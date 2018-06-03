Longtime state lawmaker Herman “Denny” Farrell, who served in the State Assembly for 42 years, died on Saturday at the age of 86. Farrell, an iconic figure in Northern Manhattan politics and the state’s Democratic party, represented Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood in the Assembly from 1975 until his retirement in 2017. “Denny exemplified the best of politics,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement following Ferrell’s death. “He was a true public servant who taught all of us what it means to be in elected office. He was fearless in his pursuit of justice.” Cuomo ordered flags around the state flown at half-staff in memory of Farrell. The longtime chair of the Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee, Farrell retired on Sept. 5, 2017, due to his age and to spend more time with his family, he said. That same day, Riverbank State Park in Harlem was renamed in his honor. Farrell played a key role in securing funding for the construction of the park, which became the first state park in Manhattan when it opened in 1993. A pedestrian bridge which crosses the Henry Hudson Parkway near 151st Street also bears Farrell’s name. “Few people gave more to NYC than Denny Farrell,” tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio. “He showed an unwavering commitment to making New York a fairer place, no matter what side of the aisle you were on.” Born in 1932, Farrell grew up in a Harlem political scene that gave rise to former Congressman Charles Rangel as well as former Mayor David Dinkins. He graduated from George Washington High School and worked as a cook and auto mechanic before entering politics. In 1966, he began his first government job as an aide to a state Supreme Court justice. In the Assembly, he was a member of Assembly Rules Committee and the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus, and chaired the Committee on Banks from 1979 to 1994. Farrell is credited with playing a crucial role in the passage of several important pieces of legislation, including a bill that provides state funds for community organizations that provide tenant advocacy. He also sponsored the Omnibus Consumer Protection and Banking Legislation Act, which requires banks to offer low-cost checking accounts, and established a toll-free number to offer New York consumers information about credit card interest rates and fees. He was also chairman of the state Democratic Party from 2001 to 2006, the first African American to serve in that role, and led the Manhattan Democratic Party from 1981 to 2009. “Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, to Denny it did not matter which side of the aisle you called home. He had an uncanny ability to bridge divides and bring people together for the good of New York,” said State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a statement. “I have often said that it is difficult to put into words how much Denny meant to the Assembly.” In an August 2017 interview with WAMC Radio, Farrell described his approach to politics. “I’ve found that knowing people and being nice to people, you always got along. I got along with everyone,” Farrell said. “If I didn’t get along with you, I found a way to walk around you or over you or whatever. But I made a point of using that as a style — just not sitting, fighting with people all the time.” At the ceremony last year to rename Riverbank State Park, Cuomo said that Farrell’s model of service represented “the essence of good government.” “It’s taking on the real fights that make a real difference in people’s lives,” Cuomo stated. El legislador estatal de mucho tiempo, Herman “Denny” Farrell, quien sirvió en la Asamblea estatal durante 42 años, murió el sábado a la edad de 86 años. Farrell, una figura icónica en la política del norte de Manhattan y el partido demócrata estatal, representó a Harlem, Washington Heights e Inwood en la Asamblea desde 1975 hasta su retiro en 2017. “Denny ejemplificó lo mejor de la política”, dijo el gobernador Andrew Cuomo en una declaración después de la muerte de Ferrell. “Fue un verdadero servidor público que nos enseñó a todos lo que significa estar en un cargo electo. Él fue valiente en su búsqueda de la justicia”. Cuomo ordenó que las banderas en todo el estado volaran a media asta en memoria de Farrell. Farrell, antiguo presidente del Comité de Recursos de la Asamblea, se retiró el 5 de septiembre de 2017, debido a su edad y para pasar más tiempo con su familia, dijo. Ese mismo día, Riverbank State Park en Harlem fue renombrado en su honor. Farrell jugó un papel clave en la obtención de fondos para la construcción del parque, que se convirtió en el primer parque estatal de Manhattan cuando se inauguró en 1993. Un puente peatonal que cruza la autovía Henry Hudson cerca de la calle 151, también lleva el nombre de Farrell. “Pocas personas dieron más a NYC que Denny Farrell”, tuiteó el alcalde Bill de Blasio. “Mostró un compromiso inquebrantable para hacer de Nueva York un lugar más justo, sin importar en qué lado del pasillo estuvieras”. Nacido en 1932, Farrell creció en una escena política de Harlem que dio lugar al ex congresista Charles Rangel y al ex alcalde David Dinkins. Se graduó de la preparatoria George Washington y trabajó como cocinero y mecánico automotriz antes de ingresar a la política. En 1966, comenzó su primer trabajo en el gobierno como ayudante de un juez de la Corte Suprema del estado. En la Asamblea, fue miembro del Comité de Reglas de la Asamblea y del caucus legislativo negro, puertorriqueño, hispano y asiático, y presidió el Comité de Bancos de 1979 a 1994. Se le atribuye a Farrell un papel crucial en la aprobación de varias leyes importantes, incluida una que proporciona fondos estatales para las organizaciones comunitarias que brindan apoyo a los inquilinos. También patrocinó la Ley Ómnibus de Protección al Consumidor y la de Legislación Bancaria, que requiere que los bancos ofrezcan cuentas corrientes de bajo costo, y estableció un número gratuito para ofrecer a los consumidores de Nueva York información sobre las tasas de interés y las tarifas de las tarjetas de crédito. También fue presidente del Partido Demócrata del estado de 2001 a 2006, el primer afroamericano en desempeñar ese cargo, y dirigió el Partido Demócrata de Manhattan de 1981 a 2009. “Demócrata o republicano, liberal o conservador, para Denny no importaba a qué lado del pasillo llamaras hogar. Tenía una asombrosa habilidad para superar divisiones y unir a las personas por el bien de Nueva York”, dijo el presidente de la Asamblea Estatal, Carl Heastie, en un comunicado. “A menudo he dicho que es difícil expresar con palabras todo lo que Denny significó para la Asamblea”. En una entrevista de agosto de 2017 con WAMC Radio, Farrell describió su enfoque de la política. “Descubrí que conocer a la gente y ser amable con todos, era bueno. Me llevaba bien con todos”, dijo Farrell. “Si no me llevaba bien contigo, encontraba una manera de caminar a tu alrededor, sobre ti o como fuera. Pero me aseguré de usar eso como un estilo, simplemente no sentarme a pelear con la gente todo el tiempo”. En la ceremonia del año pasado para cambiar el nombre del Riverbank State Park, Cuomo dijo que el modelo de servicio de Farrell representaba “la esencia del buen gobierno”. “Es asumir las luchas reales que hacen una verdadera diferencia en las vidas de las personas”, afirmó Cuomo. A Farrell le sobreviven sus hijas Sophia y Monique y su hijo Herman, así como su compañera Bárbara Klar y dos nietos.
Farrell is survived by his daughters Sophia and Monique and son Herman, as well as his partner Barbara Klar and two grandchildren.
