Food for Good

Mobile food market debuts at NYP clinic

By Gregg McQueen

It’s wellness on wheels.

New York-Presbyterian (NYP) and West Side Campaign Against Hunger (WSCAH) have launched a new mobile food market at NYP’s family clinic at 585 West 181st Street in Washington Heights .

Known as FARMacia, the market is part of a six-month pilot program by NYP to monitor food insecurity among its patients.

Over 26 percent of the hospital’s Northern Manhattan patient population experiences food insecurity, compared to 16 percent citywide, according to NYP.

“If you look at the city north of 135th Street, there’s a dearth of emergency food assistance, so you have the perfect storm where you have a lot of need but no resources,” said Dr. Dodi Meyer, Professor of Pediatrics at Columbia University and a physician at the 181st Street clinic.

Families who attend the clinic and have children up to five years old can register to pick up food twice a month. Recipients can obtain milk, eggs, grains, fresh fruit, vegetables, cereal, and other items from a state-of-the-art truck operated by WSCAH team members.

“We’re trying to create a really high-quality access point to take people away from food insecurity,” said the group’s Director of Strategic Initiatives Erika Freund.

The truck has been customized to allow for recipients to select their own food, rather than be handed a pre-filled bag, as with many food pantries.

“We customized the shopping experience for family size, so people can shop for a family size up to five. They get far more food,” Freund said. “And by giving them choice, it provides more dignity.”

Funded by City Councilmember Helen Rosenthal, the truck was unveiled in 2018 and allows WSCAH to provide food deep within communities by partnering with health centers, community-based organizations, churches and senior centers, primarily in uptown sites throughout the Bronx and Northern Manhattan.

In addition to FARMacia, NYP also runs a food pantry at Holyrood Church once a month. The food assistance programs are part of an NYP initiative known as CHALK, which stands for Choosing Healthy and Active Lifestyles for Kids.

“My dream is to eventually have one of these trucks outside all of our clinics,” said CHALK Director Emma Hulse.

When patients register at NYP’s 181st Street clinic, they are screened for social determinants of health, including food insecurity, housing stability and domestic violence.

Meyer said NYP seeks to encourage families, if applicable, to enroll in other programs that can decrease their food insecurity, such as SNAP and WIC.

“We have a WIC desk and SNAP enroller in the waiting room,” Meyer said. “We want to make sure that every family that’s served by the van also gets help enrolling in the other programs.”

Meyer said that Washington Heights has seen a 20 percent decline in WIC enrollment, which she attributed to the current political climate.

She said NYP will be tracking whether access to the food truck and government assistance will help decrease the level of food insecurity and childhood obesity.

The mobile food market debuted outside the clinic on June 11.

Food recipient Jennifer Flores said she appreciated the opportunity to obtain food for herself and her two young children.

“I’m especially glad to get fruit. My kids love it,” she said. “In supermarkets, food is so expensive. It’s nice to have that help.”

For more information, please visit CHALK at bit.ly/31sXzem.