that about half of the people leaving New York State prisons end up in the shelter system instead of a home. “Shelters are violent, they’re drug-infested,” she said. “To go into a dangerous place jeopardizes their ability to rebuild their lives, jeopardizes sobriety.”

Fortune Society houses about 400 individuals per year. The ability to find housing can make or break a person’s attempt at reentry, Page said.

“What housing does is it lets them put roots down, reconnect with family, find jobs, getting into programs they need,” she remarked. “It’s the anchor for building a life.”

For more information, please visit fortunesociety.org.