Finale for Fairway

By Gregg McQueen

Groceries be gone.

Located near the Hudson River at 125th Street and 12th Avenue, the Fairway Market’s popular grocery store in Harlem is no more.

It closed its doors on Sun., July 19.

The chain had faced financial difficulties prior to the pandemic, having filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. It marked the second time since 2016 that Fairway filed for bankruptcy.

Village Supermarket, Inc., which also owns Gourmet Garage shops and numerous ShopRite supermarkets, purchased four of Fairway’s stores in February and vowed to keep them open, but the Harlem site was not one of them.

About 160 union employees are losing their jobs due to the Harlem store’s closure. Fairway is also shutting down its corporate offices located around the corner from the market.

On July 17, employees held a press conference outside the store. About 15 workers emerged from the market and reported that they had been fired although the store’s closing was still a few days away.

“They said to punch out and go home, just like that,” said employee Johan Matteo. “We were expecting to work for longer.”

He said he typically sends money to his family in the Dominican Republic. “Now, I’m worried about making my own rent, let alone helping them,” he said.

Miguel Lora, a 13-year Fairway worker, said employees risked their health to come to work during the pandemic but were now considered expendable.

“It feels horrible. We’re just being swept aside,” he said in Spanish through an interpreter.

“Treat us like human beings,” he implored.

“Some of these workers have been there for 20 years or more,” said Harlem resident Miosotis Muñoz. “Now, they’re suddenly out of work. Most of the employees are immigrants and many can’t get federal assistance during the pandemic.”

Rosa Rivera, who worked at the store for 23 years, said she was not being provided with any type of severance.

“I’m leaving empty-handed. I have nothing,” she said.

Lora expressed concern about finding other employment due to his age. “I’m 68 years old – who’s going to give me a job?” he remarked. “I don’t have money to retire.”

Workers, who are members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1500, said the union did not provide a Spanish-speaking representative to work with them until a few days prior to the store closure.

“It seemed a little late to help us,” said Rivera, who indicated they would ask the union to help workers with some sick or vacation pay.

Store manager Alberto Guzmán disputed that any workers were fired that day.

“Nobody was fired,” he said, though he acknowledged that some workers were asked to punch out for the day as they had been loitering due to the pending press conference.

Guzmán said that all workers had at most two more days of work before the store shuttered for good.

“I’m in the same boat they are. I’m out of a job, too,” he said.

The store, which first opened in 1995, had become a local favorite in part for its cheese and produce selection and its well-known “cold room” which housed meats, seafood and poultry.

Its large parking lot ‒ a rarity for New York City supermarkets ‒ drew shoppers from all over the city and even the suburbs, Muñoz said.

“People knew they could stock up because you could bring a car here,” she said.

Uptown resident Mac Levine, who has celiac disease, said she frequently shopped at the store because of its extensive selection of gluten-free products.

“Now, I might need to go to four different stores to get the same thing,” she said.

“We really need an international market. This was the type of store where people around here could get food for different cuisines,” added Maritta Dunn, a former Chair of Community Board 9. “It’s a loss for the community.”

Though community members expected Village Super Market to purchase the Harlem store when it purchased other Fairway sites, that deal fell through and the company only purchased the parking lot.

Dunn said she hoped another grocery store would come to the location, but acknowledged it was less likely if the parking lot was not available.

“We’re not sure what will end up coming here. In the end, it’s all about money,” she remarked.

Muñoz expressed frustration that other Fairway stores in predominantly white communities were being saved, but the Harlem location was closing.

“It’s always the black and brown communities that continue to be overlooked,” she said.

Workers also said they were not provided with personal protective equipment early in the pandemic.

“In the beginning, we had to bring our own masks from home,” said Matteo, who displayed a small bottle of hand sanitizer. “Eventually, they gave us these, but that was more recently.”

Community members have started a Change.org petition in an effort to save the store. Activists hope they can convince Village Super Market to relinquish the parking lot or purchase the store property with a guarantee to employ all current workers, Munoz said.

As of Sunday, the petition had garnered over 360 signatures, including those of City Councilmember Mark Levine and State Assemblymember Al Taylor.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer also weighed in.

“Almost every West Sider loves Fairway, and when they expanded to Harlem every Harlemite learned to love them, too,” said Brewer to The Manhattan Times. “So, it’s sad to see this day come, even though it was presaged somewhat by their bankruptcy filing.”

“We need to do something to be the voice for people who are being marginalized. They need our help,” Muñoz argued. “We want them to not only reconsider but make an investment in the Harlem community at a time when it really needs an investment.”