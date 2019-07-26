- English
- Español
Five years, and counting
City Councilmembers call for Pantaleo firing
By Gregg McQueen
Pull Pantaleo.
Members of the City Council’s Black, Latino, Asian and Progressive Caucuses and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams stood outside of 1 Police Plaza on Tuesday, calling on Police Commissioner James O’Neill to immediately fire officer Daniel Pantaleo for his role in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.
The lawmakers insisted the NYPD must take decisive action after the Department of Justice (DOJ) failed to bring federal charges against Pantaleo.
Councilmember Deborah Rose said the Garner family and police reform advocates have spent “five years of begging and pleading and fighting for justice” and noted that O’Neill has always had the authority to terminate or discipline Pantaleo.
“How long have we waited? Too damn long,” she remarked.
The press conference came after Black, Latino, Asian and Progressive Caucus members issued a July 18 letter to O’Neill demanding the termination of Pantaleo.
“For the integrity of the New York Police Department, you must send a strong message that killing an unarmed person of color in front of the entire nation has consequences and your department will not tolerate that conduct,” said the letter, which was signed by 39 Councilmembers.
Councilmember Donovan Richards, chair of the Committee on Public Safety, said the NYPD’s failure to act on Pantaleo undermines the Department’s efforts at community policing.
“If justice is not served here, you can wipe all of that out,” he said. “Our communities are watching.”
“Nothing replaces accountability and transparency,” added Williams. “Anything that we bring to our communities to say, ‘Look how far we’ve come when it comes to policing,’ means nothing if there’s no accountability with the officers who kill people.”
The officials also called for the investigation of all officers involved in Garner’s death, and for disciplinary charges to be brought.
“Today, we are standing together, asking the NYPD not only to fire Officer Panteleo but all of the individuals involved in this case,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.
Following Garner’s death, Pantaleo was moved to desk duty and has received pay increases from the NYPD.
“Daniel Pantaleo used a banned, lethal tactic that killed Eric Garner that was caught on video. The proceedings to fire him should have begun the next day,” said Councilmember Mark Levine. “And while those proceedings were playing out, he should have been suspended without pay immediately.”
“In every job, there are consequences for violations of the rules and regulations,” said Rose. “Officer Pantaleo has suffered no consequences for his egregious actions and disregard for the rules. There should be serious consequences for taking a human life.”
O’Neill, who has the authority to fire or discipline Pantaleo, has repeatedly said that he would not act until there is a verdict in an internal NYPD disciplinary trial to determine whether Pantaleo should be sanctioned for his actions.
An administrative judge is expected to issue a verdict in August.
“Commissioner O’Neill is now awaiting the report and recommendation from the Deputy Commissioner of Trials, after which he will make the final determination on the matter. In order to ensure the integrity of the process, the NYPD will not comment further at this time,” said Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Phillip Walzak in a statement.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has maintained he does not have the legal authority to fire the officer.
“There’s been a lot of talk about due process. But let me remind everyone that Eric Garner got no due process when he was on that street being choked to death,” remarked Richards. “We know that the Commissioner has the capability to remove this officer today. And I hope he’s removed without a pension.”
On Tuesday afternoon at the City Council’s stated meeting, 26 Councilmembers also chose to wear black t-shirts emblazoned with the words “I can’t breathe” – the phrase Garner repeatedly uttered to police officers while he was in Pantaleo’s chokehold.
As part of the Councilmembers’ roll call, some lawmakers read off the names of New Yorkers killed in police encounters.
Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who has been outspoken in his calling for Pantaleo’s firing, reiterated that on Tuesday.
“Simply put, those responsible for the death of Eric Garner should be held accountable,” he said.
Cinco años y contando
Concejales piden despedir a Pantaleo
Por Gregg McQueen
Sacar a Pantaleo.
Miembros de los Caucus Negro, Latino, Asiático y Progresista del Concejo de la ciudad, y el defensor público Jumaane Williams, se plantaron afuera de 1 Police Plaza el martes y pidieron al comisionado de la policía, James O’Neill, despedir inmediatamente al oficial Daniel Pantaleo por su papel en la muerte de Eric Garner en 2014.
Los legisladores insistieron en que el NYPD debe tomar medidas decisivas después de que el Departamento de Justicia (DOJ, por sus siglas en inglés) no presentara cargos federales contra Pantaleo.
La concejal Deborah Rose dijo que los defensores de la reforma policial y de la familia Garner pasaron “cinco años rogando, suplicando y luchando por obtener justicia” y señalaron que O’Neill siempre ha tenido la autoridad para despedir o disciplinar a Pantaleo.
“¿Cuánto tiempo hemos esperado?, demasiado”, comentó.
La conferencia de prensa se produjo después de que los miembros del Caucus Negro, Latino, Asiático y Progresista emitieran una carta del 18 de julio dirigida a O’Neill exigiendo despedir a Pantaleo.
“Por la integridad del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York, se debe enviar un fuerte mensaje de que matar a una persona de color desarmada frente a toda la nación tiene consecuencias, y que el departamento no tolerará esa conducta”, dice la carta, firmada por 39 concejales.
El concejal Donovan Richards, presidente del Comité de Seguridad Pública, dijo que el hecho de que el NYPD no haya actuado con Pantaleo socava los esfuerzos del Departamento en materia de patrullaje.
“Si no se hace justicia aquí, puede arruinar todo”, dijo. “Nuestras comunidades están observando”.
“Nada reemplaza la responsabilidad y la transparencia”, agregó Williams. “Todo lo que aportamos a nuestras comunidades para decir: miren lo lejos que hemos llegado cuando se trata de vigilancia, no significa nada si no hay responsabilidad de los oficiales que matan a las personas”.
Los funcionarios también pidieron que se investigue a todos los agentes involucrados en la muerte de Garner y que se presenten cargos disciplinarios.
“Hoy nos plantamos juntos y le pedimos al NYPD que no solo despida al oficial Pantaleo, sino a todas las personas involucradas en este caso”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez.
Tras la muerte de Garner, Pantaleo fue cambiado a servicio de oficina y ha recibido aumentos salariales del NYPD.
“Daniel Pantaleo utilizó una táctica letal, prohibida, que mató a Eric Garner y que fue captada en video. El procedimiento para despedirlo debería haber comenzado el día siguiente”, afirmó el concejal Mark Levine. “Y mientras se llevaban a cabo esos procedimientos, debería haber sido suspendido de inmediato y sin pago”.
“En cada trabajo hay consecuencias por las violaciones a las reglas y regulaciones”, dijo Rose. “El oficial Pantaleo no ha sufrido consecuencias por sus atroces acciones y no ha respetado las reglas. Debería haber serias consecuencias por tomar una vida humana”.
O’Neill, quien tiene la autoridad para despedir o disciplinar a Pantaleo, ha dicho repetidamente que no actuará hasta que haya un veredicto en un juicio disciplinario interno del NYPD para determinar si se debe sancionar a Pantaleo por sus acciones.
Se espera que un juez administrativo emita un veredicto en agosto.
“El comisionado O’Neill está ahora a la espera del informe y de la recomendación del comisionado adjunto de Juicios, después de lo cual tomará la decisión final sobre el asunto. Para garantizar la integridad del proceso, el NYPD no realizará más comentarios en este momento”, dijo el comisionado adjunto de Información Pública, Phillip Walzak, en un comunicado.
El alcalde Bill de Blasio ha mantenido que no tiene la autoridad legal para despedir al oficial.
“Se ha hablado mucho sobre el debido proceso. Pero permítanme recordarles a todos que Eric Garner no obtuvo el debido proceso cuando estaba en esa calle siendo asesinado”, comentó Richards. “Sabemos que el comisionado tiene la capacidad de remover a este oficial hoy. Y espero que sea retirado sin una pensión “.
El martes por la tarde, en la reunión programada del Concejo, 26 concejales también optaron por usar camisetas negras estampadas con las palabras “No puedo respirar”, la frase que Garner repetidamente pronunció a los oficiales de la policía mientras sufría el movimiento inmovilizador de Pantaleo.
Como parte del pase de lista de los concejales, algunos legisladores leyeron el nombre de neoyorquinos asesinados durante encuentros policiales.
El presidente del Concejo, Corey Johnson, quien ha expresado abiertamente su petición de que Pantaleo sea despedido, lo reiteró el martes.
“En pocas palabras, los responsables de la muerte de Eric Garner deben ser responsables”, dijo.