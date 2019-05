Flights of Feeling

By Hannah Miller

Most New Yorkers’ closest brush with wildlife is the park pigeon.

They may be unaware that over 200 bird species pass through the city on their spring migration routes. They also may not understand how serious a threat global warming is to these birds.

To raise awareness of how climate change affects avian species, birding organizations have launched two educational art projects that can be spotted on the streets.

On May 17, the Broadway Mall Association will unveil Birds on Broadway, a 12-sculpture installation created in partnership with New York City Audubon, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and Gitler &_____ Gallery. This new exhibit is an offshoot of The Audubon Mural Project, an art installation in Northern Manhattan.

“Anything that can bring attention to birds and birding is important,” said birding expert Tom Stephenson, who works with New York City Audubon, an independent, non-profit organization protecting birds “living in the 30,000 acres of wetlands, forests and grasslands.”

“In the U.S., there have been major declines in bird populations in the last 50 years,” said Stephenson.

He said birds face significant challenges from habitat loss caused by deforestation and urbanization. Birds also do not adapt their migration patterns to seasonal shifts caused by climate change that affect their food supply.

“The problem that global warming is presenting is that plants respond to the local temperature,” said Stephenson. “If things get warm early, the insects will come out and then they’ll be done by the time the birds show up.”

The Birds on Broadway exhibit is designed to bring attention to these challenges. The installation spans the Broadway medians between 64th Street and 166th Street. It features species that are either native to New York or pass through the city on their migration routes such as the Snowy Owl, Wood Duck and Peregrine Falcon. The sculptures, some of them the size of minivans, are made from recycled wood and include information about the birds and how they are threatened by climate change.

“It’s a way for people to learn about birds in the city and wildlife,” said the artist behind the project, Nicolas Holiber.

Holiber is the youngest artist to have a solo exhibition on the Broadway Malls. He previously worked with the Parks Department on public art installations and was recommended by Gitler &_____ Gallery.

“We really wanted someone who had experience working with reclaimed materials,” said Avi Gitler, owner of Gitler &_____ Gallery. “He’s led the charge in designing these sort of complex sculptures.”

In addition to sponsoring Birds on Broadway, Gitler &_____ Gallery is also behind the Audubon Mural Project, which it produces in partnership with the National Audubon Society. Launched in 2014, the project aims to have public murals painted of the 314 North American birds that the National Audubon Society classifies as threatened by climate change.

Located in Harlem, Hamilton Heights and Washington Heights, the murals are painted on building walls and roll-down storefronts.

“We really seek out spaces that are sort of unloved,” said Gitler.

There are currently 80 murals that depict 110 species. Over 70 artists, the majority of them New Yorkers, have worked on the murals.

The National Audubon Society plans to release an educational curriculum this fall inspired by the murals and Holiber’s sculptures that can be used in schools to teach about birds and climate change.

In addition to these public art installations, birding organizations across the five boroughs seek to educate New Yorkers about birds through lectures and walking tours. Aspiring birders discover how to identify species through their appearance and song and learn about the threats birds face from climate change.

“At first, I had no idea New York was also kind of a birding mecca. It’s arguably the home of modern birdwatching,” said birder Bradley Klein, who leads nature tours for the American Museum of Natural History and the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens.

New York City Audubon has taken interest in birding and propelled it into action. The organization’s volunteers and “citizen scientists” clean up litter and collect data in bird habitats such as Jamaica Bay in Queens, for example.

As the city’s largest wetland, Jamaica Bay supports breeding populations of more than 70 bird species. However, runoff from the runways of John F. Kennedy International Airport and raw sewage are polluting the bay. Climate change is also causing sea levels to rise, shrinking wetlands.

New York City Audubon has been gathering data on the health and reproductive success of birds in Jamaica Bay since 1982. By keeping track of bird numbers and nesting habits, the organization has been able to identify threats to their survival and successfully advocate for protected breeding areas.

Stephenson said these efforts are vital for protecting birds and educating people on the effects of climate change.

“We need people on the periphery of birding to know how rich the environment is,” he said.

For more information, please visit nycaudubon.org.