- English
- Español
Forged from the hearth
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Carrot Top Pastries has been Northern Manhattan’s heart and soul of sweets since 1979.
While the Washington Heights bakery is going strong, the Inwood location is scheduled to close in February.
Pedro Prudencio has worked at the bake shop’s original Inwood location for 12 years. He arrived from Mexico with little food or baking experience. But he quickly learned how to bake carrot cookies, toss salads and make sandwiches.
In the beginning, the carrot muffins were the hardest to get right. “You’d have to mix it, and put it in the little cups and bake it. And set the time,” he said. “Sometimes I forgot and burned some of them.”
He eventually mastered the muffins. He found that he loved the work. “I love to be here,” he said. “I love to help people. I meet a lot of people, a lot of customers and you get to know them.”
On his days off, customers ask about him. “They miss me, too,” Prudencio said.
One of those customers is Angelo Anninos, who moved to the area about the same time the bakery opened. “Pedro is a nice guy, a beautiful guy,” Anninos said. “Everybody loves him.”
Originally from Kefalonia, the largest Greek Island in the Ionian Sea, Anninos holds court at a side table in the store. Anninos has been coming to Carrot Top for about 40 years. Retired, he and his friends sip coffee and shoot the breeze at Carrot Top on a daily basis. “This is the best place, this place here,” he said. “I’ve never had any problems here.”
The staff is like an extended family to him. He spoke fondly of Renee Mancino, who started the business with her husband, Robert, four decades ago. He remembered her as a kind and generous woman who talked to him about Greece, food and pretty much everything under the sun. “I miss that lady,” he said. “A beautiful lady.”
Renee Mancino was known as The Carrot Cake Queen, and received tons of accolades from all over for her pastries.
Her husband Robert, then a police officer, met her while on duty. He was on a call in her apartment building, and she was baking a cake. It was love at first sight. She told him, “I’m going to make a man very rich someday.”
The couple opened the Inwood bakery not long after they married. “We were babies when we opened the store,” said Robert.
The couple was active in the community, too. Even though they struggled to stay afloat in their early years, they supported a local Little League team and donated food to homeless people.
Renee, 66, was diagnosed with cancer and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in November 2014. In June of 2017, the street in front of the bakery was co-named Renee Mancino Way, for the late queen.
Carrot Top announced the closure of the Inwood location late last year. The entire building at 5025 Broadway has been without gas for more than a year. Without cooking gas, the small bakery has struggled to stay open. Employees would get up extra early, bake pastries at the Washington Heights location, and bring them to the Inwood store.
Robert Mancino said one of the best things about walking into a bakery is the aroma, and rued that was no longer the case. Having no gas also meant the bakery couldn’t accept catering orders, a big source of income, especially at the end of the year. The management company of the building, Ventura Land Corp., loaned tenants in apartment building hot plates. Baffled by the “loan,” Mancino said employees couldn’t be expected to make grilled chicken Caesar salads that way. “You can’t run a business on a hot plate,” he said.
“And after the gas is turned back on,” he said, “what is Ventura going to do with the used hot plates?”
Long-time customers have asked if there is anything they can do to keep the bakery open. “It’s a decision between the landlord and the owner,” Prudencio said.
Prudencio’s last day at the Inwood store was Sat., Feb. 2. He is going on vacation for a few weeks. When he returns, the Inwood location will likely be closed. He will work instead at the Washington Heights Carrot Top, located at 164th Street and Broadway. “Bob always said we are not employees; that we are part of the family,” Prudencio said. “That’s the good thing about him, too. He’s a really nice boss.”
Anninos probably won’t make the move with Prudencio. “I really don’t like that,” he said about the store’s closure.
He said he would find another location to meet friends and drink coffee during the day. “There are a lot of places around. I know because I’ve been around here for 40 years,” he said. “So I know every place around.”
Dúos en el dulce
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Pasteles Carrot Top ha sido el corazón y el alma de los dulces del norte de Manhattan desde 1979.
Si bien la panadería de Washington Heights va fuerte, la ubicación de Inwood está programada para cerrar en febrero.
Pedro Prudencio ha trabajado en la ubicación original de Inwood de la pastelería durante 12 años. Llegó de México con poca comida y experiencia en panadería. Pero rápidamente aprendió a hornear galletas de zanahoria, mezclar ensaladas y hacer sándwiches.
Al principio, los panecillos de zanahoria eran los más difíciles de hacer bien. “Tenía que mezclarlos, ponerlos en tazas pequeñas y hornearlos. Y poner el tiempo”, dijo. “A veces me olvidaba y quemaba algunos”.
Eventualmente dominó los panecillos. Descubrió que amaba el trabajo. “Me encanta estar aquí”, dijo. “Me encanta ayudar a la gente. Trato con mucha gente, con muchos clientes y llego a conocerlos”.
En sus días libres, los clientes preguntan por él. “Ellos también me extrañan”, dijo Prudencio.
Uno de esos clientes es Ángelo Anninos, quien se mudó al área casi al mismo tiempo que abrió la panadería. “Pedro es un buen chico, un chico bello”, dijo Anninos. “Todo el mundo lo ama”.
Originalmente de Kefalonia, la isla griega más grande del mar Jónico, Anninos recibe atención en una mesita de la tienda. Anninos ha estado viniendo a Carrot Top por cerca de 40 años. Retirado, él y sus amigos beben café y chismorrean en Carrot Top a diario. “Este es el mejor lugar, este lugar aquí”, dijo. “Nunca he tenido ningún problema aquí”.
El personal es como una familia política para él. Habló con cariño de Renee Mancino, quien inició el negocio con su esposo, Robert, hace cuatro décadas. La recordó como una mujer amable y generosa que le hablaba sobre Grecia, comida y prácticamente todo bajo el sol. “Extraño a esa dama”, dijo. “Una hermosa dama”.
Renee Mancino era conocida como la reina del pastel de zanahorias, y recibía toneladas de elogios de todas partes por sus pasteles.
Su esposo Robert, entonces un oficial de policía, la conoció mientras estaba en servicio. Él acudió a una llamada en el edificio de su apartamento, y ella estaba haciendo un pastel. Fue amor a primera vista. Ella le dijo: “Voy a hacer a un hombre muy rico algún día”.
La pareja abrió la pastelería de Inwood poco después de que se casaron. “Éramos bebés cuando abrimos la tienda”, dijo Robert.
La pareja también era activa en la comunidad. A pesar de que luchaban por mantenerse a flote en sus primeros años, apoyaron a un equipo local de las Pequeñas Ligas y donaron alimentos a personas sin hogar.
Renee, de 66 años, fue diagnosticada con cáncer y murió de una herida de bala auto infligida en noviembre de 2014. En junio de 2017, la calle frente a la pastelería fue bautizada como Renee Mancino Way, por la difunta reina.
Carrot Top anunció el cierre de la ubicación de Inwood a fines del año pasado. Todo el edificio en el No. 5025 de Broadway lleva más de un año sin gas. Sin gas para cocinar, la pequeña pastelería ha luchado para mantenerse abierta. Los empleados se levantaban muy temprano, horneaban pasteles en la ubicación de Washington Heights y los llevaban a la tienda de Inwood.
Robert Mancino dijo que una de las mejores cosas de caminar en una pastelería es el olor, y que eso ya no era así. El hecho de no tener gas también significó que la pastelería no podía aceptar pedidos de catering, una gran fuente de ingresos, especialmente a finales de año. La empresa administradora del edificio, Ventura Land Corp., prestó hornos eléctricos a los inquilinos del edificio. Desconcertado por el “préstamo”, Mancino dijo que no se podía esperar que los empleados prepararan ensaladas César de pollo a la parrilla de esa manera. “No se puede dirigir un negocio en un horno eléctrico”, dijo.
“Y después de volver a encender el gas”, comentó, “¿qué va a hacer Ventura con los hornos eléctricos usados?”.
Los clientes de mucho tiempo han preguntado si hay algo que puedan hacer para mantener abierta la pastelería. “Es una decisión entre el arrendador y el propietario”, dijo Prudencio.
El último día de Prudencio en la tienda de Inwood fue el sábado 2 de febrero. Se va de vacaciones por unas semanas. Cuando regrese, la ubicación de Inwood probablemente estará cerrada. En cambio, trabajará en Carrot Top de Washington Heights, ubicada en la calle 164 y Broadway. “Bob siempre dijo que no somos empleados; que somos parte de la familia”, señaló Prudencio. “Eso es lo bueno de él, también. Es un muy buen jefe”.
Anninos probablemente no se mudará con Prudencio. “Realmente no me gusta eso”, dijo sobre el cierre de la tienda.
Dijo que buscaría otro lugar para reunirse con amigos y tomar café durante el día. “Hay muchos lugares alrededor. Lo sé porque he estado aquí por 40 años”, dijo. “Así que conozco cada lugar”.