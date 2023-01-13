Film details history of New York’s Latino judges
By Gregg McQueen
A new documentary about the history of Latino judges in New York State will be screened at Lehman College on January 14.
Produced by the Latino Judges Association (LJA), the film is an attempt to “preserve and chronicle the history of Latino judges in New York” and was created over the course of several years.
“We painstakingly did research and tried to track the very slow growth of representation of Latino judges in our court system,” explained Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels, Associate Justice of the Appellate Division, First Department of the New York State Supreme Court.
The 2.5-hour documentary, titled The LJA History Project, covers each region of the state and spotlights the careers of various Latino judges.
“Clearly, downstate has had the overwhelming majority of judges of Latino descent in New York,” said Manzanet-Daniels. “Upstate and the Westchester region have moved at a snail’s pace.”
In 2009, Manzanet-Daniels became the first Latina justice in the history of New York State to serve on the Appellate Division.
“Since the creation of the Court of Appeals more than 152 years ago, we have only had three Latino judges ever,” she said.
A native of the Bronx, Manzanet-Daniels grew up “poor, with a single mother, in a community that was voiceless, disenfranchised and did not have government support,” she said.
“It was clear to me growing up that my community needed a voice that would advocate for them and that was what inspired me to go into the legal profession,” said Manzanet-Daniels, who authored a report in 2020 highlighting the lack of Latino representation in the state’s judicial system.
In the past 25 years, New York City has seen a steady rise in judges of color, which Manzanet-Daniels attributes to the diverse population of the region.
“This is, in part, because the powers-that-be need to respond to the community they have,” she said.
The LJA was formed in 1985 to help promote diversity in the court system.
“There’s no shortage of eager Latino attorneys that would love the opportunity to serve on the court,” she said. “You need the support of people in power to nominate you. There’s an overtone of politics in the process.”
The film’s release is timely, with Governor Kathy Hochul recently nominating Hector D. LaSalle to be the next Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals.
If appointed, LaSalle would make history as New York’s first Latino Chief Judge.
LaSalle, currently the Presiding Justice of the New York Supreme Court’s Second Department, must still be approved by the State Senate. To date, numerous members of the Senate have expressed opposition to his nomination.
“We expect the Senate to do their job and provide LaSalle a fair opportunity to be heard,” said Manzanet-Daniels, “like every other top judge candidate has been given in the past.”
She expressed hope that viewers can find inspiration in the new documentary.
“I think it’s important for the legal community and Latino community at large to see itself in this third branch of government. I think it instills confidence that the courts have people who look like them,” she said.
“For me, it was important to show that we must continue to advocate and push for representation,” she added. “I think the film demonstrates that when we do that, we get a seat at the table.”
The LJA History Project will be screened at the Lovinger Theater at Lehman College on Saturday, January 14 between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
For more information, visit latinojudgesassociation.org.
Una película detalla la historia de los jueces latinos de Nueva York
Por Gregg McQueen
El 14 de enero se proyectará en el Lehman College un nuevo documental sobre la historia de los jueces latinos en el estado de Nueva York.
Producido por la Asociación de Jueces Latinos (LJA, por sus siglas en inglés), el documental es un intento de “preservar y relatar la historia de los jueces latinos en Nueva York” y fue creado en el transcurso de varios años.
“Investigamos minuciosamente y tratamos de rastrear el lento crecimiento de la representación de los jueces latinos en nuestro sistema judicial”, dijo la jueza Sallie Manzanet-Daniels, jueza asociada de la División de Apelaciones del Primer Departamento de la Corte Suprema del estado de Nueva York.
El documental de 2.5 horas, titulado The LJA History Project, cubre cada región del estado y destaca las carreras de varios jueces latinos.
“Claramente, el sur del estado ha tenido la abrumadora mayoría de jueces de ascendencia latina en Nueva York”, dijo Manzanet-Daniels. “El norte del estado y la región de Westchester han avanzado a paso de tortuga”.
En 2009, Manzanet-Daniels se convirtió en la primera jueza latina de la historia del estado de Nueva York en formar parte de la División de Apelaciones.
“Desde la creación del Tribunal de Apelaciones, hace más de 152 años, sólo hemos tenido tres jueces latinos”, dijo.
Nacida en el Bronx, Manzanet-Daniels creció “pobre, con una madre soltera, en una comunidad sin voz, sin derechos y sin apoyo gubernamental”, dijo.
“Al crecer, tenía claro que mi comunidad necesitaba una voz que abogara por ellos y eso fue lo que me inspiró a dedicarme a la abogacía”, dijo Manzanet-Daniels, autora de un informe en 2020 que destacó la falta de representación latina en el sistema judicial del estado.
En los últimos 25 años, la ciudad de Nueva York ha experimentado un aumento constante de jueces de color, que Manzanet-Daniels atribuye a la diversidad de la población de la región.
“Esto se debe, en parte, a que el poder necesita responder a la comunidad que tiene”, dijo.
LJA se creó en 1985 para ayudar a promover la diversidad en el sistema judicial.
“No hay escasez de abogados latinos ansiosos a los que les encantaría tener la oportunidad de servir en el tribunal”, dijo. “Necesitas el apoyo de la gente en el poder para que te nominen. Hay un matiz político en el proceso”.
El estreno de la película es oportuno, ya que la gobernadora Kathy Hochul nominó recientemente a Héctor D. LaSalle para ser el próximo juez principal del Tribunal de Apelaciones del estado de Nueva York.
De ser designado, LaSalle haría historia como el primer juez principal latino de Nueva York.
LaSalle, actualmente presidente del Segundo Departamento de la Corte Suprema de Nueva York, aún debe ser aprobado por el Senado del estado. Hasta la fecha, numerosos miembros del Senado han expresado su oposición a su nombramiento.
“Esperamos que el Senado haga su trabajo y dé a LaSalle una oportunidad justa de ser escuchado”, dijo Manzanet-Daniels, “como se ha dado a todos los demás candidatos a juez principal en el pasado”.
Expresó su esperanza de que los espectadores puedan encontrar inspiración en el nuevo documental.
“Creo que es importante que la comunidad jurídica y latina en general se vea reflejada en esta tercera rama del gobierno. Creo que infunde confianza el hecho de que los tribunales cuenten con personas que se parecen a ellos”, afirmó.
“Para mí, es importante mostrar que debemos seguir presionando y abogando por la representación”, añadió. “Creo que la película demuestra que cuando lo hacemos, conseguimos un sitio en la mesa”.
El LJA History Project se proyectará en el Lovinger Theater del Lehman College el sábado 14 de enero entre las 2:00 p.m. y las 6:00 p.m.
Para más información, visite latinojudgesassociation.org.