President Donald Trump has revealed his plan to issue an executive order, attempting to end birthright citizenship of children born to undocumented parents in the United States. The 14th Amendment of the Constitution grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. The Constitution can only be amended by a vote by two-thirds of Congress and three-fourths of the states.
In response, Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), issued the following statement: “Another day, another desperate Trump political ploy attacking immigrants. Deploying military troops against asylum seekers a thousand miles away and stripping citizenship from babies is an attack on the very foundation of this country. But a man who has never read the Constitution cannot rewrite it just to score political points. Get ready to fight Mr. Trump, immigrants have made America great for generations and we’re not going anywhere.”
Here are five fast facts, provided by NYIC, on birthright citizenship.
For more than 115 years, the Supreme Court has affirmed that the 14th Amendment means that the fundamental measure of citizenship in the United States is rooted in the soil on which an American is born or naturalized, and has rejected the argument that children born in the United States could be denied citizenship based on their parents’ immigration status.
The Citizenship Clause was adopted in the wake of the Dred Scott decision to foreclose the possibility of an unequal class system of people born in the United States. Citizenship upon birth is enshrined in the Constitution so that the fundamental promise of equality and opportunity that this country stands for will not be subject to the political whims of a shifting majority.
For more information or assistance, please visit nyic.org.
El presidente Donald Trump reveló su plan para emitir una orden ejecutiva, intentando terminar con la ciudadanía por nacimiento de los hijos de padres indocumentados en los Estados Unidos. La Enmienda 14 de la Constitución otorga la ciudadanía a cualquier persona nacida en el territorio de los Estados Unidos. La Constitución solo puede ser modificada por un voto de dos tercios del Congreso y tres cuartos de los estados.
En respuesta, Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés), emitió la siguiente declaración: “Otro día, otra estrategia desesperada de Trump para atacar a los inmigrantes. El despliegue de tropas militares contra solicitantes de asilo a miles de kilómetros de distancia y quitar la ciudadanía a los bebés es un ataque a los cimientos de este país. Pero un hombre que nunca ha leído la Constitución no puede reescribirla solo para anotar puntos políticos. Prepárese para luchar, Trump; los inmigrantes han hecho grande a Estados Unidos por generaciones y no nos vamos a ninguna parte”.
Aquí cinco datos rápidos, proporcionados por la NYIC, sobre la ciudadanía por nacimiento.
Durante más de 115 años, la Corte Suprema ha afirmado que la Enmienda 14 significa que la medida fundamental de la ciudadanía en los Estados Unidos está arraigada en el terreno en el que nace o se naturaliza un estadounidense, y ha rechazado el argumento de que a los niños nacidos en los Estados Unidos se les puede negar la ciudadanía según el estatus migratorio de sus padres.
La Cláusula de Ciudadanía fue adoptada a raíz de la decisión de Dred Scott de excluir la posibilidad de un sistema de clase desigual de personas nacidas en los Estados Unidos. La ciudadanía al nacer está consagrada en la Constitución, de modo que la promesa fundamental de igualdad y oportunidad que este país representa no estará sujeta a los caprichos políticos de una mayoría cambiante.
Para más información o asistencia, por favor visite nyic.org.