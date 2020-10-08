- English
First Fellows
New program announced by CUNY and NYC Comptroller
New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and City University of New York (CUNY) Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez have announced a new partnership that will provide recent CUNY graduates with paid fellowships.
A group of 20 graduates has been selected for a six-month, paid fellowship program at various bureaus of the Office of the New York City Comptroller that began on October 5 and will conclude in April 2021.
Fellows will gain hands-on experience in core government functions, including law, policy, contracts, auditing, engineering, accountancy, communications and diversity initiatives.
The program is designed to help the next generation of New York City leaders enter the job market, Stringer said in a statement.
“Our young people are our future. We always need a strong bench of driven, talented civic leaders ready to step up and shape the city of tomorrow — and it’s our responsibility to create pathways of opportunity for the next generation,” said Stringer. “That’s why I am proud to launch the first-ever fellowship program with the City University of New York at the Office of the Comptroller, so young people can attain first-hand knowledge and experience in public service and use these skills to push our city forward. I know this passionate cohort of fellows will be an invaluable asset to our city, and that this program will be a stepping stone for a lifetime of civic engagement.”
The Comptroller’s Fellows will be paid on an hourly basis at a rate of $21 an hour for up to 28 hours a week.
Fellows will also receive skill-building workshops, meetings with civic leaders, and content-based presentations on various aspects of city government.
“The City University of New York stands ready to help chart a course for a brighter and more inclusive future for all New Yorkers, regardless of income or zip code, and fulfill its role as an integral institution at the service of the state and city we proudly call home,” said Rodríguez. “Thanks to Comptroller Scott Stringer, these 20 CUNY students, whose academic interest range from the social sciences to the humanities to computer science and economics, will embark on six-month paid fellowships, and in the process gain invaluable hands-on experience utilizing their skills in vital public sector offices, while laying the groundwork for a career of service.”
The Fellows will work in a variety of areas within the Comptroller’s Office, including the Office of the General Counsel, Contract Administration, Audit, Engineering, Accountancy, Asset Management, Diversity, Policy, Law and Adjustment, and Communications.
The fellowship participants and their respective bureaus are:
Jacqueline Aguilar (John Jay College) – Office of the General Counsel
Mohammed Hashif (Baruch College) – Bureau of Asset Management
Sumaiya Jamal (Queens College) – Bureau of Asset Management
Kavon Lee (John Jay College) – Office of Diversity Initiatives
Minh Nguyen (City College) – Bureau of Law and Adjustment
Uche Olunoye (John Jay College) – Bureau of Law and Adjustment
Daliza Peralta (Baruch College) – Bureau of Administration
Jessica Rosenthal (Hunter College) – Bureau of Law and Adjustment
Jose Suarez (Hunter College) – Press Office
Julissa Valerio (Hunter College) – Bureau of Contract Administration
For more information, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov or visit cuny.edu.
Primeros becarios
Nuevo programa anunciado por CUNY y el contralor de NYC
Son socios del sector público.
El contralor de la ciudad de Nueva York, Scott Stringer, y el canciller de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY, por sus siglas en inglés), Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, han anunciado una nueva asociación que brindará a los recién graduados de CUNY becas pagadas.
Se seleccionó a un grupo de 20 graduados para un programa de becas remuneradas de seis meses en varios departamentos de la oficina del contralor de la ciudad de Nueva York que comenzó el 5 de octubre y concluirá en abril de 2021.
Los becarios obtendrán experiencia práctica en funciones gubernamentales básicas, como leyes, políticas, contratos, auditoría, ingeniería, contabilidad, comunicaciones e iniciativas de diversidad.
El programa está diseñado para ayudar a la próxima generación de líderes de la ciudad de Nueva York a ingresar al mercado laboral, dijo Stringer en un comunicado.
“Nuestros jóvenes son nuestro futuro. Siempre necesitamos una banca fuerte de líderes cívicos motivados y talentosos, listos para dar un paso al frente y dar forma a la ciudad del mañana, y es nuestra responsabilidad crear caminos de oportunidades para la próxima generación”, dijo Stringer. “Es por eso que me enorgullece lanzar el primer programa de becas con la City University de Nueva York en la oficina del contralor, para que los jóvenes puedan adquirir conocimientos y experiencia de primera mano en el servicio público y utilizar estas habilidades para impulsar a nuestra ciudad. Sé que este grupo apasionado de becarios será un activo invaluable para nuestra ciudad y que este programa será un trampolín para toda una vida de compromiso cívico”.
A los becarios de la Contraloría se les pagará por horas a razón de $21 dólares la hora hasta por 28 horas a la semana.
Los becarios también recibirán talleres de desarrollo de habilidades, reuniones con líderes cívicos y presentaciones con contenido sobre varios aspectos del gobierno de la ciudad.
“La City University de Nueva York está lista para ayudar a trazar un rumbo hacia un futuro más brillante e inclusivo para todos los neoyorquinos, sin importar ingresos ni código postal, y cumplir con su rol de institución integral al servicio del estado y la ciudad que con orgullo llamamos hogar”, dijo Rodríguez. “Gracias al contralor Scott Stringer, estos 20 estudiantes de CUNY, cuyo interés académico va desde las ciencias sociales hasta las humanidades, las ciencias de la computación y la economía, se embarcarán en becas pagadas de seis meses y, en el proceso, obtendrán una valiosa experiencia práctica utilizando habilidades en oficinas vitales del sector público, mientras se sientan las bases para una carrera de servicio “. Los becarios trabajarán en una variedad de áreas dentro de la oficina del contralor, como la oficina del asesor general, administración de contratos, auditoría, ingeniería, contabilidad, gestión de activos, diversidad, políticas, leyes y ajustes, y comunicaciones.
Los participantes de la beca y sus respectivas oficinas son:
Jacqueline Aguilar (John Jay College) – Oficina del Asesor General
Taalat Ahmed (Baruch College) – Oficina de Administración de Contratos
Zoya Ali (Brooklyn College) – Oficina de Auditoría
Manoor Azim (City College) – Oficina de Ingeniería
Reema Doleh (Baruch College) – Oficina de Gestión de Activos
Shanequa Gowins (John Jay College) – Oficina de Auditoría
Mohammed Hashif (Baruch College) – Oficina de Gestión de Activos
Sumaiya Jamal (Queens College) – Oficina de Gestión de Activos
Ian Kessler (Baruch College) – Oficina de Gestión de Activos
Kavon Lee (John Jay College) – Oficina de Iniciativas de Diversidad
Steffi Milfort (Hunter College) – Oficina de Políticas Públicas
Minh Nguyen (City College) – Oficina de Ley y Ajuste
Uche Olunoye (John Jay College) – Oficina de Ley y Ajuste
Daliza Peralta (Baruch College) – Oficina de Administración
Giovanne Quezada (Lehman College) – Oficina de contabilidad
Jessica Rosenthal (Hunter College) – Oficina de Ley y Ajuste
Allison Stillerman (Hunter College) – Oficina de Políticas Públicas
Amina Stone-Taylor (Brooklyn College) – Oficina de Ley y Ajuste
José Suárez (Hunter College) – Oficina de Prensa
Julissa Valerio (Hunter College) – Oficina de Administración de Contratos
Para más información, por favor visite comptroller.nyc.gov o cuny.edu.