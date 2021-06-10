For Baby G

Skate crew remembers their beloved friend

By Emily Nadal

Often dressed in baggy pants and big gold earrings, Mari isn’t deterred by the posse of guys she rides alongside. She enjoys their company – for the most part.

“I just skate with them like nothing,” said Mari. “And it’s cool because you build an older brother bond with everyone.”

What began as an interest in longboarding as she cruised uptown streets soon became a love of skateboarding after her friend and neighbor Gerardo Rivas introduced her to the sport four years ago. They were both 13.

“When I first started skating with Gerardo, it felt more natural,” she explained. “When I saw him skate it was like ‘wow’ because he got the tricks so quickly. Even when he did mess up, he gave it his all, always putting his heart into it.”

Rivas, also known as “Baby G,” had a natural talent for skating. He first picked it up when he was about ten years old. He’d hang around local parks where he’d see older guys manipulating the board in ways that seemed to defy gravity. Rivas was relentless in his desire to try it himself and eventually built a core group of friends around the shared hobby.

That tribe was rattled when Rivas was fatally stabbed just outside of his Washington Heights home on March 27, 2021. A suspect has been apprehended and police continue to investigate.

“When he passed away, it hit me hard,” said Rivas’ best friend and fellow skater Jared Solano. “It was, honestly, like a bomb. That’s a different type of love.”

Solano is proud to show off the tattoo of his late friend; he had it etched on his chest after Rivas’ death. The same image of Rivas was hand-painted onto a vest by another friend, Yostin González, and hung on a metal gate in J. Hood Wright Park this past June 2nd.

Dozens of skaters – and friends of Rivas – rode around during the skate meet that doubled as a memorial.

“I’m not happy that we have to come out here for this cause,” said Antoine Evanson. “But I’m happy that we’re all together.”

Before he found skateboarding, Evanson says he struggled with depression and was looking for a healthy way to express his emotions. A Bronx native, Evanson is appreciative of the friendships he’s made through the sport, many of which were formed with the help of Rivas.

“Even if [Rivas] didn’t know you, he would just sit down and come talk to you or put you onto everybody else,” Evanson said. “He was a real leader.”

It was a sentiment expressed often during the meet, as were tales of Rivas’ generous spirit and the deep kinship he inspired.

“I come out here and there is so much love,” said Evanson. “We’re really just family.”

After the meet, many took to their boards.

Skating en masse, the group thundered through the streets as passersby paused for a video or just stare. The ride concluded at the site of Rivas’ memorial on 181st and Laurel Hill Terrace where candles lit up a makeshift altar festooned with photos of a smiling Rivas.

Losing Rivas was like losing a brother for Solano.

Both young men grew up in homes led by women, he explained, and they bonded over how skating offered them the ready companionship of older males as role models.

“I didn’t have a father in my life, so us younger kids from here search for a father figure and when we find one, we just stick to them,” Solano said. “They taught us things a father should have taught us or told us, even the dumb stuff. They taught us how to act.”

Event organizer Joel Popoteur recognized the need to put together an event that would bring the skating community together after so painful a loss.

He began skating when he was 14. Now 29 and a father himself, Popoteur watched Rivas and his young crew come up.

It was a far cry from when Popoteur began skating fifteen years ago, when there was no real skating community uptown. Over time, he found a few local skaters, including Bryan Espinal and Deivy Manzueta, and they soon formed their own skate crew called Mira CoNYo. The name was an ode to their shared Dominican backgrounds and Washington Heights home, as they sought to mark their presence in a sport in which they are often overlooked.

“Gerardo glued us together generationally because his presence was so big,” Popoteur said. “His loss brought us even closer.”

Jordan Miller is a part of that new crop.

When he started skating, he’d head all the way to Brooklyn or the Lower East Side. When the pandemic hit, he was confined uptown more often. Miller, an avid videographer, was searching for nearby skate spots and video subjects when he found Rivas.

“Gerardo was actually the first person in the neighborhood that I really filmed. I always saw him skating around and I ended up bumping into him at the skatepark,” said Miller. “He was always a really friendly person. He’s one of the first people who introduced me to the local skate community.”

Though their friendship was brief, it sparked an abiding impression.

“I used to feel like the uptown skate community is kind of unapproachable,” he recalled.

But after hanging with Rivas, that changed.

“People welcomed me with open arms, a lot more than they did downtown,” said Miller. “It’s not even about everyone trying to look cool, it’s just about everyone trying to have a good time together.”