For Baby G
Skate crew remembers their beloved friend
By Emily Nadal
Often dressed in baggy pants and big gold earrings, Mari isn’t deterred by the posse of guys she rides alongside. She enjoys their company – for the most part.
“I just skate with them like nothing,” said Mari. “And it’s cool because you build an older brother bond with everyone.”
What began as an interest in longboarding as she cruised uptown streets soon became a love of skateboarding after her friend and neighbor Gerardo Rivas introduced her to the sport four years ago. They were both 13.
“When I first started skating with Gerardo, it felt more natural,” she explained. “When I saw him skate it was like ‘wow’ because he got the tricks so quickly. Even when he did mess up, he gave it his all, always putting his heart into it.”
Rivas, also known as “Baby G,” had a natural talent for skating. He first picked it up when he was about ten years old. He’d hang around local parks where he’d see older guys manipulating the board in ways that seemed to defy gravity. Rivas was relentless in his desire to try it himself and eventually built a core group of friends around the shared hobby.
That tribe was rattled when Rivas was fatally stabbed just outside of his Washington Heights home on March 27, 2021. A suspect has been apprehended and police continue to investigate.
“When he passed away, it hit me hard,” said Rivas’ best friend and fellow skater Jared Solano. “It was, honestly, like a bomb. That’s a different type of love.”
Solano is proud to show off the tattoo of his late friend; he had it etched on his chest after Rivas’ death. The same image of Rivas was hand-painted onto a vest by another friend, Yostin González, and hung on a metal gate in J. Hood Wright Park this past June 2nd.
Dozens of skaters – and friends of Rivas – rode around during the skate meet that doubled as a memorial.
“I’m not happy that we have to come out here for this cause,” said Antoine Evanson. “But I’m happy that we’re all together.”
Before he found skateboarding, Evanson says he struggled with depression and was looking for a healthy way to express his emotions. A Bronx native, Evanson is appreciative of the friendships he’s made through the sport, many of which were formed with the help of Rivas.
“Even if [Rivas] didn’t know you, he would just sit down and come talk to you or put you onto everybody else,” Evanson said. “He was a real leader.”
It was a sentiment expressed often during the meet, as were tales of Rivas’ generous spirit and the deep kinship he inspired.
“I come out here and there is so much love,” said Evanson. “We’re really just family.”
After the meet, many took to their boards.
Skating en masse, the group thundered through the streets as passersby paused for a video or just stare. The ride concluded at the site of Rivas’ memorial on 181st and Laurel Hill Terrace where candles lit up a makeshift altar festooned with photos of a smiling Rivas.
Losing Rivas was like losing a brother for Solano.
Both young men grew up in homes led by women, he explained, and they bonded over how skating offered them the ready companionship of older males as role models.
“I didn’t have a father in my life, so us younger kids from here search for a father figure and when we find one, we just stick to them,” Solano said. “They taught us things a father should have taught us or told us, even the dumb stuff. They taught us how to act.”
Event organizer Joel Popoteur recognized the need to put together an event that would bring the skating community together after so painful a loss.
He began skating when he was 14. Now 29 and a father himself, Popoteur watched Rivas and his young crew come up.
It was a far cry from when Popoteur began skating fifteen years ago, when there was no real skating community uptown. Over time, he found a few local skaters, including Bryan Espinal and Deivy Manzueta, and they soon formed their own skate crew called Mira CoNYo. The name was an ode to their shared Dominican backgrounds and Washington Heights home, as they sought to mark their presence in a sport in which they are often overlooked.
“Gerardo glued us together generationally because his presence was so big,” Popoteur said. “His loss brought us even closer.”
Jordan Miller is a part of that new crop.
When he started skating, he’d head all the way to Brooklyn or the Lower East Side. When the pandemic hit, he was confined uptown more often. Miller, an avid videographer, was searching for nearby skate spots and video subjects when he found Rivas.
“Gerardo was actually the first person in the neighborhood that I really filmed. I always saw him skating around and I ended up bumping into him at the skatepark,” said Miller. “He was always a really friendly person. He’s one of the first people who introduced me to the local skate community.”
Though their friendship was brief, it sparked an abiding impression.
“I used to feel like the uptown skate community is kind of unapproachable,” he recalled.
But after hanging with Rivas, that changed.
“People welcomed me with open arms, a lot more than they did downtown,” said Miller. “It’s not even about everyone trying to look cool, it’s just about everyone trying to have a good time together.”
Para Baby G
Equipo de patinaje recuerda a su querido amigo
Por Emily Nadal
Cuando Mari va a lugares locales para patinar en Washington Heights, con frecuencia es una de las únicas chicas allí.
A menudo vestida con pantalones holgados y grandes pendientes dorados, Mari no se deja disuadir por la pandilla de chicos con los que viaja. Disfruta de su compañía, en su mayor parte.
“Simplemente patino con ellos como si nada”, dijo Mari. “Y es genial porque construyes un vínculo de hermano mayor con todos”.
Lo que comenzó como un interés en la patineta mientras recorría las calles del Alto Manhattan, pronto se convirtió en un amor por el patinaje después de que su amigo y vecino, Gerardo Rivas, la introdujera en el deporte hace cuatro años. Ambos tenían 13 años.
“Cuando empecé a patinar con Gerardo, se sintió más natural”, explicó. “Cuando lo vi patinar fue como ‘guau’ porque entendía los trucos muy rápido. Incluso cuando se equivocaba, lo daba todo, siempre poniendo su corazón en ello”.
Rivas, también conocido como “Baby G”, tenía un talento natural para el patinaje. Lo aprendió por primera vez cuando tenía unos diez años. Se paseaba por los parques locales donde veía a chicos mayores manipular la patineta de formas que parecían desafiar la gravedad. Rivas fue implacable en su deseo de probarlo él mismo y finalmente construyó un grupo central de amigos en torno al pasatiempo compartido.
Esa tribu se estremeció cuando Rivas fue apuñalado fatalmente en las afueras de su casa en Washington Heights el 27 de marzo de 2021. Un sospechoso fue detenido y la policía continúa investigando.
“Cuando falleció, me impactó mucho”, dijo el mejor amigo y compañero patinador de Rivas, Jared Solano. “Fue, sinceramente, como una bomba. Ese es un tipo diferente de amor”.
Solano se enorgullece de mostrar el tatuaje de su difunto amigo; lo marcó en su pecho después de la muerte de Rivas. La misma imagen de Rivas fue pintada a mano en un chaleco por otro amigo, Yostin González, y colgada en una puerta de metal en J. Hood Wright Park el pasado 2 de junio.
Docenas de patinadores, y amigos de Rivas, se pasearon durante el encuentro de patinaje que hizo las dobles de memorial.
“No estoy contento de que tengamos que venir aquí por esta causa”, dijo Antoine Evanson. “Pero estoy feliz de que estemos todos juntos”.
Antes de encontrar el patinaje, Evanson dice haber lidiado contra la depresión y buscaba una forma saludable de expresar sus emociones. Originario del Bronx, Evanson valora las amistades que ha hecho a través del deporte, muchas de las cuales se formaron con la ayuda de Rivas.
“Incluso si [Rivas] no te conocía, simplemente se sentaba y te hablaba o te ponía en contacto con todos los demás”, dijo Evanson. “Era un verdadero líder”.
Fue un sentimiento frecuentemente expresado durante la reunión, al igual que las historias sobre el generoso espíritu de Rivas y la profunda amistad que inspiraba.
“Vengo aquí y hay mucho amor”, dijo Evanson. “En realidad somos simplemente una familia”.
Después del encuentro, muchos subieron a sus patinetas.
Patinando en masa, el grupo tronaba por las calles mientras los transeúntes se detenían para hacer un video o simplemente mirar. El viaje concluyó en el sitio del memorial de Rivas en la calle 181 y Laurel Hill Terrace, donde las velas encendieron un altar improvisado adornado con fotos de un sonriente Rivas.
Perder a Rivas fue como perder a un hermano para Solano.
Ambos jóvenes crecieron en hogares dirigidos por mujeres, explicó, y se unieron sobre cómo el patinaje les ofreció la compañía de hombres mayores como modelos a seguir.
“No tuve un padre en mi vida, así que los niños más pequeños de aquí buscamos una figura paterna y cuando encontramos una, simplemente nos ceñimos a ella”, dijo Solano. “Nos enseñaron cosas que un padre debería habernos enseñado o dicho, incluso cosas tontas. Nos enseñaron cómo actuar”.
El organizador del evento, Joel Popoteur, reconoció la necesidad de organizar un evento que uniera a la comunidad de patinaje después de una pérdida tan dolorosa.
Comenzó a patinar cuando tenía 14 años. Ahora con 29 años y padre él mismo, Popoteur vio a Rivas y su joven equipo llegar.
Estaba muy lejos de cuando Popoteur comenzó a patinar hace quince años, cuando no había una verdadera comunidad de patinaje en el Alto Manhattan. Con el tiempo, encontró algunos patinadores locales, incluidos Bryan Espinal y Deivy Manzueta, y pronto formaron su propio equipo de patinaje llamado Mira CoNYo. El nombre es una oda a sus antecedentes dominicanos compartidos y al hogar de Washington Heights, ya que buscaron marcar su presencia en un deporte en el que a menudo son ignorados.
“Gerardo nos unió generacionalmente porque su presencia fue tan grande”, dijo Popoteur. “Su pérdida nos acercó aún más”.
Jordan Miller es parte de esa nueva cosecha.
Cuando empezó a patinar, se dirigía hasta Brooklyn o el Lower East Side. Cuando golpeó la pandemia, estuvo confinado en el Alto Manhattan con más frecuencia. Miller, un ávido camarógrafo, buscaba lugares cercanos para patinar y temas de video cuando encontró a Rivas.
“Gerardo fue, de hecho, la primera persona del vecindario a la que realmente filmé. Siempre lo veía patinar y terminé chocando con él en la pista de patinaje”, dijo Miller. “Siempre fue una persona muy amigable. Es una de las primeras personas que me presentó a la comunidad local de patinaje”.
Aunque su amistad fue breve, provocó una impresión duradera.
“Solía sentir que la comunidad de patinaje del Alto Manhattan era inaccesible”, recordó.
Pero después de estar con Rivas, eso cambió.
“La gente me recibió con los brazos abiertos, mucho más que en el centro”, dijo Miller. “Ni siquiera se trata de que todos intenten verse bien, se trata de que todos intenten pasar un buen rato juntos”.