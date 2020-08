Firearms group “fraught with fraud”

AG James files lawsuit seeking to dissolve NRA

Eight trips to the Bahamas, hair and makeup, private jet jaunts.

Those were among the personal expenses that were illegally bankrolled using non-profit funds by senior leadership at the National Rifle Association (NRA).

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday that she has filed a lawsuit seeking to dissolve the organization. The NRA ‒ the country’s largest and most influential pro-gun group‒ has operated as a registered nonprofit in New York since 1871.

In the complaint, James said the NRA engaged in illegal conduct by breaking rules governing non-profit organizations, diverting “millions of dollars away from the charitable mission of the organization for personal use by senior leadership, awarding contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family and appearing to dole out lucrative no-show contracts to former employees in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty.”

“The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law,” James said at a press conference.

The suit names the NRA as a whole as well as four current and former members of senior leadership ‒ Executive Vice-President Wayne LaPierre, former Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer Wilson “Woody” Phillips, former Chief of Staff and the Executive Director of General Operations Joshua Powell and Corporate Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer ‒ who are accused of using NRA funds for personal use.

James said the NRA was “being used as a personal piggy bank” by the four executives, who caused the non-profit to lose more than $64 million over a three-year span by “fostering a culture of noncompliance and disregard for internal controls.”

According to the suit, NRA leaders redirected funds to pay for expensive trips for themselves and their family, private jets and lavish meals.

LaPierre took at least eight trips to the Bahamas at the NRA’s expense, used the nonprofit funds to pay for hair and makeup services for his wife and secured a post-employment contract valued at $17 million, reported James.

Public relations firm Ackerman McQueen was paid more than $70 million that really went to entertainment and travel incurred by NRA executives and associates without scrutiny from within the organization, James said.

In addition to pursuing the NRA’s dissolution, the lawsuit seeks to have the four executives make restitution in full, pay penalties and be banned from serving on the board of a nonprofit in New York at any time in the future.

James said the group’s assets are required to be used in a way that serves the interests of NRA membership and that advance the organization’s charitable mission.

According to the complaint, the NRA’s internal policies were repeatedly not followed and were even blatantly ignored by senior leaders. In addition, the NRA board’s audit committee was negligent in ensuring fiscal controls, failed to respond adequately to whistleblowers, took steps to conceal the nature and scope of whistleblower concerns from external auditors and failed to review potential conflicts of interest for employees.

James said her office has broad investigative powers over charitable organizations and noted that the NRA, which is headquartered in Virginia, falls under her oversight since it was formed under New York laws.

In a statement, NRA President Carolyn Meadows called the lawsuit “a transparent attempt to score political points and attack the leading voice in opposition to the leftist agenda.”

“This has been a power grab by a political opportunist — a desperate move that is part of a rank political vendetta. Our members won’t be intimidated or bullied in their defense of political and constitutional freedom,” Meadows said.

James denied that her lawsuit was politically motivated.

“We followed the facts and the law,” said James, calling the NRA’s actions “illegal, oppressive and fraudulent.”

