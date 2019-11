Flavor’s Finale

NYC bans flavored smoking products



By Gregg McQueen

No more Unicorn Poop and Dragon Blood.

Flavor is finished in NYC.

Lawmakers have passed a bill to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products in New York City.

Intro 1362-A, which prohibits the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and e-liquids, passed by a margin of 42-2 at the City Council’s stated meeting on Tuesday.

The ban is expected to go into effect in July 2020.

Health Committee Chair Mark Levine, who sponsored the bill, said it was imperative to halt the sale of “fruity, minty, candy-like flavors” that are designed to appeal to young people. He pointed out that a recent city health study found that one in four high school students and one in ten middle schoolers have said they have tried flavored e-cigarettes.

“This is predominantly a crisis of young people and I am so proud that today, we are acting as a city to protect their health,” Levine said.

The bill also requires the Health Department to conduct a public information campaign to educate New Yorkers on the availability of smoking cessation services.

On November 13, Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the second vaping-related death in New York City, advising that a Manhattan man in his 30’s died after a long history of e-cigarettes and vape products.

In October, a 17-year-old Bronx boy died from a vaping-related illness.

“The [Department of Health] is continuing its robust investigation into the cause of these illnesses, but in the meantime, our message on vaping remains unchanged: if you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Levine stressed that the sale of vaping devices will still be allowed in the city, as will the sale of tobacco-flavored vaping liquids.

He acknowledged the effect the bill could have on vape shops and small businesses, many of whom pushed back against the legislation.

“I understand that the component we are prohibiting today will cost stores revenue,” Levine said. “But at the end of the day, we have to balance between the health of kids and economic considerations. Ultimately, we have to side with the health of kids and that’s what we’ve done today.”

Once the ban goes into effect, stores that are caught selling flavored e-cigarettes or vape products can be fined up to $1,000 for the first offense.

Councilmember Kalman Yeager, who voted no on the bill, cited his concern that vape products are frequently used by adults who are attempting to quit smoking cigarettes.

“We should regulate harshly the ability of children to access the products being banned by [this bill],” Kalman stated. “But we should not also remove from available tools a demonstrable smoking cessation product. If ever there was a product that we ought to ban, it’s not the e-cig, the vaping product that people are using in this city to stop smoking.”

Councilmembers failed to vote this week on another proposed bill that would ban the sale of menthol cigarettes.

Known as Intro 1345, the legislation would prevent stores from selling menthol, mint and wintergreen flavored cigarettes. It has gained the support of the American Lung Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Association, National African American Tobacco Prevention Network, and African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, among other groups.

Intro 1345 would seemingly have enough support in the Council for a vote, as 37 co-sponsors have signed on to the bill.

Andre Richardson, Campaign Manager for the advocacy campaign Flavors Hook Kids, expressed disappointment that the menthol cigarette ban was not voted upon, and suggested that cigarette manufacturers are targeting the black communities.

“We know that 85 percent of African Americans who smoke choose menthol,” he said. “The leadership of the City Council should say, ‘We have an ability to reverse the course of history in the black community.’”

“I’m at a loss for what’s blocking it,” he remarked of the stalled legislation. “We have the stats on our side. We have the communities that are affected by this on our side. We have two-thirds of the City Council. We have the majority of the Black and Latino Caucus. We have all of the voices that you want at the table, and it’s still not moving.”

Levine suggested that lawmakers still need to consider certain aspects of the legislation, noting that some black leaders have voiced concern that a menthol cigarette ban could criminalize communities of color.

“There are some real questions that have to be answered around the criminal justice implications. We don’t want this to lead to undue enforcement in communities of color,” Levine said. “There are serious discussions happening behind the scenes with District Attorneys, with NYPD, with civil rights activists on how to mitigate against that. Those are important discussions that need to happen, and that’s why we simply weren’t ready to pass this bill.”

Levine insisted there is still work to be done even after the ban on flavored e-cigarettes has gone into effect.

“There are still thousands of children who are addicted and many more who could still be attracted to this, so we need a robust campaign of education so kids understand that this is harmful,” he stated. “We need clear product labeling and we need a cessation program to help kids transition off this addiction.”