Finale for Fairway
By Gregg McQueen
Groceries be gone.
Located near the Hudson River at 125th Street and 12th Avenue, the Fairway Market’s popular grocery store in Harlem is no more.
It closed its doors on Sun., July 19.
The chain had faced financial difficulties prior to the pandemic, having filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. It marked the second time since 2016 that Fairway filed for bankruptcy.
Village Supermarket, Inc., which also owns Gourmet Garage shops and numerous ShopRite supermarkets, purchased four of Fairway’s stores in February and vowed to keep them open, but the Harlem site was not one of them.
About 160 union employees are losing their jobs due to the Harlem store’s closure. Fairway is also shutting down its corporate offices located around the corner from the market.
On July 17, employees held a press conference outside the store. About 15 workers emerged from the market and reported that they had been fired although the store’s closing was still a few days away.
“They said to punch out and go home, just like that,” said employee Johan Matteo. “We were expecting to work for longer.”
He said he typically sends money to his family in the Dominican Republic. “Now, I’m worried about making my own rent, let alone helping them,” he said.
Miguel Lora, a 13-year Fairway worker, said employees risked their health to come to work during the pandemic but were now considered expendable.
“It feels horrible. We’re just being swept aside,” he said in Spanish through an interpreter.
“Treat us like human beings,” he implored.
“Some of these workers have been there for 20 years or more,” said Harlem resident Miosotis Muñoz. “Now, they’re suddenly out of work. Most of the employees are immigrants and many can’t get federal assistance during the pandemic.”
Rosa Rivera, who worked at the store for 23 years, said she was not being provided with any type of severance.
“I’m leaving empty-handed. I have nothing,” she said.
Lora expressed concern about finding other employment due to his age. “I’m 68 years old – who’s going to give me a job?” he remarked. “I don’t have money to retire.”
Workers, who are members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1500, said the union did not provide a Spanish-speaking representative to work with them until a few days prior to the store closure.
“It seemed a little late to help us,” said Rivera, who indicated they would ask the union to help workers with some sick or vacation pay.
Store manager Alberto Guzmán disputed that any workers were fired that day.
“Nobody was fired,” he said, though he acknowledged that some workers were asked to punch out for the day as they had been loitering due to the pending press conference.
Guzmán said that all workers had at most two more days of work before the store shuttered for good.
“I’m in the same boat they are. I’m out of a job, too,” he said.
The store, which first opened in 1995, had become a local favorite in part for its cheese and produce selection and its well-known “cold room” which housed meats, seafood and poultry.
Its large parking lot ‒ a rarity for New York City supermarkets ‒ drew shoppers from all over the city and even the suburbs, Muñoz said.
“People knew they could stock up because you could bring a car here,” she said.
Uptown resident Mac Levine, who has celiac disease, said she frequently shopped at the store because of its extensive selection of gluten-free products.
“Now, I might need to go to four different stores to get the same thing,” she said.
“We really need an international market. This was the type of store where people around here could get food for different cuisines,” added Maritta Dunn, a former Chair of Community Board 9. “It’s a loss for the community.”
Though community members expected Village Super Market to purchase the Harlem store when it purchased other Fairway sites, that deal fell through and the company only purchased the parking lot.
Dunn said she hoped another grocery store would come to the location, but acknowledged it was less likely if the parking lot was not available.
“We’re not sure what will end up coming here. In the end, it’s all about money,” she remarked.
Muñoz expressed frustration that other Fairway stores in predominantly white communities were being saved, but the Harlem location was closing.
“It’s always the black and brown communities that continue to be overlooked,” she said.
Workers also said they were not provided with personal protective equipment early in the pandemic.
“In the beginning, we had to bring our own masks from home,” said Matteo, who displayed a small bottle of hand sanitizer. “Eventually, they gave us these, but that was more recently.”
Community members have started a Change.org petition in an effort to save the store. Activists hope they can convince Village Super Market to relinquish the parking lot or purchase the store property with a guarantee to employ all current workers, Munoz said.
As of Sunday, the petition had garnered over 360 signatures, including those of City Councilmember Mark Levine and State Assemblymember Al Taylor.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer also weighed in.
“Almost every West Sider loves Fairway, and when they expanded to Harlem every Harlemite learned to love them, too,” said Brewer to The Manhattan Times. “So, it’s sad to see this day come, even though it was presaged somewhat by their bankruptcy filing.”
“We need to do something to be the voice for people who are being marginalized. They need our help,” Muñoz argued. “We want them to not only reconsider but make an investment in the Harlem community at a time when it really needs an investment.”
El final para Fairway
Por Gregg McQueen
Los comestibles han desaparecido.
Ubicada cerca del río Hudson en la calle 125 y la 12ª avenida, la popular tienda de comestibles Fairway Market, en Harlem, ya no existe.
Cerró sus puertas el domingo 19 de julio.
La cadena había enfrentado dificultades financieras antes de la pandemia, y se declaró en bancarrota por el Capítulo 11 en enero. Fue la segunda vez desde 2016 que Fairway se declaró en bancarrota.
Village Supermarket, Inc., que también posee tiendas Gourmet Garage y numerosos supermercados ShopRite, compró cuatro de las tiendas de Fairway en febrero y prometió mantenerlas abiertas, pero el sitio de Harlem no fue uno de ellos.
Unos 160 empleados sindicales están perdiendo sus empleos debido al cierre de la tienda de Harlem. Fairway también está cerrando sus oficinas corporativas ubicadas a la vuelta de la esquina del mercado.
El 17 de julio, los empleados realizaron una conferencia de prensa afuera de la tienda. Alrededor de 15 trabajadores salieron del mercado e informaron que habían sido despedidos, aunque el cierre de la tienda aún estaba a unos días de distancia.
“Dijeron que marcáramos la hora y nos fuéramos a casa, así como así”, explicó el empleado Johan Matteo. “Esperábamos trabajar por más tiempo”.
Dijo que generalmente envía dinero a su familia en la República Dominicana. “Ahora, me preocupa mi propio alquiler, y ya ni hablar de ayudarles”, comentó.
Miguel Lora, un trabajador de Fairway de 13 años, dijo que los empleados arriesgaron su salud para ir a trabajar durante la pandemia, pero ahora se les consideraba prescindibles.
“Se siente horrible. Estamos siendo ignorados”, dijo en español a través de un intérprete.
“Trátennos como seres humanos”, imploró.
“Algunos de estos trabajadores han estado allí durante 20 años o más”, dijo Miosotis Muñoz, residente de Harlem. “Ahora, de repente, están sin trabajo. La mayoría de los empleados son inmigrantes y muchos no pueden obtener asistencia federal durante la pandemia”.
Rosa Rivera, quien trabajó en la tienda durante 23 años, dijo que no se le está proporcionando ningún tipo de indemnización por despido.
“Me voy con las manos vacías. No tengo nada”, explicó.
Lora expresó preocupación por encontrar otro empleo debido a su edad: “tengo 68 años, ¿quién me va a dar un trabajo?”, comentó. “No tengo dinero para retirarme”.
Los trabajadores, que son miembros de United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1500, dijeron que el sindicato no proporcionó un representante de habla hispana para trabajar con ellos sino hasta unos días antes del cierre de la tienda.
“Parecía un poco tarde para ayudarnos”, dijo Rivera, indicando que pedirán al sindicato que ayude a los trabajadores con algún pago por enfermedad o vacaciones.
El gerente de la tienda, Alberto Guzmán, cuestionó que algún trabajador fuera despedido ese día.
“Nadie fue despedido”, dijo, aunque reconoció que a algunos trabajadores se les pidió que se retiraran por el día, ya que habían estado merodeando debido a la conferencia de prensa pendiente.
Guzmán comentó que todos los trabajadores tenían como máximo dos días más de trabajo antes de que la tienda cerrara definitivamente.
“Estoy en el mismo bote que ellos. Yo también estoy sin trabajo”, dijo.
La tienda, que abrió por primera vez en 1995, se había convertido en un favorito local en parte por su selección de quesos y productos, y su conocida “cámara fría” que albergaba carnes, mariscos y aves de corral.
Su gran estacionamiento, una rareza para los supermercados de la ciudad de Nueva York, atraía a compradores de toda la ciudad e incluso de los suburbios, dijo Muñoz.
“La gente sabía que podía abastecerse porque podías traer un automóvil aquí”, dijo.
La residente de la zona residencial Mac Levine, quien tiene enfermedad celíaca, dijo que con frecuencia compraba en la tienda debido a su amplia selección de productos sin gluten.
“Ahora, podría necesitar ir a cuatro tiendas diferentes para obtener lo mismo”, dijo.
“Realmente necesitamos un mercado internacional. Este era el tipo de tienda donde la gente de por aquí podía obtener comida para diferentes cocinas”, agregó Maritta Dunn, ex presidenta de la Junta Comunitaria 9. “Es una pérdida para la comunidad”.
Aunque los miembros de la comunidad esperaban que Village Super Market comprara la tienda de Harlem cuando compró otros sitios de Fairway, ese acuerdo fracasó y la compañía solo compró el estacionamiento.
Dunn dijo que esperaba que viniera otra tienda de comestibles al lugar, pero reconoció que era menos probable si el estacionamiento no está disponible.
“No estamos seguros de lo que terminará viniendo aquí. Al final, todo se trata de dinero”, comentó.
Muñoz expresó su frustración porque otras tiendas Fairway en comunidades predominantemente blancas se estaban salvando, pero la ubicación de Harlem está cerrando.
“Siempre son las comunidades negras y marrones las que siguen siendo ignoradas”, dijo.
Los trabajadores también dijeron que no se les proporcionó equipo de protección personal al comienzo de la pandemia.
“Al principio, teníamos que traer nuestras propias mascarillas de casa”, dijo Matteo, quien mostró una pequeña botella de desinfectante para manos. “Eventualmente, nos dieron estas, pero eso fue más recientemente”.
Los miembros de la comunidad han iniciado una petición en Change.org en un esfuerzo por salvar la tienda. Los activistas esperan poder convencer a Village Super Market de que renuncie al estacionamiento o compre la propiedad de la tienda con la garantía de emplear a todos los trabajadores actuales, dijo Muñoz.
Hasta el domingo, la petición había obtenido más de 360 firmas, incluidas las del concejal Mark Levine y el asambleísta estatal Al Taylor.
La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, también opinó.
“Casi todos los residentes del West Side adoran Fairway, y cuando se expandieron a Harlem, todos los residentes de Harlem aprendieron a amarla también”, dijo Brewer a The Manhattan Times. “Entonces, es triste ver llegar este día, a pesar de que fue presagiado de alguna manera por su declaración de bancarrota”.
“Necesitamos hacer algo para ser la voz de las personas que están siendo marginadas. Necesitan nuestra ayuda”, argumentó Muñoz. “Queremos que no solo reconsideren, sino que hagan una inversión en la comunidad de Harlem en un momento en que realmente la necesita”.