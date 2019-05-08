- English
Fire in Apartment 5G
Six killed in fatal fire uptown
By Gregg McQueen
A family of six was killed when an early morning fire swept through their fifth-floor apartment on Wednesday.
It is the deadliest fire in New York City since 2017, in which 12 residents were killed in a Bronx fire.
Four children — all age 11 or younger — and two adults died in the blaze, which broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the seven-story New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) building, located on the corner of 142nd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said that firefighters responded within three minutes after receiving a call around 1:40 a.m.
The brick building is 109 years old and is part of the Frederick Samuel Houses, a 40-building complex operated by NYCHA with over 1,400 residents.
“When the firefighters arrived, fire met them at the door of the apartment, fire was out the windows on two sides of the building,” said Nigro, who explained that firefighters were able to push into the apartment quickly but were unable to save the victims, who were all found unconscious in two bedrooms.
Police have identified the victims as 45-year-old Andrea Pollidore, her children, Elijah, 3, Brooklyn, 6, Andre, 8, and Nakiyra, 11, and her 33-year-old brother, Matt Abdularaph.
“Hearing that four children were lost in a single family is just extraordinarily painful. Two adults, four children — this is a gut-wrenching moment for all of us,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said outside the building on Wednesday morning.
Maxine, a woman who works as an aide for an elderly tenant in the building, fondly recalled Pollidore as a loving mother who was liked by her neighbors. “She was so lovely. Everyone loved the mom. She was so full of life. She was kind,” she said. “It’s such a loss.”
“Every morning you saw her, she would say something to make your day,” she remarked. “It’s just a pity to know she’s gone. Always saying something positive.”
Nigro said the fire is believed to be accidental, and likely started on the stove and quickly spread to the entire apartment. The exact circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire is still under investigation, he stated.
“It’s a difficult operation for the Department,” Nigro said. “We’re in the life-saving business and we take this very personally when we’re unable to save this family,” Nigro said.
Gusta Martínez, who lives in the neighboring unit to the Pollidore family, said she was awakened by her smoke alarm. After opening her apartment door, she saw the hallway covered in smoke.
“I started yelling, ‘Emergency! Fire!’ and banging on everyone’s door,” she said.
“She banged on my door, yelling,” confirmed fifth-floor neighbor Patricia Flowers. “Thank God for that. I’m so glad she did.”
Ceray Lewis, who lives on the fifth floor with her three children, ended up going down the fire escape carrying her two-year-old in her arms.
Lewis said she heard the sound of children crying, which she believed to be the young victims.
“It was them. I know it was. They were crying loud,” she said. “I heard they found the mother hovered over her kid’s bodies to protect them.”
NYCHA Interim Chair Kathryn García said the apartment had a combination smoke alarm/carbon monoxide detector installed in June 2017, and that it was tested in January 2019.
“The policy at NYCHA is that there is an inspection every two years and then any time a maintenance worker goes into the apartment they are required to check the smoke detectors as well as several other items for safety,” García said.
Diana Blackwell, the Tenant Association Leader for Frederick Samuel Houses, said she learned of the fire in the middle of the night.
“Calls came in at two in the morning. People were alerting each other,” she said.
She said that the tragedy has brought tenants together to help those affected by the fire.
“Something like this ends up uniting people. I’m not sure why, but it just does,” she said.
Nigro explained that the family was likely cut off from escape routes during the blaze, as the kitchen is the closest room to the front door. As the fire grew, it spread towards the bedrooms, where the victims were sleeping.
“So, they were unable to get to either the door of their apartment or the windows that are on the fire escape, and that was it,” said Nigro.
García told Manhattan Times that the Pollidore apartment’s battery-operated the smoke alarm was tested in January by a NYCHA worker who entered the unit for a separate maintenance issue. “It was a push test. They pushed the button and the battery was working then,” she said.
However, other residents pointed out that their smoke alarm didn’t go off during the fire.
“Mine didn’t go off,” said Lewis. “But they just tested it this month, so it works.”
On site also were members of the Fire Safety Education Unit, who shared fire safety information and free smoke alarms.
Flowers said that the building residents are a tight-knit group, and jumped into action to get everybody out during the blaze.
“We’re like a family on our floor,” she stated. “We all took care of each other.”
Incendio en el 5G
Seis personas de una sola familia mueren
Por Gregg McQueen
Una familia de seis fue asesinada cuando un incendio en la madrugada barrió el apartamento del quinto piso el miércoles.
Es el incendio más mortífero en la ciudad de Nueva York desde 2017.
Cuatro niños, todos de 11 años o menos, y dos adultos murieron en el incendio, que se desató alrededor de la 1:30 a.m. en el edificio de siete pisos de la Autoridad de Vivienda de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés), ubicado en la esquina de la calle 142 y Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
El comisionado de bomberos, Daniel Nigro, dijo que los bomberos respondieron dentro de tres minutos después de recibir una llamada alrededor de las 1:40 a.m.
El edificio de ladrillo tiene 109 años de antigüedad y forma parte de las Casas Frederick Samuel, un complejo de 40 edificios operado por NYCHA con más de 1,400 residentes.
“Cuando llegaron los bomberos, el incendio los recibió en la puerta del apartamento, el fuego salió por las ventanas de ambos lados del edificio”, dijo Nigro, quien explicó que los bomberos pudieron ingresar al apartamento rápidamente pero no pudieron salvar a Las víctimas, quienes fueron halladas inconscientes en dos habitaciones.
La policía identificó a las víctimas como Andrea Pollidore, de 45 años, sus hijos, Elijah, 3, Brooklyn, 6, Andre, 8 y Nakiyra, 11, y su hermano de 33 años, Matt Abdularaph.
“Escuchar que se perdieron cuatro niños de una sola familia es extraordinariamente doloroso. Dos adultos, cuatro niños: este es un momento desgarrador para todos nosotros”, dijo el alcalde Bill de Blasio afuera del edificio el miércoles por la mañana.
Maxine, una mujer que trabaja como ayudante de un inquilino anciano en el edificio, recordó con cariño a Pollidore como una madre amorosa que era querida por sus vecinos. “Ella era tan hermosa. Todos amaban a la mamá. Estaba tan llena de vida. Era tan amable”, dijo. “Es una pérdida”.
“Cada mañana que la veías, ella decía algo para alegrarte el día”, comentó. “Es una pena saber que se ha ido. Siempre diciendo algo positivo”.
Nigro dijo que se cree que el incendio fue accidental, y probablemente comenzó a funcionar en la estufa y se extendió rápidamente a todo el apartamento. Las circunstancias exactas que rodearon la causa del incendio aún están bajo investigación, afirmó.
“Es una operación difícil para el Departamento”, dijo Nigro. “Estamos en el negocio de salvar vidas y lo tomamos muy personalmente cuando no podemos salvar a esta familia”, dijo Nigro.
Gusta Martínez, quien vive en la unidad vecina de la familia Pollidore, dijo que la alarma de humo la despertó. Después de abrir la puerta de su apartamento, vio el pasillo cubierto de humo.
“Comencé a gritar:¡Emergencia! ,¡Fuego! Y golpeé la puerta de todos “, dijo.
“Golpeó a mi puerta, gritando”, confirmó la vecina Patricia Flowers, del quinto piso. “Gracias a Dios por eso. Estoy tan contenta de que lo haya hecho”.
Ceray Lewis, quien vive en el quinto piso con sus tres hijos, terminó bajando por la escalera de incendios con su hija de dos años en sus brazos.
Lewis dijo que escuchó el llanto de los niños llorando, que creía que eran las jóvenes víctimas.
“Fueron ellos. Sé que fueron ellos. Estaban llorando fuerte”, dijo ella. “Escuché que encontraron a la madre cernida sobre los cuerpos de sus hijos para protegerlos”.
La presidenta interina de NYCHA, Kathryn García, dijo que el apartamento tenía una combinación de detector de humo/detector de monóxido de carbono instalado en junio de 2017, y que fue probada en enero de 2019.
“La política de NYCHA es que hay una inspección cada dos años y luego, cada vez que un trabajador de mantenimiento ingresa al apartamento, debe revisar los detectores de humo y otros artículos para garantizar la seguridad”, dijo García.
Diana Blackwell, líder de la asociación de inquilinos de las Casas Frederick Samuel, dijo que se enteró del incendio en mitad de la noche.
“Las llamadas llegaron a las dos de la mañana. La gente se estaba alertando unas a otras”, dijo.
Ella dijo que la tragedia ha reunido a los inquilinos para ayudar a los afectados por el incendio.
“Algo como esto termina uniendo a la gente. No estoy segura de por qué, pero simplemente lo hace”, dijo.
Nigro explicó que la familia probablemente fue aislada de las rutas de escape durante el incendio, ya que la cocina es la habitación más cercana a la puerta principal. A medida que crecía el fuego, se extendía hacia los dormitorios, donde dormían las víctimas.
“Entonces, no pudieron llegar ni a la puerta de su apartamento ni a las ventanas que están en la escalera de incendios, y eso fue todo”, dijo Nigro.
García dijo a Manhattan Times que un trabajador de NYCHA probó la alarma de humo en el departamento de Pollidore en enero, quien entró a la unidad por un problema aparte de mantenimiento. “Fue una prueba de pulso, presionaron el botón y la batería estaba funcionando entonces”, dijo.
Sin embargo, otros residentes señalaron que su alarma de humo no se disparó durante el incendio.
“La mía no lo hizo”, dijo Lewis. “Apenas la probaron este mes, así que funciona”.
Flowers dijo que los residentes del edificio son un grupo muy unido, y se pusieron en acción para sacar a todos durante el incendio.
“Somos como una familia en nuestro piso”, afirmó. “Todos nos cuidamos mutuamente”.