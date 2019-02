Fighting with Flow

Trauma-informed yoga classes offered uptown

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

At first they were skeptical.

Lauraliz Morales-Silva, Community Manager at Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), invited women who regularly attend scheduled events to take the free yoga classes. Not everyone was excited about it. Some women were unfamiliar with it. Others weren’t even sure if they had the right clothes.

But after an hour, the women came out elated.

“They were so surprised,” said Morales-Silva. “They were like, ‘Oh my God! I’m so relaxed.’”

Next week, even more people stayed.

For 40 years, NMIC, a Washington Heights-based nonprofit, has offered a variety of community services. People can take advantage of free legal and tax help, educational and career opportunities, community organizing events and group counseling. NMIC handles intervention but focuses on long-term strategies. The new yoga program is just one aspect of developing individual and community empowerment.

“It’s really a whole host of things to help people gain a newer understanding of themselves and more independence, and feel safer over the long term,” said Sarah Crawford Banda, NMIC’s Domestic Violence Project Director.

The classes offered at NMIC are a special type of yoga. Taught by volunteers from Exhale to Inhale, a small nonprofit that incorporates a trauma-informed methodology in its yoga training program. The yoga classes are specifically designed for people who have undergone trauma.

Classes are all about feeling safe. The lights are on and students face the exit. The yoga teacher, a native Spanish speaker, doesn’t roam around the room during the sessions, or touch anyone. The teacher offers students different options during the class.

“Slow is fast,” said Zoë LePage, Founder and Executive Director of Exhale to Inhale. Exhale to Inhale offers yoga classes at domestic violence shelters, and organizations such as NMIC in all five boroughs and in Los Angeles.

LePage started the nonprofit after she saw how yoga transformed her friends who were survivors of domestic violence. Although she has never been in that situation, LePage knows why it works.

“I have the experience of being anxious and hyper vigilant,” she said. “I live the majority of my life in my head. But yoga makes you feel grounded. It brings me, in a real physical, tangible way, into my body and into this moment. That’s similar to what we are doing with our clients, who are also hyper vigilant for the next thing that may happen.”

Exhale to Inhale’s trauma-informed yoga program has been five years in the making. Most of the team members and instructors are trauma survivors. “We’ve pulled from the best practices,” she said.

In a traditional yoga class, teachers often tell students what they should be feeling—how a downward dog brings a deep stretch in the hamstrings, or a lift in the calves. But sometimes survivors of domestic violence or other traumas don’t feel anything because they are disassociated from their body. “Or they might feel it,” said LePage. “And it might be terrifying because they’ve been disassociated.”

“We tell people it’s okay to be uncomfortable,” she said. “It’s like dipping a toe into the water. We are guiding people through the practice.”

When Exhale to Inhale offers classes at organizations like NMIC, they start with the staff. It’s important to get a buy-in from staff, who will then recommend it to their clients, said Banda.

“Yoga kind of sells itself,” said LePage. “But it’s necessary for staff. Turnover rates in organizations are high. They are suffering from burnout and secondary trauma,” she said.

The first time Morales-Silva tried a regular yoga class, she didn’t love it, either. Quickly breathing in and out made her dizzy. The rapid succession of up and down poses was stressful. She thought holding her breath for eight counts might trigger an asthma attack.

Exhale to Inhale’s methodology is a slow-is-fast mindset. “That’s more impactful than running through poses,” LePage said. Instead of a quickly-moving athletic class, it is more about choices, and what level of poses that make students feel comfortable.

LePage said the majority of their students have never practiced yoga before. “They think it’s for skinny white women wearing expensive clothes. But yoga is for them. We meet students where they are at.”

Morales-Silva said these yoga classes are a way clients can feel safe and in control. They control their breathing, choose which poses to try and how long they want to hold them.

Many of their clients face all sorts of restrictions, said Banda. They may live in shelters with curfews. “They may not have legal status in this country. They may not be able to speak the language to their kid’s teacher. In so many different ways, they go about their daily lives not having control.”

“For many of our clients, that is the first time so many choices are being presented to them,” Morales-Silva said. “It’s not just like we have this to offer because it’s trendy and it’s cool. It’s also part of the healing and empowerment that we are trying to provide through our other services.”

Another important aspect of the classes is the community it provides. Many of the women who come to NMIC have been attending support group sessions for more than 10 years. “They have shared experiences together. A lot of people keep coming because of the community,” said Morales-Silva. “They are in a different situation now in terms of their inter-partner violence, but they come because it’s a place of community. And that’s also an important aspect of having the yoga here.”

“They are with other women that look like them, that they know and trust,” said Banda. “And that has been a really positive experience.”

For more, please visit nmic.org/dv or call 212.822.8311.