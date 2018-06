Fighting to the last straw

Advocates call for plastic straw ban

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Please give a sip.

So urged environmental advocates who rallied in support of City Council legislation that would implement a ban on plastic straws and stirrers at the city’s eateries.

Known as Intro 936, the bill would prevent food establishments and bars from offering consumers single-use beverage straws or beverage stirrers made of plastic or any non-biodegradable material. After a two-year phase-in period, the law would levy fines on eateries that fail to comply.

In May, scientists estimated there are as many as 140,000 plastic straws floating in New York City waterways, said City Councilmember Rafael Espinal, who introduced the bill.

“We must stop and think about the fact that every one of those plastic items that we’ve used in our lifetimes still exist somewhere today, whether it be in a landfill, or worse yet, in the ocean,” Espinal said at the June 23 rally.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that recycling alone cannot help us. We have to reduce consumer products themselves,” he added.

John Calvelli, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), said his group began a campaign in March called “Give A Sip” for New Yorkers to pledge that they will give up using plastic straws.

He said that more than 80,000 individuals, as well as 154 businesses, have signed up for the pledge.

“New York is the place where we can make a difference, because when New York does it the rest of the world follows,” Calvelli said.

Advocates called on the public to use straws made of metal, paper or other biodegradable material.

Actor Adrian Grenier, who serves as an Environmental Goodwill Ambassador with the United Nations and is co-founder of advocacy group Lonely Whale, said that pollution from New York City’s rivers directly flow into the ocean, impacting marine life there.

“What happens to plastic when it gets out into the ocean, it doesn’t degrade,” he said. “It photodegrades into smaller and smaller microplastic, which allows fish to eat it.”

New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie said the bill is getting support from business owners. He said his organization has surveyed 700 businesses, and 85 percent of them indicated support for the ban.

“While our city’s over-regulated, they support sensible legislation that protects our environment,” he remarked.

The rally was held immediately before a City Council hearing on the issue. At the hearing, Mayor’s Office of Sustainability Director Mark Chambers said that City Hall backed the legislation.

“Single-use plastic straws and stirrers are a pernicious problem and source of pollution,” he said. “They are among the most common types of litter worldwide.”

Espinal said the city would give businesses two years before facing fines under the legislation.

“We’ll educate you on the process, to make sure you’re doing the right thing,” said Espinal, who explained that fines would start at $100 for a first offense, and $400 for a second offense.

The same day as the hearing, popular Italian food marketplace Eataly announced it would ban plastic straws at its five U.S. locations by July 31.

“Since our founding, we have always worked alongside our producers, defending local food traditions, preserving food biodiversity, and promoting quality artisanal products. Like our producer partners, we know that high-quality ingredients cannot exist without a healthy, clean environment,” Eataly Chief Executive Officer Nicola Farinetti said in a statement.

In addition, the city of Seattle implemented a plastic straw ban effective July 1, and California is mulling a statewide ban.

Advocates said that 100,000 marine creatures die annually from plastic entanglement, and estimated that as many as 15 million plastic straws are used in New York City every day.

“That’s why this is so important. We need to start getting rid of the single-use plastic, and we’ll start by using reusable straws,” remarked Grenier, who said that straws and stirrers were part of a larger problem of environmental pollution that needs to be addressed.

“We’re starting with plastic straws as a gateway to the bigger problem, but it’s an important first small step,” he said.

For more information on the campaign, please visit giveasip.nyc.