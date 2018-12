Foam ban looms in new year

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

A go-to for stuffed pita sandwiches, the take-out spot Falafel Tarboosh sells plenty of its menu items wrapped in foil for easy pick-up.

Fuad Alazazi, owner of the storefront restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue at 144th Street, also uses spongy plastic containers for gyro platters and Kofta kebabs that are served with rice and salad.

But Alazazi and hundreds of thousands of other business owners will have to switch up their take out containers.

On Jan. 1st, the city’s Polystyrene Foam Packaging Law takes effect. It prohibits the use, possession or sale of certain types expanded of polystyrene foam (also known by the acronym EPS).

“I just found out about the ban,” said Alazazi, who attended a Foam Ban Forum held by the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce on Wed., Dec. 19th.

The NYC Department of Sanitation said the City sent 500,000 mailers to businesses and is making sites visits in all five boroughs. “We are doing our best to notify everyone,” said Pedro Suarez, the Department’s Senior Partnerships and Outreach Specialist.

Quenia Abreu, President of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, said many of the small business owners she spoke to didn’t know about the ban. “What I’ve heard from them is that they were not informed,” she said. “Even though the Sanitation Department sent out the letters, they might not have gotten it. Or they just didn’t read it, which happens sometimes.”

Included in the ban are polystyrene single-service items including the cups, bowls, plates, trays and takeout containers holding the breakfast, lunch and dinner of millions of New Yorkers. The law also prohibits polystyrene loose fill packaging, also known as packing peanuts.

The ban applies to all food service establishments, mobile food commissaries, stores and manufacturers or distributors of polystyrene foam packaging located in any of the five boroughs.

Alazizi said he wants to comply with the new law, but is unsure of the best alternatives. “I use plates and combo boxes,” he said. “It’s easy for me. “

The new law’s grace period ends July 1, 2019. After that date, the ban will be enforced and fines are applicable. Fines start at $250, $500 for a second offense and $1000 for every instance thereafter. Small businesses with less than $500,000 in revenue may apply for a hardship waiver.

Often referred to as Styrofoam (which is Dow Chemical’s trademark name for the product), EPS is made from fossil fuels and synthetic chemicals. The Department of Sanitation reports that in 2014, it collected 28,500 tons of EPS and estimated about 90 percent of it came from single-use food service products such as cups, trays and containers.

EPS products are also a major source of litter and are not recyclable. It merely breaks down into smaller pieces and contaminates the soil. If it enters the water supply, animals, especially fish and turtles, often mistake the small chemical-filled bits for food. Eating it poisons and kills animals. The foam also absorbs other contaminants in the water, making it even more toxic.

About 70 cities across the United States have banned EPS, including San Francisco, Oakland, Portland, Seattle and Albany.

Alazazi says he does not want to raise prices even if recyclable containers cost more.

“I don’t want to lose customers,” he said. “If the order is $9.00 and then it’s $9.50, I will lose customers. I want it to be the same price.”

Alazazi prefers containers with three compartments, which keeps the meat, rice and salad portions separate.

The online supply company WebrestaurantStores offers an EPS case of 150 three compartment containers for $17.97, or approximately 8 cents each. A similar three-compartment microwavable plastic container costs $1.66. If Alazazi doesn’t mind different components, such as meat, salad and rice, of the meal mingling within the container, he could also purchase a case of 450 22-ounce “eco-friendly” box containers for $94.55, or about 21 cents apiece. The larger 40-ounce container costs 36 cents each.

“It’s a lot cheaper,” said Abreu of the EPS products.

She added that some restaurant owners told her that they just bought a lot of the EPS product, in some cases unwittingly. “They were not aware of the ban and they purchased it. The distributors are trying to get rid of it and are making it cheaper,” she said. “The distributors are not sharing with businesses that this is happening, which is a little concerning. If you didn’t get the letter you might not know and you’ll continue to just stock up on this product thinking it’s on sale and you’re getting a good deal.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov/foamban or call 311.