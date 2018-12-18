The 1 train station at 168th Street in Washington Heights will be closed for a full year while the station’s elevator is being replaced, the MTA announced on Tuesday. Four other Northern Manhattan subway stations will also have their elevators replaced by 2022 — the 181st Street A station, 191st Street 1 station, 190th Street A station, and the 181st Street 1 station. All of the stations are deep below the ground and rely on elevators for access. The 168th Street station will be the first one affected, with all 1 trains bypassing the station beginning on Saturday, January 5, 2019. The 1 train will resume service at the station in January 2020. A and C trains will continue to run at 168th Street during the work period. “Replacing these elevators is long overdue and critical for reliable access to these unique ‘deep stations,’ and we’ve put together a schedule that takes care not to cause unnecessary inconvenience for customers,” said MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford. “We thank our customers for their patience during this extraordinary work and hope they take advantage of the enhanced bus service and additional free transfers we’ve arranged for the duration of the projects.” Construction is expected to commence on the 181st Street A station in October 2019, on the 191st Street 1 station in February 2020, and the 190th Street A station in November 2020. Work is expected to take about a year to complete. These stations will remain open, with non-elevator entrances available for use. However, the 1 train’s 181st Street station will be fully closed between March 2021 and February 2022 to allow for construction. The stations have endured a great deal of water intrusion and decay over the years, which has meaningfully reduced the reliability of these elevators, the MTA said. Construction will replace the existing elevators and upgrade communications, security, and fire alarm systems. The projects mark the first time that the elevators and component systems at the stations have been replaced in their entirety. MTA personnel began community board and elected official outreach during the summer, and met again with Community Board 12 earlier this month where they presented travel alternatives during the first project. Three of the stations are more than a century old, and many of the elevator components are nearly a century old. These factors and that these stations are located so far beneath the ground, mean the work is complicated and cannot be done just during overnight hours, the MTA said. “The 168 Street station plays an important role as a transportation hub with heavy usage by residents, patients at NY Hospital, families, and students who pass through the station on a regular basis. It is the number one station in terms of complaints about old infrastructure and accessibility issues.” said City Council Transportation Chair Ydanis Rodríguez. “I often hear from constituents and transportation advocates about replacing the 100-year-old elevator to better accommodate the amount of riders that the 168 Street station serves. The new elevators will be a much-needed addition and I am committed to working with the MTA to continuing to explore how we can make the 168th Street 1 station accessible for all. The update to the elevators and ancillary facilities will be a great improvement for the community.” MTA personnel will staff a Help Desk at 168th Street to help customers who have questions about the changes. During construction, M5 bus service in the area will be enhanced. Customers may use the free MetroCard transfer on the M3, M4 or M5 buses between 157th and 168th streets. Customers may transfer between the 1 and the A, B, C, and D lines at the 59 St-Columbus Circle station. There is also a free walking transfer between the 1 stations at 215 Street or 207 Street and the Inwood-207 Street A station. For more information, please visit mta.info. La estación del tren 1 en la calle 168 en Washington Heights permanecerá cerrada por un año completo mientras se reemplaza el ascensor de la estación, anunció la MTA el martes. Otras 20 estaciones del metro del norte de Manhattan también serán reemplazadas antes de 2022: la estación A de la calle 181, la estación 1 de la calle 191, la estación A de la calle 190 y la estación 1 de la calle 181. Todas las estaciones están muy por debajo del suelo y dependen de los ascensores para el acceso. La estación de la calle 168 será la primera afectada, con todos los trenes 1 pasando por alto la estación a partir del sábado 5 de enero de 2019. El tren 1 reanudará el servicio en la estación en enero de 2020. Los trenes A y C continuarán funcionando en la calle 168 durante el período de trabajo. “Reemplazar estos ascensores debió hacerse hace mucho tiempo y es crítico para un acceso confiable a estas ‘estaciones profundas únicas’, y hemos elaborado un cronograma que cuida no causar inconvenientes innecesarios a los clientes”, dijo el presidente de la MTA de la ciudad de Nueva York, Andy Byford. “Agradecemos a nuestros clientes su paciencia durante este extraordinario trabajo y esperamos que aprovechen el servicio de autobús mejorado y las transferencias gratuitas adicionales que hemos organizado para la duración de los proyectos”. Se espera que la construcción comience en la estación A de la calle 181 en octubre de 2019, en la estación 1 de la calle 191 en febrero de 2020, y la estación A de la calle 190 en noviembre de 2020. Estas estaciones permanecerán abiertas con entradas sin ascensor disponibles para su uso. Las entradas de los ascensores permanecerán cerradas. Se espera que el trabajo tarde aproximadamente un año en completarse. La estación de la calle 181 estará completamente cerrada entre marzo de 2021 y febrero de 2022 para permitir la construcción. Las estaciones han sufrido una gran cantidad de intrusión y deterioro por agua a lo largo de los años, lo que ha reducido significativamente la confiabilidad de estos ascensores, dijo la MTA. La construcción reemplazará los ascensores existentes y mejorará los sistemas de comunicación, seguridad y alarma contra incendios. Los proyectos marcan la primera vez que los ascensores y sistemas de componentes en las estaciones han sido reemplazados en su totalidad. El personal de la MTA comenzó el alcance con la junta comunitaria y funcionarios electos durante el verano, y se reunió nuevamente con la Junta Comunitaria 12 a principios de este mes, donde presentaron alternativas de viaje durante el primer proyecto. Tres de las estaciones tienen más de un siglo de antigüedad, y muchos de los componentes de los ascensores tienen casi un siglo de antigüedad. Estos factores y que estas estaciones están ubicadas muy por debajo del suelo, significan que el trabajo es complicado y no se puede hacer solo durante las horas nocturnas, dijo la MTA. “La estación de la calle 168 juega un papel importante como centro de transporte con un uso intensivo por parte de los residentes, pacientes del Hospital NY, familias y estudiantes que pasan por la estación de manera regular. Es la estación número uno en cuanto a quejas sobre problemas de accesibilidad y de infraestructura antigua”, dijo el presidente de Transporte del Concejo Municipal, Ydanis Rodríguez. “A menudo escucho a los electores y defensores del transporte acerca de reemplazar el elevador de 100 años para adaptarse mejor a la cantidad de pasajeros que atiende la estación de la calle 168. Los nuevos ascensores serán una adición muy necesaria y estoy comprometido a trabajar con la MTA para continuar explorando cómo podemos hacer que la estación 1 de la calle 168 sea accesible para todos. La actualización de los ascensores y las instalaciones auxiliares serán una gran mejora para la comunidad”. El personal de MTA tendrá un escritorio de ayuda en la calle 168 para ayudar a los clientes que tengan preguntas sobre los cambios. Durante la construcción, se mejorará el servicio de autobuses M5 en el área. Los clientes pueden utilizar la transferencia gratuita de MetroCard en los autobuses M3, M4 o M5 entre las calles 157 y 168. Los clientes pueden transferirse entre las líneas 1 y A, B, C y D en la estación 59 St-Columbus Circle. También hay un servicio gratuito de traslado a pie entre las estaciones 1 en la calle 215 o la calle 207 y la estación A Inwood-207. Para obtener más información, por favor visite mta.info.
