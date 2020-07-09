- English
Forget FOMO
Submitted by The Health Library at MetroPlus
Does the saying “the grass is always greener” strike a chord? If so, you aren’t alone.
The fear of missing out, commonly known as FOMO, affects almost 75 percent of all young adults. The acronym, which is officially included in the Oxford Dictionary, describes the anxiety or worry that an exciting activity may be happening elsewhere. Without you. Sound familiar?
It’s a no-brainer that we can’t be everywhere at once. But it still doesn’t prevent us from feeling left out of (real or perceived) activities that are more interesting, cool, unique, fashionable, fun, (you fill in the blank) than the ones we’ve chosen. It can be exhausting. But letting FOMO get the best of us can also be destructive.
Research shows that FOMO negatively affects us emotionally, physically, and cognitively. It leads to depressive feelings, reduces personal motivation, hinders face-to-face relationships, makes us sluggish, puts us in a bad mood, and reduces our overall satisfaction with life. Yuck. So how do we shed FOMO?
Establish Boundaries
Social media is a major culprit in our struggles with FOMO. Scrolling the carefully crafted posts and too-perfect vacation pictures on our news feeds can leave us feeling that we’re not doing enough. And when we develop a fear of missing out, it drives us right back to social media so we don’t feel out of the loop. To reduce FOMO, we need to cut the cycle.
First, recognize that spending time on social media increases FOMO. Then, take serious steps to reduce your screen time. If you’re not willing to cut social media out completely, set a specific time of the day when
you check your device. Period.
Set Goals
Sometimes the fear of missing out causes us to do as much as possible at once. But when we try to tackle too much, we typically aren’t very successful at anything. Think about what you really want to accomplish—in your professional life, relationships, hobbies, or otherwise. Then, write down your goals. Since you don’t have time to pursue every opportunity available, having clear goals will give you direction and help you say “no” when necessary.
Pay Attention
One major pitfall of FOMO is that it takes your focus away from your current situation or activity. It saps appreciation and enjoyment of current life experiences. When your heart rate increases over what you might be missing, slow down and pay attention to the present moment. Be mindful of what you are doing, however mundane it may seem. Being aware and grateful for your current circumstance can ease other fears and help you live in the moment.
For more, please visit metroplus.org.
Olvidar FOMO
Presentado por The Health Library en MetroPlus
¿El dicho “el pasto siempre es más verde” toca una fibra sensible? Si es así, no está usted solo.
El miedo a perderse, comúnmente conocido como FOMO (por sus siglas en inglés), afecta a casi el 75 por ciento de todos los adultos jóvenes. El acrónimo, que se incluye oficialmente en el Diccionario de Oxford, describe la ansiedad o la preocupación de que una actividad emocionante pueda estar ocurriendo en otros lugares. Sin que usted participe. ¿Suena familiar?
Es obvio que no podemos estar en todas partes a la vez. Pero aun así no nos impide sentirnos excluidos de actividades (reales o percibidas) que son más interesantes, geniales, únicas, de moda, divertidas (llene usted el espacio en blanco) que las que hemos elegido. Puede ser agotador. Pero dejar que FOMO obtenga lo mejor de nosotros también puede ser destructivo.
La investigación muestra que FOMO nos afecta negativamente de forma emocional, física y cognitiva. Conduce a sentimientos depresivos, reduce la motivación personal, dificulta las relaciones cara a cara, nos hace inactivos, nos pone de mal humor y reduce nuestra satisfacción general con la vida. Puaj. Entonces, ¿cómo nos despojamos de FOMO?
Establecer límites
Las redes sociales son las principales culpables de nuestras luchas con FOMO. Desplazarse por las publicaciones cuidadosamente elaboradas y las fotos de vacaciones demasiado perfectas en nuestros canales de noticias puede hacernos sentir que no estamos haciendo lo suficiente. Y cuando desarrollamos el miedo a perdernos algo, nos lleva de regreso a las redes sociales para que no nos sintamos fuera del círculo. Para reducir el FOMO, necesitamos cortar el ciclo.
Primero, reconozca que pasar tiempo en las redes sociales aumenta el FOMO. Luego, tome medidas serias para reducir el tiempo de pantalla. Si no está dispuesto a eliminar por completo las redes sociales, establezca una hora específica del día para revisar su dispositivo. Punto.
Cree metas
A veces, el miedo a perdernos algo nos provoca hacer todo lo posible a la vez. Pero cuando tratamos de abordar demasiado, generalmente no tenemos mucho éxito en nada. Piense en lo que realmente quiere lograr: en su vida profesional, relaciones, pasatiempos u otros. Luego, escriba sus objetivos. Como no tiene tiempo para aprovechar todas las oportunidades disponibles, tener objetivos claros le guiará y le ayudará a decir “no” cuando sea necesario.
Preste atención
Una de las principales dificultades de FOMO es que le aleje de su situación o actividad actual. Debilita el aprecio y el disfrute de las experiencias actuales de la vida. Cuando su ritmo cardíaco aumente por aquello que pueda estarse perdiendo, disminuya la velocidad y preste atención al momento presente. Sea consciente de lo que está haciendo, sin importar cuan mundano pueda parecer. Estar consciente y agradecido por su circunstancia actual puede aliviar otros temores y ayudarle a vivir el momento.
Para más información, por favor visite metroplus.org.