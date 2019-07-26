Five years, and counting

City Councilmembers call for Pantaleo firing

By Gregg McQueen

Pull Pantaleo.

Members of the City Council’s Black, Latino, Asian and Progressive Caucuses and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams stood outside of 1 Police Plaza on Tuesday, calling on Police Commissioner James O’Neill to immediately fire officer Daniel Pantaleo for his role in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

The lawmakers insisted the NYPD must take decisive action after the Department of Justice (DOJ) failed to bring federal charges against Pantaleo.

Councilmember Deborah Rose said the Garner family and police reform advocates have spent “five years of begging and pleading and fighting for justice” and noted that O’Neill has always had the authority to terminate or discipline Pantaleo.

“How long have we waited? Too damn long,” she remarked.

The press conference came after Black, Latino, Asian and Progressive Caucus members issued a July 18 letter to O’Neill demanding the termination of Pantaleo.

“For the integrity of the New York Police Department, you must send a strong message that killing an unarmed person of color in front of the entire nation has consequences and your department will not tolerate that conduct,” said the letter, which was signed by 39 Councilmembers.

Councilmember Donovan Richards, chair of the Committee on Public Safety, said the NYPD’s failure to act on Pantaleo undermines the Department’s efforts at community policing.

“If justice is not served here, you can wipe all of that out,” he said. “Our communities are watching.”

“Nothing replaces accountability and transparency,” added Williams. “Anything that we bring to our communities to say, ‘Look how far we’ve come when it comes to policing,’ means nothing if there’s no accountability with the officers who kill people.”

The officials also called for the investigation of all officers involved in Garner’s death, and for disciplinary charges to be brought.

“Today, we are standing together, asking the NYPD not only to fire Officer Panteleo but all of the individuals involved in this case,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez.

Following Garner’s death, Pantaleo was moved to desk duty and has received pay increases from the NYPD.

“Daniel Pantaleo used a banned, lethal tactic that killed Eric Garner that was caught on video. The proceedings to fire him should have begun the next day,” said Councilmember Mark Levine. “And while those proceedings were playing out, he should have been suspended without pay immediately.”

“In every job, there are consequences for violations of the rules and regulations,” said Rose. “Officer Pantaleo has suffered no consequences for his egregious actions and disregard for the rules. There should be serious consequences for taking a human life.”

O’Neill, who has the authority to fire or discipline Pantaleo, has repeatedly said that he would not act until there is a verdict in an internal NYPD disciplinary trial to determine whether Pantaleo should be sanctioned for his actions.

An administrative judge is expected to issue a verdict in August.

“Commissioner O’Neill is now awaiting the report and recommendation from the Deputy Commissioner of Trials, after which he will make the final determination on the matter. In order to ensure the integrity of the process, the NYPD will not comment further at this time,” said Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Phillip Walzak in a statement.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has maintained he does not have the legal authority to fire the officer.

“There’s been a lot of talk about due process. But let me remind everyone that Eric Garner got no due process when he was on that street being choked to death,” remarked Richards. “We know that the Commissioner has the capability to remove this officer today. And I hope he’s removed without a pension.”

On Tuesday afternoon at the City Council’s stated meeting, 26 Councilmembers also chose to wear black t-shirts emblazoned with the words “I can’t breathe” – the phrase Garner repeatedly uttered to police officers while he was in Pantaleo’s chokehold.

As part of the Councilmembers’ roll call, some lawmakers read off the names of New Yorkers killed in police encounters.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who has been outspoken in his calling for Pantaleo’s firing, reiterated that on Tuesday.

“Simply put, those responsible for the death of Eric Garner should be held accountable,” he said.