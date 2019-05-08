Fire in Apartment 5G

Six killed in fatal fire uptown

By Gregg McQueen

A family of six was killed when an early morning fire swept through their fifth-floor apartment on Wednesday.

It is the deadliest fire in New York City since 2017, in which 12 residents were killed in a Bronx fire.

Four children — all age 11 or younger — and two adults died in the blaze, which broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the seven-story New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) building, located on the corner of 142nd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said that firefighters responded within three minutes after receiving a call around 1:40 a.m.

The brick building is 109 years old and is part of the Frederick Samuel Houses, a 40-building complex operated by NYCHA with over 1,400 residents.

“When the firefighters arrived, fire met them at the door of the apartment, fire was out the windows on two sides of the building,” said Nigro, who explained that firefighters were able to push into the apartment quickly but were unable to save the victims, who were all found unconscious in two bedrooms.

Police have identified the victims as 45-year-old Andrea Pollidore, her children, Elijah, 3, Brooklyn, 6, Andre, 8, and Nakiyra, 11, and her 33-year-old brother, Matt Abdularaph.

“Hearing that four children were lost in a single family is just extraordinarily painful. Two adults, four children — this is a gut-wrenching moment for all of us,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said outside the building on Wednesday morning.

Maxine, a woman who works as an aide for an elderly tenant in the building, fondly recalled Pollidore as a loving mother who was liked by her neighbors. “She was so lovely. Everyone loved the mom. She was so full of life. She was kind,” she said. “It’s such a loss.”

“Every morning you saw her, she would say something to make your day,” she remarked. “It’s just a pity to know she’s gone. Always saying something positive.”

Nigro said the fire is believed to be accidental, and likely started on the stove and quickly spread to the entire apartment. The exact circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire is still under investigation, he stated.

“It’s a difficult operation for the Department,” Nigro said. “We’re in the life-saving business and we take this very personally when we’re unable to save this family,” Nigro said.

Gusta Martínez, who lives in the neighboring unit to the Pollidore family, said she was awakened by her smoke alarm. After opening her apartment door, she saw the hallway covered in smoke.

“I started yelling, ‘Emergency! Fire!’ and banging on everyone’s door,” she said.

“She banged on my door, yelling,” confirmed fifth-floor neighbor Patricia Flowers. “Thank God for that. I’m so glad she did.”

Ceray Lewis, who lives on the fifth floor with her three children, ended up going down the fire escape carrying her two-year-old in her arms.

Lewis said she heard the sound of children crying, which she believed to be the young victims.

“It was them. I know it was. They were crying loud,” she said. “I heard they found the mother hovered over her kid’s bodies to protect them.”

NYCHA Interim Chair Kathryn García said the apartment had a combination smoke alarm/carbon monoxide detector installed in June 2017, and that it was tested in January 2019.

“The policy at NYCHA is that there is an inspection every two years and then any time a maintenance worker goes into the apartment they are required to check the smoke detectors as well as several other items for safety,” García said.

Diana Blackwell, the Tenant Association Leader for Frederick Samuel Houses, said she learned of the fire in the middle of the night.

“Calls came in at two in the morning. People were alerting each other,” she said.

She said that the tragedy has brought tenants together to help those affected by the fire.

“Something like this ends up uniting people. I’m not sure why, but it just does,” she said.

Nigro explained that the family was likely cut off from escape routes during the blaze, as the kitchen is the closest room to the front door. As the fire grew, it spread towards the bedrooms, where the victims were sleeping.

“So, they were unable to get to either the door of their apartment or the windows that are on the fire escape, and that was it,” said Nigro.

García told Manhattan Times that the Pollidore apartment’s battery-operated the smoke alarm was tested in January by a NYCHA worker who entered the unit for a separate maintenance issue. “It was a push test. They pushed the button and the battery was working then,” she said.

However, other residents pointed out that their smoke alarm didn’t go off during the fire.

“Mine didn’t go off,” said Lewis. “But they just tested it this month, so it works.”

On site also were members of the Fire Safety Education Unit, who shared fire safety information and free smoke alarms.

Flowers said that the building residents are a tight-knit group, and jumped into action to get everybody out during the blaze.

“We’re like a family on our floor,” she stated. “We all took care of each other.”