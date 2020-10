Final Stretch

By Gregg McQueen

Seize the Census.

Whatever the final deadline, now is the time to fill out the Census.

That was the message of State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa and Census partners during a press conference on Fri., Sept. 25.

“It is critical for every child, every parent, every household to be counted,” said De La Rosa outside of her district office in Inwood.

The Census response rate for De La Rosa’s 72nd Assembly District is 68 percent, among the highest in New York City and better than the New York State response rate of 61 percent.

“That is an excellent response rate but we need that to be 100 percent,” she said. “In the middle of a global pandemic… and representing a community that has been historically underfunded, it is important for all the federal resources that belong to our community to come into our community.”

Hours before the press conference, a federal judge ordered that the national Census counting deadline, which the Trump administration had abruptly attempted to move up to September 30, be extended until October 31.

Juan Ignacio Rosa, Northeast Director of Civic Engagement for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, said New Yorkers should operate as if the deadline will not be extended.

“Let’s put in our minds that this ends on September 30,” said Rosa.

“We cannot rest on our laurels. We cannot think that we have one more month because this is going to go to the courts and we don’t know how the courts are going to determine what happens next,” he said.

On August 3, the U.S. Census Bureau announced it was set to end all counting efforts for the 2020 Census by the end of September, one month earlier than previously indicated.

The Bureau said it needed to halt the Census response period early in order to meet a December 31 deadline to report the Census count to the President.

After civil rights groups and local governments sued the Trump administration over the last-minute changes, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh issued a preliminary injunction just before midnight on September 25, indicating in her ruling that a tighter deadline could lead to inaccurate numbers and harm undercounted groups.

The preliminary injunction requires the Census Bureau to keep the counting period open until October 31. The Trump administration is appealing the ruling.

“Once again, the Trump Administration tried to throw up a politically insidious and illegal roadblock to stop people from filling out the census and once again, they’ve failed spectacularly,” said NYC Census 2020 Director Julie Menin in a statement. “This ruling, which will extend the census into October, and sends a clear message that the current December 31 deadline for data reporting cannot work, is a major victory in our fight to ensure New Yorkers get every ounce of the money, power, and respect to which we’re entitled.”

Although De La Rosa said she welcomed a restoration of the original Census deadline, she expressed concern that repeatedly shifting the dates could create confusion among U.S. residents. She noted that some nonprofits only have contracts for Census workers to assist through the end of September.

“It could mean the work will continue without necessarily having the resources,” she said. “It’s part of the chaos by this Trump administration to cause confusion.”

“We may have until October 31, but the time is now. Fill out the Census now,” said Maria Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC).

After posting the highest response rate in New York City for the 2010 Census, Northern Manhattan is again performing well for this year’s survey.

De La Rosa said that community partners such as NMIC, NALEO, Domincanos USA (DUSA) and others and met in early 2020 to discuss Census efforts.

“It’s been about communities coming together, and that includes all partners — nonprofits, activists, the press, elected officials. It truly has been a community effort,” remarked Lizardo.

Partners have been carrying out Census-related civic engagement events and walking the district with tablets to help New Yorkers complete the Census.

DUSA Executive Director Eddie Cuesta said his organization has been out in the community while maintaining social distance and COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We’ve also distributed thousands and thousands of flyers and posters that have a QR code that will take people directly into the Census,” he said. “We’ve all been very active on social media, texting, going onto Facebook Live, making sure people know to fill out the Census.”

Rosa noted that some areas of New York City have a response rate in the low 50’s.

“We still have a lot more work to do,” he said.

For more information, go to nyc.gov/census.