Finance Fray

Mayor Adams unveils preliminary city budget for FY24

By Gregg McQueen



And he’s off.

Mayor Eric Adams has released a $102.7 billion preliminary budget for New York City in Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24), which begins on July 1.

Adams’ proposal represents an increase of $1.7 billion from the $101 billion budget enacted for FY23. However, it is a decrease from the Mayor’s budget modification in November, which projected $104 billion will be spent by the city before the current fiscal year expires.

In announcing the preliminary budget at City Hall, Adams underscored the importance of fiscal responsibility for the city during a time of increased costs, including the needs of refugee and migrant arrivals, and expiring federal aid related to the pandemic.

“We will still need to support the core services that New Yorkers depend upon every day, but with fewer resources,” Adams stated.

While the FY24 preliminary budget features enhanced funding for affordable housing, environmental projects, and sanitation, it proposes cuts for public schools, libraries, and various social services.

Adams described anticipated budget gaps of $3.2 billion for Fiscal Year 2025, $5 billion for Fiscal Year 2026, and $6.5 billion by Fiscal Year 2027.

“By staying focused on savings and efficiency, we will bring these gaps down over the course of the financial plan,” Adams said “We balanced fiscal year 2024 by reorganizing additional revenue and savings.”

According to the budget proposal, the city plans to eliminate open job positions next year for a cost savings of around $350 million.

The preliminary budget will continue vacancy reductions at agencies such as the Department of Social Services, Human Resources Administration, Department of Youth and Community Development, and the Health Department.

Highlights of the preliminary budget include an additional funding to assist low-income prospective homeowners with down payments and expand enforcement against tenant harassment. The city will also streamline the building and land use process across several city agencies, in a move intended to cut several months off the process for building affordable housing projects. In addition, the city will attempt to convert vacant offices into affordable housing.

“There are a whole lot of things I would like to do, but just as if we’re asking everyday taxpayers to properly balance their budgets at home, we have to do the same,” Adams said. “And so, we have a minimum increase in new needs and new initiatives that we want to put in place, like our summer jobs that we put in place for young people and other initiatives. So, [there is a] minimum [of new] initiatives and that’s what you see some of the costs increase. And we had to put money just even dealing with inflation on fuel costs and other costs.”

Funding for the New York Police Department’s budget will remain stable, Adams said, with an effort to recruit new officers and deploy personnel efficiently.

“I am not going to trade off public safety. We have to be safe,” said Adams. “I’m not going to trade that off. We have to not only have real numerical indicators that we’re safe, but there’s a need for symbolism. New Yorkers must feel safe, and they feel safe when they see that blue uniform. We’re going to recruit. We have to use overtime in a smart way, we’re going to do that.”

“Mayor Adams continues to sacrifice essential services while protecting and preserving an over-bloated police budget,” advocacy group Communities United for Police Reform said in a statement. “Protecting the NYPD’s bloated budget from financial and personnel cuts will not make our city safer and will only serve to increase criminalization of communities the Mayor is neglecting to serve and support.”

The FY24 proposal maintains the city’s budget reserves at a record level of $8.3 billion.

However, City Comptroller Brad Lander criticized Adams for not bolstering the city’s rainy-day reserve funds enough.

“Last year’s record deposit into the city’s long-term reserves will buoy services in a downturn, but we do not yet have enough reserves to navigate us through a recession,” said Lander. “Key areas remain under-budgeted, including police overtime, housing vouchers, and likely increases in labor costs, which will swell already projected out-year budget gaps.”

After a series of City Council hearings regarding the preliminary budget, Adams will unveil his executive budget in April.

A budget agreement between Adams and the City Council is due by July 1.

In FY23, Adams’ budget proposals were widely criticized by many Councilmembers, which could be an indication there are more tensions to come.

In a statement, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Finance Chair Justin Brannan expressed concern about some of the proposed budget cuts.

“As our city continues to recover from the pandemic, we must prioritize smart investments that maintain essential services to keep all New Yorkers healthy and safe. We also must prioritize solutions to the staffing challenges that have hindered city agencies in delivering key services to New Yorkers, such as housing and food assistance,” the statement said. “To that end, many of our concerns with the Mayor’s November Plan remain with the Fiscal Year 2024 Preliminary Budget. The Council will be more closely examining the details of this Preliminary Budget and holding oversight hearings on agency budgets and the efficiencies in current city spending as it relates to the overall priorities of New Yorkers.”

“Our vision for an equitable New York includes commitments to funding CUNY, libraries, early childhood and K-12 education, and critical health and social safety net services that make New York City a cleaner, healthier, and safer place for all New Yorkers,” Adams and Brannan added. “This Council is deeply committed to protecting the essential services that help us achieve that important goal.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Willams said that staff reduction at city agencies would hinder the success of social services.

“A budget is a moral document, a statement of values, and as a progressive city, the capacity of government to do good should be a core value. Disinvestment in government staff and services is disinvestment in the people of New York,” Williams said. “Cutting open positions, rather than taking steps to fill them with talented, dedicated public servants, has real, human cost in preventing programs from succeeding.”