Five uptown subway stations to undergo elevator repairs

The 1 train station at 168th Street in Washington Heights will be closed for a full year while the station’s elevator is being replaced, the MTA announced on Tuesday.

Four other Northern Manhattan subway stations will also have their elevators replaced by 2022 — the 181st Street A station, 191st Street 1 station, 190th Street A station, and the 181st Street 1 station.

All of the stations are deep below the ground and rely on elevators for access.

The 168th Street station will be the first one affected, with all 1 trains bypassing the station beginning on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

The 1 train will resume service at the station in January 2020.

A and C trains will continue to run at 168th Street during the work period.

“Replacing these elevators is long overdue and critical for reliable access to these unique ‘deep stations,’ and we’ve put together a schedule that takes care not to cause unnecessary inconvenience for customers,” said MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford. “We thank our customers for their patience during this extraordinary work and hope they take advantage of the enhanced bus service and additional free transfers we’ve arranged for the duration of the projects.”

Construction is expected to commence on the 181st Street A station in October 2019, on the 191st Street 1 station in February 2020, and the 190th Street A station in November 2020.

Work is expected to take about a year to complete.

These stations will remain open, with non-elevator entrances available for use.

However, the 1 train’s 181st Street station will be fully closed between March 2021 and February 2022 to allow for construction.

The stations have endured a great deal of water intrusion and decay over the years, which has meaningfully reduced the reliability of these elevators, the MTA said.

Construction will replace the existing elevators and upgrade communications, security, and fire alarm systems. The projects mark the first time that the elevators and component systems at the stations have been replaced in their entirety. MTA personnel began community board and elected official outreach during the summer, and met again with Community Board 12 earlier this month where they presented travel alternatives during the first project.

Three of the stations are more than a century old, and many of the elevator components are nearly a century old. These factors and that these stations are located so far beneath the ground, mean the work is complicated and cannot be done just during overnight hours, the MTA said.

“The 168 Street station plays an important role as a transportation hub with heavy usage by residents, patients at NY Hospital, families, and students who pass through the station on a regular basis. It is the number one station in terms of complaints about old infrastructure and accessibility issues.” said City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez. “I often hear from constituents and transportation advocates about replacing the 100-year-old elevator to better accommodate the amount of riders that the 168 Street station serves. The new elevators will be a much-needed addition and I am committed to working with the MTA to continuing to explore how we can make the 168th Street 1 station accessible for all. The update to the elevators and ancillary facilities will be a great improvement for the community.”

MTA personnel will staff a Help Desk at 168th Street to help customers who have questions about the changes.

During construction, M5 bus service in the area will be enhanced.

Customers may use the free MetroCard transfer on the M3, M4 or M5 buses between 157th and 168th streets.

Customers may transfer between the 1 and the A, B, C, and D lines at the 59 St-Columbus Circle station. There is also a free walking transfer between the 1 stations at 215 Street or 207 Street and the Inwood-207 Street A station.

For more information, please visit mta.info.