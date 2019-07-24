- English
- Español
“Fight it tooth and nail”
Immigrant advocates knock Trump refugee plan
By Gregg McQueen
Ana Hernández spent five years separated from her daughter.
Hernández, who had immigrated from El Salvador, said those years apart were excruciating.
“It was too difficult. I didn’t know if she was sick or eating well,” she said.
Her daughter Alison was not safe in San Salvador, the country’s capital, where she lived with family.
El Salvador is the smallest and most densely populated country in Central America. It also has one of the world’s highest homicide rates, and its residents have long been buffeted by gang violence.
According to the Human Rights Watch’s 2019 World Report, “Gangs continued in 2018 to exercise territorial control and extort residents in municipalities throughout the country. They forcibly recruit children and subject some women, girls, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals to sexual slavery. Gangs kill, disappear, rape, or displace those who resist them, including government officials, security forces, and journalists.”
Children, in particular, are vulnerable.
According to the same report: “In 2017, 46 girls and 311 boys were murdered, according to the Institute of Legal Medicine, and at least 20 girls and 14 boys were disappeared, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Judges absolved rapists of children as young as 12, if they “formed a home” or had a child together. In August 2017, the Legislative Assembly prohibited marriage below the age of 18 in all circumstances, ending an exception for pregnant girls.”
Hernández and daughter were finally brought together again in 2017, when the latter came to the United States as a child refugee in 2017.
“Being reunited with her at the airport is a feeling I can’t explain,” recalled Ana. “To be with her, to hug her.”
But the experience is one that soon might not be possible for other refugee families seeking entry to the United States.
Hernández joined with advocates on July 19 at the New York Immigration Center (NYIC) to denounce published reports that the the Trump administration is planning for a near-shutdown of refugee admissions in 2020.
On July 18, Politico published a report that the government is slashing the number of admitted refugees to nearly zero, citing three people familiar with the plan.
“There would be 200 years of humanitarian tradition thrown out because this administration wants to make America white again,” charged NYIC Executive Director Steven Choi. “But refugees make New York and all of America stronger.”
The number of refugees allowed into the U.S. was capped last year at 30,000 – a far cry from the cap of 110,000 that existed under the Obama administration.
Advocates said that cutting off refugee admissions would strand thousands of people already involved in the process.
There are about 10,000 people who are have been approved for resettlement and are ready to travel, and an additional 30,000 who have already passed their Department of Homeland Security (DHS) interviews, said Kelly Agnew-Barajas, Director of Refugee Resettlement for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of NY.
“There’s already a robust number that would be ready to be resettled and they would not be able to come,” she said.
“People should be allowed to live in safety and be together,” said Agnew-Barajas. “Discussions of zeroing out refugee admissions is an attack on our values as Americans. We would be telling the most vulnerable that they are not welcome here.”
“It’s not only the refugee system at risk, it’s the asylum system as well,” added Choi, who called on New Yorkers to call their Senators and Congressmembers to “make sure they are full-throatedly opposing this move and will fight it tooth and nail.”
He noted there will be a National Day of Action on August 3 for immigrant rights.
Choi said that the Trump administration was expected to officially submit its refugee plan sometime in August.
“The shame of this is that we already have a system of ultra-extreme vetting for refugees,” he said. “The amount of interviews, the background checks that happen… the idea that the President has peddled that people are simply coming here with no vetting whatsoever is a flat-out lie, and it is really a tragedy for people who have been waiting for years and risked their lives.”
Among those present was State Senator Luis Sepúlveda, who denounced President Trump directly.
“This President has demonstrated he is a racist and cares very little about human suffering. People fleeing violence and persecution are being treated like criminals,” said Sepúlveda. “Shame on you, Donald Trump. Refugees, asylum seekers and all immigrants are welcome here.”
Founded as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society in 1881, the nonprofit HIAS has sought to help “refugees find welcome, safety, and freedom.”
During the press conference, the organization’s New York Director Alla Shagalova spoke about her family’s own refugee experience.
“My family came under a Republican administration 30 years ago,” said Shagalova. “This was not unusual. Until now, refugee resettlement has never been a political issue. The United States had been a symbol of freedom and compassion.”
For Hernández, the possible elimination of the policies that facilitated a new life with her daughter was troubling.
“We’re a real case that benefited from this refugee program,” she said.
“There are many fathers, mothers, children waiting to be together,” noted Hernández. “I was in the same situation. There are many divided families.”
A National Day of Action for immigrant rights is planned for August 3 by advocates including New York Immigration Center (NYIC). For more information, please visit nyic.org.
Make the call.
In response to the increased need of immigrant families, the Catholic Charities city-wide and state-wide hotlines are staffed and activated. There will be real-time legal support provided by CCNY’s attorneys and volunteers for callers in need of emergency help. The hotline numbers aacre the Catholic Charities New York State New Americans Hotline: 800.566.7636 and the Catholic Charities ActionNYC Hotline: 800.354.0365.
“Pelear con uñas y dientes”
Defensores de los inmigrantes critican el plan de refugiados de Trump
Por Gregg McQueen
Ana Hernández pasó cinco años separada de su hija.
Hernández, quien emigró de El Salvador, dijo que esos años de separación fueron insoportables.
“Fue demasiado difícil. No sabía si estaba enferma o si comía bien”, dijo.
Su hija Alison no estaba segura en San Salvador, la capital del país, donde vivía con su familia.
El Salvador es el país más pequeño y más densamente poblado de América Central. También tiene una de las tasas de homicidios más altas del mundo, y sus residentes han sido golpeados durante mucho tiempo por la violencia de pandillas.
De acuerdo con el Informe Mundial de Human Rights Watch de 2019, “Las pandillas continuaron ejerciendo en 2018 control territorial y extorsionando a los residentes en los municipios de todo el país. Ellos reclutan a la fuerza a los niños y someten a algunas mujeres, niñas, lesbianas, gays, bisexuales y transexuales (LGBT) a la esclavitud sexual. “Las pandillas matan, desaparecen, violan o desplazan a quienes las resisten, incluyendo funcionarios del gobierno, fuerzas de seguridad y periodistas”.
Los niños, en particular, son vulnerables.
Según el mismo informe: “En 2017, 46 niñas y 311 niños fueron asesinados, según el Instituto de Medicina Legal, y al menos 20 niñas y 14 niños fueron desaparecidos, de acuerdo con la Oficina del fiscal general. Los jueces absolvieron a violadores de niños de hasta 12 años, si “formaban un hogar” o si tenían un hijo juntos. En agosto de 2017, la Asamblea Legislativa prohibió los matrimonios de menores de 18 años en todas las circunstancias, terminando con una excepción para las niñas embarazadas”.
Madre e hija finalmente se reunieron nuevamente en 2017, cuando esta último llegó a los Estados Unidos como refugiada infantil en 2017.
“Reunirme con ella en el aeropuerto es un sentimiento que no puedo explicar”, recordó Ana. “Estar con ella, abrazarla”.
Pero la experiencia es una que pronto podría no ser posible para otras familias de refugiados que buscan ingresar a los Estados Unidos.
Hernández se unió a defensores el 19 de julio en el Centro de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés) para denunciar los informes publicados de que la administración Trump está planeando un cierre de admisión de refugiados en 2020.
El 18 de julio, Politico publicó un informe de que el gobierno está reduciendo el número de refugiados admitidos a casi cero, citando a tres personas familiarizadas con el plan.
“200 años de tradición humanitaria serían desechados porque esta administración quiere hacer que Estados Unidos vuelva a ser blanco”, acusó el director ejecutivo de NYIC, Steven Choi. “Pero los refugiados hacen que Nueva York y todo Estados Unidos sean más fuertes”.
La cantidad de refugiados permitidos en los Estados Unidos fue limitada el año pasado a 30,000, muy lejos del límite de 110,000 que existía bajo la administración de Obama.
Los defensores dijeron que el recorte de las admisiones de refugiados dejaría varadas a miles de personas que ya participan en el proceso.
Hay aproximadamente 10,000 personas que han sido aprobadas para el reasentamiento y están listas para viajar, y 30,000 adicionales que ya han pasado las entrevistas del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo Kelly Agnew-Barajas, directora de Reasentamiento de Refugiados para Caridades Católicas de la arquidiócesis de Nueva York.
“Existe un número sólido que estaría listo para ser reasentado y no podrían venir”, dijo.
“Debería permitirse a las personas vivir seguras y estar juntas”, dijo Agnew-Barajas. “Las discusiones sobre la reducción a cero de las admisiones de refugiados son un ataque a nuestros valores como estadounidenses. Estaríamos diciendo a los más vulnerables que no son bienvenidos aquí”.
“No solo está en riesgo el sistema de refugiados, sino también el sistema de asilo”, agregó Choi, quien pidió a los neoyorquinos llamar a sus senadores y congresistas para “asegurarse de que se opongan de lleno a este movimiento y luchen contra él con uñas y dientes”.
Señaló que habrá un Día Nacional de Acción el 3 de agosto por los derechos de los inmigrantes.
Choi dijo que se espera que la administración Trump presente oficialmente su plan de refugiados en algún momento de agosto.
“La vergüenza de esto es que ya contamos con un sistema de investigación ultra-extrema para los refugiados”, señaló. “La cantidad de entrevistas, las verificaciones de antecedentes que ocurren… la idea de que el presidente ha dicho que la gente simplemente viene aquí sin ninguna investigación es una mentira descarada, y es realmente una tragedia para las personas que han estado esperando durante años y que arriesgaron sus vidas”.
Entre los presentes se encontraba el senador estatal Luis Sepúlveda, quien criticó directamente al presidente Trump.
“Este presidente ha demostrado que es un racista y que le importa muy poco el sufrimiento humano. Las personas que huyen de la violencia y la persecución son tratadas como criminales”, dijo Sepúlveda. “¡Qué vergüenza, Donald Trump!”. Los refugiados, los solicitantes de asilo y todos los inmigrantes son bienvenidos aquí “.
Fundada como la Sociedad de Ayuda al Inmigrante Hebreo en 1881, la organización sin fines de lucro HIAS ha buscado ayudar a “los refugiados a encontrar una buena recepción, seguridad y libertad”.
Durante la rueda de prensa, la directora de la organización en Nueva York Alla Shagalova habló de la propia experiencia de su familia como refugiados.
“Mi familia llegó bajo una administración republicana hace 30 años”, dijo Shagalova. “Esto no era inusual. Hasta ahora, el reasentamiento de refugiados nunca había sido un problema político. Estados Unidos era un símbolo de libertad y compasión”.
Para Hernández, la posible eliminación de las políticas que facilitaron una nueva vida con su hija es preocupante.
“Somos un caso real que se benefició de este programa de refugiados”, comentó.
“Hay muchos padres, madres, niños esperando reunirse”, señaló Hernández. “Yo estaba en la misma situación. Hay muchas familias divididas”.
Un Día Nacional de Acción por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes está planeado para el 3 de agosto por defensores, incluido el Centro de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite nyic.org.
Llame.
En respuesta a la creciente necesidad de las familias inmigrantes, las líneas directas estatales y de toda la ciudad de Caridades Católicas cuentan con personal y están funcionando. Habrá apoyo legal en tiempo real proporcionado por abogados y voluntarios de CCNY para las personas que llamen y necesiten ayuda de emergencia. Los números de la línea directa son la línea directa de New Americans del estado de Nueva York de Caridades Católicas: 800.566.7636 y la línea directa de ActionNYC de Caridades Católicas: 800.354.0365.