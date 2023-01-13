Film details history of New York’s Latino judges

By Gregg McQueen

A new documentary about the history of Latino judges in New York State will be screened at Lehman College on January 14.

Produced by the Latino Judges Association (LJA), the film is an attempt to “preserve and chronicle the history of Latino judges in New York” and was created over the course of several years.

“We painstakingly did research and tried to track the very slow growth of representation of Latino judges in our court system,” explained Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels, Associate Justice of the Appellate Division, First Department of the New York State Supreme Court.

The 2.5-hour documentary, titled The LJA History Project, covers each region of the state and spotlights the careers of various Latino judges.

“Clearly, downstate has had the overwhelming majority of judges of Latino descent in New York,” said Manzanet-Daniels. “Upstate and the Westchester region have moved at a snail’s pace.”

In 2009, Manzanet-Daniels became the first Latina justice in the history of New York State to serve on the Appellate Division.

“Since the creation of the Court of Appeals more than 152 years ago, we have only had three Latino judges ever,” she said.

A native of the Bronx, Manzanet-Daniels grew up “poor, with a single mother, in a community that was voiceless, disenfranchised and did not have government support,” she said.

“It was clear to me growing up that my community needed a voice that would advocate for them and that was what inspired me to go into the legal profession,” said Manzanet-Daniels, who authored a report in 2020 highlighting the lack of Latino representation in the state’s judicial system.

In the past 25 years, New York City has seen a steady rise in judges of color, which Manzanet-Daniels attributes to the diverse population of the region.

“This is, in part, because the powers-that-be need to respond to the community they have,” she said.

The LJA was formed in 1985 to help promote diversity in the court system.

“There’s no shortage of eager Latino attorneys that would love the opportunity to serve on the court,” she said. “You need the support of people in power to nominate you. There’s an overtone of politics in the process.”

The film’s release is timely, with Governor Kathy Hochul recently nominating Hector D. LaSalle to be the next Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals.

If appointed, LaSalle would make history as New York’s first Latino Chief Judge.

LaSalle, currently the Presiding Justice of the New York Supreme Court’s Second Department, must still be approved by the State Senate. To date, numerous members of the Senate have expressed opposition to his nomination.

“We expect the Senate to do their job and provide LaSalle a fair opportunity to be heard,” said Manzanet-Daniels, “like every other top judge candidate has been given in the past.”

She expressed hope that viewers can find inspiration in the new documentary.

“I think it’s important for the legal community and Latino community at large to see itself in this third branch of government. I think it instills confidence that the courts have people who look like them,” she said.

“For me, it was important to show that we must continue to advocate and push for representation,” she added. “I think the film demonstrates that when we do that, we get a seat at the table.”

The LJA History Project will be screened at the Lovinger Theater at Lehman College on Saturday, January 14 between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit latinojudgesassociation.org.