Español Five Fast Facts President Donald Trump has revealed his plan to issue an executive order, attempting to end birthright citizenship of children born to undocumented parents in the United States. The 14th Amendment of the Constitution grants citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. The Constitution can only be amended by a vote by two-thirds of Congress and three-fourths of the states. In response, Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), issued the following statement: “Another day, another desperate Trump political ploy attacking immigrants. Deploying military troops against asylum seekers a thousand miles away and stripping citizenship from babies is an attack on the very foundation of this country. But a man who has never read the Constitution cannot rewrite it just to score political points. Get ready to fight Mr. Trump, immigrants have made America great for generations and we’re not going anywhere.” Here are five fast facts, provided by NYIC, on birthright citizenship. Five Facts on Birthright Citizenship The concept of “Jus Soli”, enshrined in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, grants citizenship to all persons born in the United States and subject to its laws, irrespective of parents’ immigration status or lack thereof: “all persons born or naturalized in the US, and subject to jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the US and of the state wherein they reside.” The concept of birthright citizenship was written in the 1866 Civil Rights Act, which said that all persons born in the United States and not subject to any foreign power was a U.S. citizen. These are not new arguments. When the 14th Amendment was debated in Congress in 1866, opponents used remarkably similar language as Trump: Sen. Edgar Cowan of Pennsylvania warned that birthright citizenship could result in “a flood of immigration of the Mongol race.” Millions of Chinese might pour unimpeded into California, where they could quickly outnumber – and outcompete – Native Americans. Thieving, swindling, trespassing Gypsies could overrun the country, and “people from Borneo, man-eaters or cannibals, if you please” would be given free rein to wreak their havoc in our country. These are but some of the ways immigrants were negatively portrayed. However, challenges to the 14th Amendment as it was passed have failed. During the years of the Chinese Exclusion Act, the U.S. government attempted to deny citizenship to the children of Chinese immigrants, but the Supreme Court held that those children met the requirements of the Fourteenth Amendment. The United States is not the only country in the world to grant birthright citizenship. At least 30 countries do so, including Canada and Mexico. Unlike immigration laws, which are passed and amended by Congress, citizenship is rooted in the Constitution and the President’s wide powers over immigration do not reach that far. The Constitutioncannot be amended by executive power. Changing the Constitution requires either a two-thirds vote by both houses of Congress with three-fourths of the States approving the change or a Constitutional Convention called for by two-thirds of the State legislatures with three-fourths of the States approving the change. Ending birthright citizenship woulddramatically increase the role of government, requiring the creation of extensive new government bureaucracy along with new costs, burdensome procedures, invasion of privacy, and legal disputes. Eliminating birthright citizenship would create a de facto “birth tax” for many because many Americans do not have government documents that establish U.S. citizenship. Eliminating birthright citizenship would also inevitably result in some children in the United States being born stateless, meaning that they would have no citizenship in any country in the world – putting them at risk of the denial of their most basic rights and to severe forms of exploitation. For more than 115 years, the Supreme Court has affirmed that the 14th Amendment means that the fundamental measure of citizenship in the United States is rooted in the soil on which an American is born or naturalized, and has rejected the argument that children born in the United States could be denied citizenship based on their parents’ immigration status. The Citizenship Clause was adopted in the wake of the Dred Scott decision to foreclose the possibility of an unequal class system of people born in the United States. Citizenship upon birth is enshrined in the Constitution so that the fundamental promise of equality and opportunity that this country stands for will not be subject to the political whims of a shifting majority. For more information or assistance, please visit nyic.org. Cinco hechos rápidos El presidente Donald Trump reveló su plan para emitir una orden ejecutiva, intentando terminar con la ciudadanía por nacimiento de los hijos de padres indocumentados en los Estados Unidos. La Enmienda 14 de la Constitución otorga la ciudadanía a cualquier persona nacida en el territorio de los Estados Unidos. La Constitución solo puede ser modificada por un voto de dos tercios del Congreso y tres cuartos de los estados. En respuesta, Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés), emitió la siguiente declaración: “Otro día, otra estrategia desesperada de Trump para atacar a los inmigrantes. El despliegue de tropas militares contra solicitantes de asilo a miles de kilómetros de distancia y quitar la ciudadanía a los bebés es un ataque a los cimientos de este país. Pero un hombre que nunca ha leído la Constitución no puede reescribirla solo para anotar puntos políticos. Prepárese para luchar, Trump; los inmigrantes han hecho grande a Estados Unidos por generaciones y no nos vamos a ninguna parte”. Aquí cinco datos rápidos, proporcionados por la NYIC, sobre la ciudadanía por nacimiento. 5 hechos rápidos sobre la ciudadanía por nacimiento El concepto de “Jus Soli”, consagrado en la Enmienda 14 a la Constitución, otorga la ciudadanía a todas las personas nacidas en los Estados Unidos y sujetas a sus leyes, independientemente del estatus migratorio de los padres o de su ausencia: “todas las personas nacidas o naturalizadas en los Estados Unidos, y sujetas a su jurisdicción, son ciudadanos de los Estados Unidos y del estado en el que residen”. El concepto de ciudadanía por nacimiento fue escrito en la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1866, que dice que todas las personas nacidas en los Estados Unidos y no sujetas a ningún poder extranjero son ciudadanos estadounidenses. Estos no son nuevos argumentos. Cuando la Enmienda 14 se debatió en el Congreso en 1866, los opositores utilizaron un lenguaje muy similar al de Trump: el senador Edgar Cowan, de Pensilvania, advirtió que la ciudadanía por nacimiento podría dar lugar a “una avalancha de inmigración de la raza mongol”. Millones de chinos podrían ingresar sin trabas a California, donde podrían superar rápidamente a los nativos americanos. Los gitanos ladrones, estafadores e infiltrados podrían invadir el país, y “las personas de Borneo, devoradores de hombres o caníbales, por favor” tendrían rienda suelta para causar estragos en nuestro país. Estas son algunas de las formas en que los inmigrantes fueron retratados negativamente. Sin embargo, los desafíos a la aprobada Decimocuarta Enmienda, han fracasado. Durante los años de la Ley de Exclusión China, el gobierno de los Estados Unidos intentó negar la ciudadanía a los hijos de inmigrantes chinos, pero la Corte Suprema sostuvo que esos niños cumplían con los requisitos de la Decimocuarta Enmienda. Estados Unidos no es el único país del mundo que otorga la ciudadanía por nacimiento. Al menos treinta países lo hacen, incluyendo a Canadá y México. A diferencia de las leyes de inmigración, que son aprobadas y modificadas por el Congreso, la ciudadanía está arraigada en la Constitución y los amplios poderes del presidente sobre la inmigración no llegan tan lejos. La Constitución no puede ser modificada por el poder ejecutivo. Cambiar la Constitución requiere un voto de dos tercios por ambas cámaras del Congreso con tres cuartos de los Estados que aprueban el cambio o una Convención Constitucional convocada por dos tercios de las legislaturas estatales con tres cuartos de los Estados que aprueban el cambio. Poner fin a la ciudadanía por derecho de nacimiento aumentaría dramáticamente el papel del gobierno, requiriendo la creación de una nueva y extensa burocracia gubernamental junto con nuevos costos, procedimientos onerosos, invasión de la privacidad y disputas legales. La eliminación de la ciudadanía por derecho de nacimiento crearía un “impuesto de nacimiento” de facto, porque muchos estadounidenses no tienen documentos gubernamentales que demuestren la ciudadanía estadounidense. La eliminación de la ciudadanía por derecho de nacimiento también resultaría inevitablemente en que algunos niños en los Estados Unidos nazcan apátridas, lo que significa que no tendrían ciudadanía en ningún país del mundo, poniéndolos en riesgo de que les sean negados sus derechos más básicos y de las formas más severas de explotación. Durante más de 115 años, la Corte Suprema ha afirmado que la Enmienda 14 significa que la medida fundamental de la ciudadanía en los Estados Unidos está arraigada en el terreno en el que nace o se naturaliza un estadounidense, y ha rechazado el argumento de que a los niños nacidos en los Estados Unidos se les puede negar la ciudadanía según el estatus migratorio de sus padres. La Cláusula de Ciudadanía fue adoptada a raíz de la decisión de Dred Scott de excluir la posibilidad de un sistema de clase desigual de personas nacidas en los Estados Unidos. La ciudadanía al nacer está consagrada en la Constitución, de modo que la promesa fundamental de igualdad y oportunidad que este país representa no estará sujeta a los caprichos políticos de una mayoría cambiante. Para más información o asistencia, por favor visite nyic.org.