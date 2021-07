Food Fight

Summer meals program launched

It’s a fight to beat back hunger.

Free meals will be available at approximately 400 community sites across the city and all 820 locations hosting the Summer Rising summer school program.

Starting July 6, the NYC Department of Education (DOE)’s annual Summer Meals program will begin offering free meals. Community meal sites are open to all New Yorkers and will serve grab-and-go meals Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Every New Yorker should have access to healthy, nutritious food this summer, no matter who they are or where they live,” said Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said in a statement. “Our heroic food service staff continue to show up for their neighbors and I am proud that our schools are a partner in the fight against hunger.”

Vegetarian meals are available at all sites, with kosher and halal meals are available at select locations across the city. Additionally, take home meal kits are available at all locations.

Within 24 hours of transitioning to remote learning in March 2020, the Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Food and Nutrition Services (OFNS) moved to serve grab-and-go meals to students and families at hundreds of locations across the city. The DOE expanded emergency meal operations in April 2020 to include all New Yorkers and along with both kosher and halal locations.

Since then, the city estimates that over 130 million meals have been served at DOE sites.

“Summer meals are the ultimate win-win. They’re free to anyone under 18. They’re nutritious. They require no paperwork, and they are available for breakfast and lunch at hundreds of locations citywide, so they are easy to get,” said Joel Berg, Chief Executive Officer of Hunger Free America, a national nonprofit based in New York City. “Good nutrition fuels learning and fun for kids over the summer, so we hope that these meals are widely accessed.”