Finding Farina

By Yaddy Valerio

Farina is my childhood breakfast.

Beside the traditional Dominican breakfast of much heavier fare, I ate this most of my childhood. Farina is my forever favorite. And Sundays are my favorite day of the week.

When I was a kid, Sundays meant no cooking, stay at home and relax. It was the original self-care of my childhood. My dad would order breakfast from a Dominican restaurant then located on Isham and 207. He would choose from mangú with the tres golpes (eggs, cheese and salami) or bread with butter together with Dominican avena (oatmeal). We would just be chilling on those Sundays during the cold months, on windy or rainy days.

I would eat farina on other days of the week.

My mother would make it with whole milk (though I don’t drink that anymore), and she’d add imported Dominican vanilla extract and pieces of fresh lime peel to make it a li’l sour. She would tell the kids to let it sit for five minutes to cool off a bit and then we could start to eat from the outside in, spooning inwards from the edges of the bowl. When I make it these days, sometimes I’ll add cinnamon to make it spicy.

Today I’m home and I’m forced to stay grounded.

Farina takes me back to a time of stillness, of less noise. It reminds me of just being us, care-free. Of the privilege of being able to do everyday things, and, yes, of being grounded, with little to no human contact.

I say, eat some farina or something that takes you back when you were present, when there was less noise.

Stay grounded, listen and help one another during this time.

I am learning that the purpose of life is serving others.

Yaddy Valerio is a Dominican American writer that resides in Inwood. She is a pastry cook, writer, and the founder of “In Yaddy’s Words,” a writing and literacy site that serves urban communities’ storytelling through writing and literacy. Find out more at inyaddyswords.co.

