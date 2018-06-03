Former Assemblymember “Denny” Farrell dies at 86

Longtime state lawmaker Herman “Denny” Farrell, who served in the State Assembly for 42 years, died on Saturday at the age of 86.

Farrell, an iconic figure in Northern Manhattan politics and the state’s Democratic party, represented Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood in the Assembly from 1975 until his retirement in 2017.

“Denny exemplified the best of politics,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement following Ferrell’s death. “He was a true public servant who taught all of us what it means to be in elected office. He was fearless in his pursuit of justice.”

Cuomo ordered flags around the state flown at half-staff in memory of Farrell.

The longtime chair of the Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee, Farrell retired on Sept. 5, 2017, due to his age and to spend more time with his family, he said.

That same day, Riverbank State Park in Harlem was renamed in his honor. Farrell played a key role in securing funding for the construction of the park, which became the first state park in Manhattan when it opened in 1993.

A pedestrian bridge which crosses the Henry Hudson Parkway near 151st Street also bears Farrell’s name.

“Few people gave more to NYC than Denny Farrell,” tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio. “He showed an unwavering commitment to making New York a fairer place, no matter what side of the aisle you were on.”

Born in 1932, Farrell grew up in a Harlem political scene that gave rise to former Congressman Charles Rangel as well as former Mayor David Dinkins.

He graduated from George Washington High School and worked as a cook and auto mechanic before entering politics. In 1966, he began his first government job as an aide to a state Supreme Court justice.

In the Assembly, he was a member of Assembly Rules Committee and the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus, and chaired the Committee on Banks from 1979 to 1994.

Farrell is credited with playing a crucial role in the passage of several important pieces of legislation, including a bill that provides state funds for community organizations that provide tenant advocacy. He also sponsored the Omnibus Consumer Protection and Banking Legislation Act, which requires banks to offer low-cost checking accounts, and established a toll-free number to offer New York consumers information about credit card interest rates and fees.

He was also chairman of the state Democratic Party from 2001 to 2006, the first African American to serve in that role, and led the Manhattan Democratic Party from 1981 to 2009.

“Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, to Denny it did not matter which side of the aisle you called home. He had an uncanny ability to bridge divides and bring people together for the good of New York,” said State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in a statement. “I have often said that it is difficult to put into words how much Denny meant to the Assembly.”

In an August 2017 interview with WAMC Radio, Farrell described his approach to politics.

“I’ve found that knowing people and being nice to people, you always got along. I got along with everyone,” Farrell said. “If I didn’t get along with you, I found a way to walk around you or over you or whatever. But I made a point of using that as a style — just not sitting, fighting with people all the time.”

At the ceremony last year to rename Riverbank State Park, Cuomo said that Farrell’s model of service represented “the essence of good government.”

“It’s taking on the real fights that make a real difference in people’s lives,” Cuomo stated.

Farrell is survived by his daughters Sophia and Monique and son Herman, as well as his partner Barbara Klar and two grandchildren.