Forged from the hearth

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Carrot Top Pastries has been Northern Manhattan’s heart and soul of sweets since 1979.

While the Washington Heights bakery is going strong, the Inwood location is scheduled to close in February.

Pedro Prudencio has worked at the bake shop’s original Inwood location for 12 years. He arrived from Mexico with little food or baking experience. But he quickly learned how to bake carrot cookies, toss salads and make sandwiches.

In the beginning, the carrot muffins were the hardest to get right. “You’d have to mix it, and put it in the little cups and bake it. And set the time,” he said. “Sometimes I forgot and burned some of them.”

He eventually mastered the muffins. He found that he loved the work. “I love to be here,” he said. “I love to help people. I meet a lot of people, a lot of customers and you get to know them.”

On his days off, customers ask about him. “They miss me, too,” Prudencio said.

One of those customers is Angelo Anninos, who moved to the area about the same time the bakery opened. “Pedro is a nice guy, a beautiful guy,” Anninos said. “Everybody loves him.”

Originally from Kefalonia, the largest Greek Island in the Ionian Sea, Anninos holds court at a side table in the store. Anninos has been coming to Carrot Top for about 40 years. Retired, he and his friends sip coffee and shoot the breeze at Carrot Top on a daily basis. “This is the best place, this place here,” he said. “I’ve never had any problems here.”

The staff is like an extended family to him. He spoke fondly of Renee Mancino, who started the business with her husband, Robert, four decades ago. He remembered her as a kind and generous woman who talked to him about Greece, food and pretty much everything under the sun. “I miss that lady,” he said. “A beautiful lady.”

Renee Mancino was known as The Carrot Cake Queen, and received tons of accolades from all over for her pastries.

Her husband Robert, then a police officer, met her while on duty. He was on a call in her apartment building, and she was baking a cake. It was love at first sight. She told him, “I’m going to make a man very rich someday.”

The couple opened the Inwood bakery not long after they married. “We were babies when we opened the store,” said Robert.

The couple was active in the community, too. Even though they struggled to stay afloat in their early years, they supported a local Little League team and donated food to homeless people.

Renee, 66, was diagnosed with cancer and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in November 2014. In June of 2017, the street in front of the bakery was co-named Renee Mancino Way, for the late queen.

Carrot Top announced the closure of the Inwood location late last year. The entire building at 5025 Broadway has been without gas for more than a year. Without cooking gas, the small bakery has struggled to stay open. Employees would get up extra early, bake pastries at the Washington Heights location, and bring them to the Inwood store.

Robert Mancino said one of the best things about walking into a bakery is the aroma, and rued that was no longer the case. Having no gas also meant the bakery couldn’t accept catering orders, a big source of income, especially at the end of the year. The management company of the building, Ventura Land Corp., loaned tenants in apartment building hot plates. Baffled by the “loan,” Mancino said employees couldn’t be expected to make grilled chicken Caesar salads that way. “You can’t run a business on a hot plate,” he said.

“And after the gas is turned back on,” he said, “what is Ventura going to do with the used hot plates?”

Long-time customers have asked if there is anything they can do to keep the bakery open. “It’s a decision between the landlord and the owner,” Prudencio said.

Prudencio’s last day at the Inwood store was Sat., Feb. 2. He is going on vacation for a few weeks. When he returns, the Inwood location will likely be closed. He will work instead at the Washington Heights Carrot Top, located at 164th Street and Broadway. “Bob always said we are not employees; that we are part of the family,” Prudencio said. “That’s the good thing about him, too. He’s a really nice boss.”

Anninos probably won’t make the move with Prudencio. “I really don’t like that,” he said about the store’s closure.

He said he would find another location to meet friends and drink coffee during the day. “There are a lot of places around. I know because I’ve been around here for 40 years,” he said. “So I know every place around.”