First Lady Biden, Queen of Spain visit Columbia cancer center

By Gregg McQueen

Photos: Eileen Barroso | Columbia University Irving Medical Center

United in white.

They were warriors in white.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Queen Letizia of Spain, both visited Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) in Washington Heights on September 21.

During the visit, held in advance of World Cancer Day, Biden and Queen Letizia highlighted the importance of global cooperation in the effort to battle cancer.

The visit centered on the research conducted at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC).

The pair met with cancer patients, clinicians and researchers, and also learned about research conducted at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC), including the center’s efforts to increase diversity in clinical trials.

Among the patients they met was Mario Sambula, an 85-year-old Bronx resident enrolled in a clinical trial at the HICCC.

Sambula said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2002, but completed treatment and felt well. However, the cancer returned a few years later and had spread. He enrolled in a clinical trial at Columbia, which has since stabilized his condition – now four years and counting, he said.

“None of us can beat cancer alone,” said First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

“It’s stories like [his], stories about putting patients in the center of their care, that make the Columbia Cancer Center so special,” Biden said.

More than four in 10 participants in the center’s clinical trials are people of color, which is twice the national average, she noted.

“Our commitment to our patients, families, [and] caregivers is our north star,” said Dr. Anil Rustgi, Director of the HICCC (at the podium).

“This cancer center is addressing the deep disparities in care that we’ve seen just far too often. We’ve heard the statistics: life-saving treatments are often out of reach for communities like this one, for neighborhoods of color, low-income areas, or places where care is difficult to access,” Biden said. “When it comes to clinical trials, too many people get left behind. But this cancer center is changing that.”

The HICCC is the hub for cancer research and patient care at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and CUIMC and is one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in the United States. It receives more than $30 million in National Cancer Institute funding and over $100 million in other research grants

Cancer survivor Mario Sambula has been enrolled in a clinical trial at the center; he is seen here with nurse Brianne Bodin.

Biden also spoke about the restart of the Cancer Moonshot program, a federal initiative to accelerate cancer research. President Joe Biden revived the program earlier this year, with a stated goal of reducing cancer deaths by 50 percent over the next 25 years.

“None of us can beat cancer alone. It takes all of us, sharing our best ideas and practices, working together to ease the burden on patients and their families, and creating the kind of care that saves lives,” the First Lady said. “Together, we can give our people the future they deserve, no matter where they call home.”

“Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less,” said Queen Letizia.

For Queen Letizia, it was not her first visit to Washington Heights. In 2014, she visited Dos Puentes Elementary, a dual-language public school.

She stressed the importance of international collaboration in cancer research.

“Now is the time to understand more so that we may fear less,” said the Queen, who serves as honorary president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer. “That is precisely why we are here, to vindicate the transformative role of science and to enhance our collective approach so that we may double our necessary efforts and therefore generate much more shared knowledge worldwide.”

For more information, please visit cancer.columbia.edu.