Fordham grad student workers to unionize

By Gregg McQueen

Graduate student workers at Fordham University have successfully voted to unionize.

Yes to the union.

Graduate student workers at Fordham University have successfully voted to unionize during an official National Labor Relations Board election held on April 7.

At an election held on the Fordham’s Rose Hill campus in the Bronx, student workers overwhelmingly voted in favor of joining the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union, by a vote count of 229-15.

According to graduate students, the new union is seeking higher pay for student workers, more comprehensive health benefits, extended support for working parents including child care, and a formal process to file grievances.

“Graduate student workers are paid $15,000 to $20,000 thousand less than the living wage in New York City. They’re also really overworked, and the conditions of our work can be very exploitative,” said Carolyn Cargile, a Senior Teaching Fellow and Ph.D. candidate in Fordham’s English Department.

“Also, there are no real accommodations for graduate student working parents,” she added. “They don’t have access to the kinds of resources that faculty or other employees of the university do when it comes to child care or family leave.”

The union is also seeking greater protection for international students, who are often prevented from working over the summer.

“Without funding for three months or the ability to work off campus, international graduate students are in a particularly precarious position,” English Department student Amal Zaman wrote on a website for the university’s student workers.

At Fordham, graduate student workers are responsible for teaching classes, tutoring students, supporting faculty’s work, organizing workshops, and providing administrative assistance.

Cargile, who also serves as a Writing Center Fellow for the university’s Lincoln Center campus, has been at Fordham since 2016.

She said the push to unionize gained steam during the pandemic, when graduate student workers were forced to work even harder to help transition to online classes, and often experienced delays in receiving compensation.

“In my experience, I would say I work far more hours than I get compensated for,” Cargile said, which makes it difficult to pay rent, utilities, and other expenses.

“My budget is pretty tight on the grad student stipend, for sure,” she said.

Cargile explained that Fordham graduate students were inspired by other high-profile union victories in New York recently, including at Amazon and Starbucks.

Carolyn Cargile.

“Especially seeing the victory at Amazon – which has such a history of union busting and anti-union campaign – and seeing the union win, it emphasized that these really powerful corporations are not immune to the work of organizing,” Cargile said.

“These unionization pushes at Fordham and other universities are tied to the labor movement in the United States as a whole,” she said. “Academia should also be a space where workers’ rights are valued and workers have a democratized workplace.”

In a statement, Fordham University said the unionization process “played out fairly” and committed to “working with the union and its members in good faith.”

“We accept the results of the vote and respect the student workers’ decision,” the statement said. “We are proud of members of the university community who engaged in respectful and constructive conversation with one another and with the administration.”

The student workers voted to join the Communications Workers of America union.

The next step in the process for joining CWA is for graduate student workers to evaluate priorities for the new contract, then hold elections for members of the bargaining committee, students said.

Contract negotiations are expected to begin in the coming months.

“We’re looking forward to what comes next,” said Cargile. “We’re looking forward to a union that serves the needs of workers.”