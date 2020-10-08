First Fellows

New program announced by CUNY and NYC Comptroller

They are public sector partners.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and City University of New York (CUNY) Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez have announced a new partnership that will provide recent CUNY graduates with paid fellowships.

A group of 20 graduates has been selected for a six-month, paid fellowship program at various bureaus of the Office of the New York City Comptroller that began on October 5 and will conclude in April 2021.

Fellows will gain hands-on experience in core government functions, including law, policy, contracts, auditing, engineering, accountancy, communications and diversity initiatives.

The program is designed to help the next generation of New York City leaders enter the job market, Stringer said in a statement.

“Our young people are our future. We always need a strong bench of driven, talented civic leaders ready to step up and shape the city of tomorrow — and it’s our responsibility to create pathways of opportunity for the next generation,” said Stringer. “That’s why I am proud to launch the first-ever fellowship program with the City University of New York at the Office of the Comptroller, so young people can attain first-hand knowledge and experience in public service and use these skills to push our city forward. I know this passionate cohort of fellows will be an invaluable asset to our city, and that this program will be a stepping stone for a lifetime of civic engagement.”

The Comptroller’s Fellows will be paid on an hourly basis at a rate of $21 an hour for up to 28 hours a week.

Fellows will also receive skill-building workshops, meetings with civic leaders, and content-based presentations on various aspects of city government.

“The City University of New York stands ready to help chart a course for a brighter and more inclusive future for all New Yorkers, regardless of income or zip code, and fulfill its role as an integral institution at the service of the state and city we proudly call home,” said Rodríguez. “Thanks to Comptroller Scott Stringer, these 20 CUNY students, whose academic interest range from the social sciences to the humanities to computer science and economics, will embark on six-month paid fellowships, and in the process gain invaluable hands-on experience utilizing their skills in vital public sector offices, while laying the groundwork for a career of service.”

The Fellows will work in a variety of areas within the Comptroller’s Office, including the Office of the General Counsel, Contract Administration, Audit, Engineering, Accountancy, Asset Management, Diversity, Policy, Law and Adjustment, and Communications.

The fellowship participants and their respective bureaus are:

Jacqueline Aguilar (John Jay College) – Office of the General Counsel

Taalat Ahmed (Baruch College) – Bureau of Contract Administration

Zoya Ali (Brooklyn College) – Bureau of Audit

Manoor Azim (City College) – Bureau of Engineering

Reema Doleh (Baruch College) – Bureau of Asset Management

Shanequa Gowins (John Jay College) – Bureau of Audit

Mohammed Hashif (Baruch College) – Bureau of Asset Management

Sumaiya Jamal (Queens College) – Bureau of Asset Management Ian Kessler (Baruch College) – Bureau of Asset Management

Kavon Lee (John Jay College) – Office of Diversity Initiatives

Steffi Milfort (Hunter College) – Bureau of Public Policy

Minh Nguyen (City College) – Bureau of Law and Adjustment

Uche Olunoye (John Jay College) – Bureau of Law and Adjustment

Daliza Peralta (Baruch College) – Bureau of Administration

Giovanne Quezada (Lehman College) – Bureau of Accountancy

Jessica Rosenthal (Hunter College) – Bureau of Law and Adjustment

Allison Stillerman (Hunter College) – Bureau of Public Policy

Amina Stone-Taylor (Brooklyn College) – Bureau of Law and Adjustment

Jose Suarez (Hunter College) – Press Office

Julissa Valerio (Hunter College) – Bureau of Contract Administration





For more information, please visit comptroller.nyc.gov or visit cuny.edu.